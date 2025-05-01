Steers selling to £2580 for a 740kg Aberdeen Angus at Dungannon Mart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Once again another good entry of stock saw prices for all classes of stock continue to sell sharply.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steers cleared to £2580 for a 740kg Aberdeen Angus (349.00).

While heifers peaked at £2220 for 655kg Limousin (339.00).

Fat cows continue to sell on a rising market to peak at £2435 for 665kg Charolais (366.00).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dungannon Mart

Dropped calves prices continue to sell briskly with a top call of £1010 paid for a 10 week Charolais bull calf.

While heifer calves sold to £990 for a nine week old Charolais heifer.

Suckled cows peaked at £2300 for an in-calf Charolais heifer.

Weanling cleared to £1670 for a 380kg Limousin male (440.00).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While weanling heifers topped at £1680 for a 430kg Limousin (390.00).

Steers

Steer prices reached a ceiling of £2580 740kg Aberdeen Angus (349.00) presented by S Hall; A Cush £2300 630kg Charolais (365.00), £2160 590kg Aberdeen Angus (366.00); P Hamilton £2270 600kg Belted Galloway (378.00); F O’Neill £2080 545kg Limousin (382.00), £1800 495kg Limousin (364.00); K McAleer £1960 510kg Limousin (384.00), £1560 415kg Shorthorn beef (376.00); M Morrow £1820 470kg Hereford (387.00); J Burton £1810 370kg Limousin (490.00), £1750 405kg Aberdeen Angus (432.00), £1690 385kg Aberdeen Angus (439.00); W Armstrong £1565 425kg Limousin (368.00) and P Barker £1500 410kg Aberdeen Angus (366.00).

Heifers

Heifers sold to £2220 655kg Limousin (339.00) presented by D Conlan; D Conroy £2180 545kg Limousin (400.00), £1990 485kg Limousin (410.00), £1930 490kg Limousin (394.00), £1970 480kg Limousin (410.00); T Colbert £2150 560kg Charolais (384.00), £1910 495kg Charolais (386.00), £1870 500kg Charolais (374.00), £1840 455kg Charolais (404.00), £1760 435kg Limousin (406.00), £1730 440kg Limousin (393.00); R McAllister £2100 555kg Limousin (378.00); B Clarke £2050 530kg Charolais (386.00), £2020 495kg Charolais (408.00), £1850 460kg Charolais (402.00); T Boden £2020 520kg Charolais (389.00), £2000 510kg Charolais (392.00), £1850 480kg Limousin (385.00), £1760 460kg Limousin (383.00), £1700 450kg Limousin (378.00); P Hamilton £1850 475kg Limousin (390.00); F O’Neill £1730 460kg Limousin (376.00); I Allen £1570 380kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (413.00); M Campton £1480 400kg Limousin (370.00); O Fearon £1140 305kg Belgian Blue (374.00); Fat Cows topped at £2435 for 665kg Charolais (366.00) presented by B Rafferty; J Rodgers £2220 790kg Belgian Blue (281.00); P Quinn £2160 635kg Limousin (340.00); T D Forbes £2090 720kg Hereford (290.00) and P Blevins £1870 480kg Charolais (390.00).

Friesian cows sold to £1140 for 545kg (209.00) presented by C Warnock.

Dropped calves

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once again dropped calf prices continue to sell briskly to peak at £1010 for a 10 week old Charolais bull calf presented by P Johnston; H Rainey £940 Limousin bull; G McCarragher £900 Belgian Blue bull, £850 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls; S McAtasney £800 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £730 Simmental bull; G McGlone £780 x 3 Aberdeen Angus bulls; Crewehill Farm £755 Belgian Blue bull, £690 Aberdeen Angus bull, £640 Aberdeen Angus bull, £535 Aberdeen Angus bull; J Fox £660 x 2 Belgian Blue bulls, £560 Limousin bull, £550 Belgian Blue bull, £500 Belgian Blue bull; Lakeview Farm £650 Simmental bull; Drumrusk Farms £650 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls; R Charles £610 Aberdeen Angus bull; F Collins £590 Hereford bull; N Sloan £585 Limousin bull, £580 x 3 Belgian Blue bulls, £520 Belgian Blue bull; C Quinn £565 Belgian Blue bull, £500 Aberdeen Angus bull, £490 Belgian Blue bull; S Quinn £535 Aberdeen Angus bull; A and J Harkness 510 Aberdeen Angus bull, £470 Hereford bull, £460 Hereford bull; P Blevins £510 Charolais bull; W Smith £505 Hereford bull; P Mullin £490 Aberdeen Angus bull; B Hughes £485 Aberdeen Angus bull, £475 Aberdeen Angus bull; A McGovern £485 Aberdeen Angus bull; R Gervis £480 Limousin bull; J Eldon £475 x 3 Aberdeen Angus bulls; J McFarland £470 Simmental bull and R and A Davis £465 x 2 Hereford bulls.

Friesian bulls sold from £105 to £320 for stronger sorts.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £630 x 2 B heifers presented Crewehills Farm, £445 Aberdeen Angus heifer; Drumrusk Farms £600 Aberdeen Angus heifer; R Charles £580 Charolais heifer; R Gervis £575 Limousin heifer; Lakeview Farm £570 Simmental heifer, £490 Simmental heifer; S Quinn £545 Belgian Blue heifer, £420 Belgian Blue heifer; A and J Harkness £530 Aberdeen Angus heifers, £470 Belgian Blue heifer, £400 Hereford Hereford heifer; P Blevins £510 Charolais heifer; F Colins £510 x 3 Hereford heifers; S Anderson £475 Limousin heifer; N Sloan £460 Belgian Blue heifer; S Quinn £460 Belgian Blue heifer, £400 Hereford heifer, £400 Aberdeen Angus heifer; J Eldon £450 Belgian Blue heifer; C Quinn £430 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £400 Belgian Blue heifer; A McGovern £430 x 3 Aberdeen Angus heifers; M Rea £420 x 2 Hereford heifers and R Davis £400 Hereford heifer.

Suckled cows sold to £2300 for an in-calf heifer presented by J Watters and T Scott £1560 Aberdeen Angus in-calf, £1520 Aberdeen Angus, £1510 Aberdeen Angus.

Weanlings

A plainer show of weanlings saw males sell to £1670 380kg Limousin (440.00) presented by M Gilmore, £1590 342kg Limousin (465.00), £1560 345kg Limousin (451.00), £1560 370kg Limousin (422.00), £1400 300kg Limousin (462.00); H Taylor £1510 385kg Simmental (393.00); D McManus £1500 320kg Charolais (466.00), £1460 290kg Charolais (500.00), £1450 280kg Charolais (520.00), £1380 270kg Charolais (515.00), £1370 275kg Charolais (500.00), £1300 300kg Limousin (429.00), £1240 280kg Charolais (441.00); A Bowden £1460 290kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (500.00), £1410 280kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (500.00), £1380 295kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (470.00), £1360 260kg Limousin (521.00), £1330 300kg Simmental (445.00), £1280 275kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (462.00), £1070 255kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (421.00), £1010 250kg Limousin (407.00), £990 245kg Limousin (401.00); A Moore £1060 255kg Aberdeen Angus (413.00) and P Quinn £1000 195kg Simmental (505.00), £1000 240kg Simmental (415.00), £970 165kg Simmental (577.00).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £1680 430kg Limousin (390.00) presented by K Barnes, £1660 430kg Charolais (385.00); D McManus £1580 280kg Limousin (568.00), £1240 280kg Charolais (442.00); A Bowden £1350 325kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (413.00), £1080 x 2 260kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (414.00), £1040 255kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (403.00), £880 205kg Limousin (423.00), £860 200kg Limousin (430.00), £760 160kg Hereford (470.00); Elliott Agri £1350 310kg Limousin (437.00); M Mullin £1290 310kg Limousin (416.00), £1100 x 2 Limousins (435.00), £1050 250kg Limousin (418.00), £920 200kg Limousin (462.00), £900 205kg Limousin (436.00); D Hammond £1140 260kg Limousin (439.00); D Moore £1050 245kg Limousin (429.00); A Moore £1050 235kg Belgian Blue (445.00) and L Bowden £910 205kg Limousin (446.00).

Sheep prices remain steady with fat hoggets selling to £145 for a pen of 27kg presented by N Moore; J Downey £130 20kg and R Hamilton £108 18kg.

Spring lambs sold to £161 for a pen of 24kg lambs presented by E Crawford; D Quinn £159 26kg and J Downey £157 25kg.

Fat ewes cleared to £172 presented by J Downey, £124; G Ferguson £135, £130, £115 and D Conroy £129.

Fat rams sold to £160 presented by G Ferguson, £120.

Breeding sock sold to £305 2 ewes and 4 lambs presented by R Hamilton, £150 1 ewe and 1 lamb and G Ferguson £178 1 ewe and 1 lamb.