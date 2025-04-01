Steers selling to £2,460 for a 600kg Limousin at Armoy Mart
Steers sold to £2,460 for a 600kg Limousin from a Belfast producer.
Heifers sold to £2,330 paid for a 680kgs Aberdeen Angus from Mr John Todd, Ballycastle.
Weanlings sold to £1,530 for a 315kgs Limousin.
Steers from Mr William McLaughlin, Dunloy.
John Todd, Ballycastle, Shorthorn 670kgs £2,290. Belfast farmer, Limousin, 620kgs £2,460, 560kgs £2,160, 500kgs £2,000. John McGowan, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 640kgs £2,190, 490kgs £1,770, 520kgs £1,850, 440kgs £1,520, 540kgs £1,750. Walter McBride, Ballyvoy, Charolais, 390kgs £1,480, 410kgs £1,530. David Morrison, Armoy, Aberdeen Angus, 510kgs £1,810. Cathal McDonnell, Armoy, Aberdeen Angus, 650kgs £2,210, 490kgs £1,840, 540kgs £1,920. Desmond McCollum, Loughguile, Belgian Blue, 430kgs £1,760, 430kgs £1,560, 430kgs £1,550, 490kgs £1,770. William McLaughlin, Dunloy, Limousin, 315kgs £1,530, 240kgs £1,150, 320kgs £1,460, 260kgs £1,250, 300kgs £1,410, 250kgs £1,180. R Dewart, Ballymoney, Charolais, 530kgs £2,050. Charles Kane, Ballintoy, Fleckvieh, 540kgs £1,750, 560kgs £1,750, 540kgs £1,620, 560kgs £1,850, 500kgs £1,530. Belfast producer, Limousin, 620kgs £2,460. David Jackson, Crossgar, Limousin, 400kgs £1,500, 480kgs £1,740, 380kgs £1,620. WD Marshall, Cloughmills, Limousin, 460kgs £1,600, 400kgs £1,400, 370kgs £1,360, 400kgs £1,530, 300kgs £1,240, 350kgs £1,380, 390kgs £1,480, 390kgs £1,460. Sam Creith, Mosside, Limousin, 370kgs £1,390, 380kgs £1,490, 360kgs £1,280. Raymond Taggart, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 250kgs £1,050, 290kgs £1,160, 310kgs £1,270. Stephen Hunter, Toberdoney, Belgian Blue, 480kgs £1,740, 550kgs £1,950. Jas Chestnutt, Bushmills, Friesian, 480kgs £1,460, 480kgs £1,530. Walter McBride, Ballyvoy, Friesian, 550kgs £1,860, 500kgs £1,640. Randal McDonnell, Ballycastle, Friesian, 470kgs £1,450, 490kgs £1,450, 550kgs £1,700, 460kgs £1,380. Seaview Farms, Portrush, Belgian Blue, 320kgs £1,180, 270kgs £1,020, 310kgs £1,120. Raymond Austin, Armoy, Shorthorn, 310kgs £1,290.
Heifers
David Morrison, Armoy, Shorthorn, 540kgs £1,810. Seaview Farms, Portrush, Belgian Blue, 250kgs £900. Raymond Taggart, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 300kgs £1,200, 230kgs £960. Des McCollum, Loughguile, Charolais, 400kgs £1,380. Jas Chestnutt, Bushmills, Hereford, 505kgs £1,780.
Fat cows
RJ Dewart, Ballymoney, Limousin, 540kgs £1,520, 690kgs £1,860.
Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.
