Steers selling to £2230 for a 645kg Limousin at Dungannon Mart

All classes of stock continue to sell readily with steers selling to £2230 for a 645kg Limousin (346.00).

While heifers sold to £2110 for a 590kg Limousin (358.00).

Fat cows cleared to £1950 765kg Limousin (255.00).

Dropped calves sold to £890 for an eight week old Charolais heifer.

Dungannon Mart

While bull calves sold to £700 Belgian Blue.

Weanlings sold to £1780 for a 515kg Belgian Blue steer (346.00).

While weanling heifers sold to £1600 for a 500kg Limousin (320.00).

Steers

Steers cleared to £2230 for a 645kg Limousin (346.00) presented by S McCluskey, £2080 560kg Limousin (371.00); K Burrows £2190 590kg (371.00); I Elliott £2020 520kg Hereford (389.00); S Cuddy £1970 535kg Aberdeen Angus (368.00), £1890 510kg Aberdeen Angus (371.00) and H McGuigan £1470 380kg Charolais (387.00), £1460 385kg Limousin (380.00), £1250 255kg Limousin (490.00), £1210 285kg Limousin (425.00), £1200 320kg Charolais (375.00), £1100 280kg Limousin (392.00).

Heifers

Heifer trade remains steady to peak at £2110 for a 590kg Limousin (358.000 presented by I Ballantine, £2000 575kg Charolais (348.00); N Watt £1760 555kg Aberdeen Angus (317.00), £1740 540kg Aberdeen Angus (322.00), £1680 530kg Aberdeen Angus (317.00), £1650 520kg (317.00); B Quinn £1580 500kg Aberdeen Angus (316.00) and R Gilpin £1560 x 2 470kg Aberdeen Angus (332.00).

Fat cows sold to £1950 765kg Limousin (255.00) presented by H Johnston; K Fox £1595 605kg Limousin (264.00) and M Blommer £1570 710kg Friesian (221.00).

Dropped calves

Yet again Dropped calves sold to an excellent trade with bull calves selling to £700 for a Belgian Blue bull presented by D Montague; W Sloan £680 Aberdeen Angus bull, £610 Simmental bull; P McKearney £680 Limousin bull; J Fields £610 Simmental bull; B O’Neill £545 Hereford bull, £540 Hereford bull, £470 Hereford bull; J Ewing £530 x 4 Limousin bulls; R Douglas £530 Belgian Blue bull; S Quinn £500 x 2 Belgian Blue bulls, £450 Belgian Blue bull; G Mooney £475 Hereford bull, £455 Hereford bull; T Stockdale £445 x 3 Aberdeen Angus bulls; G Hazlett £410 Aberdeen Angus bull and C McCartan £400 Limousin bull.

Friesian bull calves sold from £145 to £300 for stronger sorts.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £890 for a Charolais heifer presented by K Fox; J McAlister £770 Hereford heifer; P Robinson £720 x 2 Simmental heifers, £690 Simmental heifer; an Armagh producer £640 x 6 Aberdeen Angus heifers; D Montague £590 Belgian Blue heifer; J Fields £210 Charolais heifers, £440 Simmental heifer; S Quinn £510 x 2 Belgian Blue heifers; J Ewing £510 x 2 Limousin heifers; W Smith £475 Hereford heifer; J and A Robinson £450 x 2 Simmental heifers, £430 x 3 Simmental heifers and B O’Neill £415 x 2 Hereford heifers.

Weanlings

Weanlings sold to £1780 for a 515kg Belgian Blue male (346.00) presented by M McNally, £1340 345kg Charolais (388.00); I Elliott £1700 440kg Hereford (386.00); C Murphy £1470 345kg Simmental (426.00), £1350 330kg Simmental (410.00); S McCulla £1370 365kg Aberdeen Angus (375.00); R Jordan £1150 260kg British Blue (442.00), £1150 260kg Limousin (442.00); F Tiffney £890 215kg Limousin (414.00) and P Barker £740 x 2 165kg Herefords (449.00).

Weanling heifers sold to £1600 for a 500kg Limousin (320.00) presented by H Mackle, £1490 435kg Charolais (343.00); M Harrison £1550 345kg Limousin (450.00), £1380 310kg Limousin (445.00); R Brownlee £1300 x 325kg Limousin (398.00); D Hammond £1290 305kg Limousin (423.00); S McCulla £1260 310kg Limousin (406.00), £1060 270kg Limousin (393.00) and J Weir £1190 x 2 325kg Aberdeen Angus (364.00).

A larger entry of sheep saw fat lambs sell to £159 for a pen of 28kg lambs presented by R Cuddy, £144 22kg; D Quinn £157 27kg, £149 23kg; E McKernan £155 26kg, £148.50 22.5kg; W Jardin £153.50 24kg; P Garvey £1525.50 25kg and D McClements £146 23kg.

Fat ewes sold to £148 presented by T Watters, £118 and R Smyth £145.

Fat rams sold to £135 presented by R Smyth.