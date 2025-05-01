Steers selling to £2580 for a 740kg Aberdeen Angus at Dungannon Mart
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Steers cleared to £2580 for a 740kg Aberdeen Angus (349.00).
While heifers peaked at £2220 for 655kg Limousin (339.00).
Fat cows continue to sell on a rising market to peak at £2435 for 665kg Charolais (366.00).
Dropped calves prices continue to sell briskly with a top call of £1010 paid for a 10 week Charolais bull calf.
While heifer calves sold to £990 for a nine week old Charolais heifer.
Suckled cows peaked at £2300 for an in-calf Charolais heifer.
Weanling cleared to £1670 for a 380kg Limousin male (440.00).
While weanling heifers topped at £1680 for a 430kg Limousin (390.00).
Steers
Steer prices reached a ceiling of £2580 740kg Aberdeen Angus (349.00) presented by S Hall; A Cush £2300 630kg Charolais (365.00), £2160 590kg Aberdeen Angus (366.00); P Hamilton £2270 600kg Belted Galloway (378.00); F O’Neill £2080 545kg Limousin (382.00), £1800 495kg Limousin (364.00); K McAleer £1960 510kg Limousin (384.00), £1560 415kg Shorthorn beef (376.00); M Morrow £1820 470kg Hereford (387.00); J Burton £1810 370kg Limousin (490.00), £1750 405kg Aberdeen Angus (432.00), £1690 385kg Aberdeen Angus (439.00); W Armstrong £1565 425kg Limousin (368.00) and P Barker £1500 410kg Aberdeen Angus (366.00).
Heifers
Heifers sold to £2220 655kg Limousin (339.00) presented by D Conlan; D Conroy £2180 545kg Limousin (400.00), £1990 485kg Limousin (410.00), £1930 490kg Limousin (394.00), £1970 480kg Limousin (410.00); T Colbert £2150 560kg Charolais (384.00), £1910 495kg Charolais (386.00), £1870 500kg Charolais (374.00), £1840 455kg Charolais (404.00), £1760 435kg Limousin (406.00), £1730 440kg Limousin (393.00); R McAllister £2100 555kg Limousin (378.00); B Clarke £2050 530kg Charolais (386.00), £2020 495kg Charolais (408.00), £1850 460kg Charolais (402.00); T Boden £2020 520kg Charolais (389.00), £2000 510kg Charolais (392.00), £1850 480kg Limousin (385.00), £1760 460kg Limousin (383.00), £1700 450kg Limousin (378.00); P Hamilton £1850 475kg Limousin (390.00); F O’Neill £1730 460kg Limousin (376.00); I Allen £1570 380kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (413.00); M Campton £1480 400kg Limousin (370.00); O Fearon £1140 305kg Belgian Blue (374.00); Fat Cows topped at £2435 for 665kg Charolais (366.00) presented by B Rafferty; J Rodgers £2220 790kg Belgian Blue (281.00); P Quinn £2160 635kg Limousin (340.00); T D Forbes £2090 720kg Hereford (290.00) and P Blevins £1870 480kg Charolais (390.00).
Friesian cows sold to £1140 for 545kg (209.00) presented by C Warnock.
Dropped calves
Once again dropped calf prices continue to sell briskly to peak at £1010 for a 10 week old Charolais bull calf presented by P Johnston; H Rainey £940 Limousin bull; G McCarragher £900 Belgian Blue bull, £850 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls; S McAtasney £800 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £730 Simmental bull; G McGlone £780 x 3 Aberdeen Angus bulls; Crewehill Farm £755 Belgian Blue bull, £690 Aberdeen Angus bull, £640 Aberdeen Angus bull, £535 Aberdeen Angus bull; J Fox £660 x 2 Belgian Blue bulls, £560 Limousin bull, £550 Belgian Blue bull, £500 Belgian Blue bull; Lakeview Farm £650 Simmental bull; Drumrusk Farms £650 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls; R Charles £610 Aberdeen Angus bull; F Collins £590 Hereford bull; N Sloan £585 Limousin bull, £580 x 3 Belgian Blue bulls, £520 Belgian Blue bull; C Quinn £565 Belgian Blue bull, £500 Aberdeen Angus bull, £490 Belgian Blue bull; S Quinn £535 Aberdeen Angus bull; A and J Harkness 510 Aberdeen Angus bull, £470 Hereford bull, £460 Hereford bull; P Blevins £510 Charolais bull; W Smith £505 Hereford bull; P Mullin £490 Aberdeen Angus bull; B Hughes £485 Aberdeen Angus bull, £475 Aberdeen Angus bull; A McGovern £485 Aberdeen Angus bull; R Gervis £480 Limousin bull; J Eldon £475 x 3 Aberdeen Angus bulls; J McFarland £470 Simmental bull and R and A Davis £465 x 2 Hereford bulls.
Friesian bulls sold from £105 to £320 for stronger sorts.
Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £630 x 2 B heifers presented Crewehills Farm, £445 Aberdeen Angus heifer; Drumrusk Farms £600 Aberdeen Angus heifer; R Charles £580 Charolais heifer; R Gervis £575 Limousin heifer; Lakeview Farm £570 Simmental heifer, £490 Simmental heifer; S Quinn £545 Belgian Blue heifer, £420 Belgian Blue heifer; A and J Harkness £530 Aberdeen Angus heifers, £470 Belgian Blue heifer, £400 Hereford Hereford heifer; P Blevins £510 Charolais heifer; F Colins £510 x 3 Hereford heifers; S Anderson £475 Limousin heifer; N Sloan £460 Belgian Blue heifer; S Quinn £460 Belgian Blue heifer, £400 Hereford heifer, £400 Aberdeen Angus heifer; J Eldon £450 Belgian Blue heifer; C Quinn £430 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £400 Belgian Blue heifer; A McGovern £430 x 3 Aberdeen Angus heifers; M Rea £420 x 2 Hereford heifers and R Davis £400 Hereford heifer.
Suckled cows sold to £2300 for an in-calf heifer presented by J Watters and T Scott £1560 Aberdeen Angus in-calf, £1520 Aberdeen Angus, £1510 Aberdeen Angus.
Weanlings
A plainer show of weanlings saw males sell to £1670 380kg Limousin (440.00) presented by M Gilmore, £1590 342kg Limousin (465.00), £1560 345kg Limousin (451.00), £1560 370kg Limousin (422.00), £1400 300kg Limousin (462.00); H Taylor £1510 385kg Simmental (393.00); D McManus £1500 320kg Charolais (466.00), £1460 290kg Charolais (500.00), £1450 280kg Charolais (520.00), £1380 270kg Charolais (515.00), £1370 275kg Charolais (500.00), £1300 300kg Limousin (429.00), £1240 280kg Charolais (441.00); A Bowden £1460 290kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (500.00), £1410 280kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (500.00), £1380 295kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (470.00), £1360 260kg Limousin (521.00), £1330 300kg Simmental (445.00), £1280 275kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (462.00), £1070 255kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (421.00), £1010 250kg Limousin (407.00), £990 245kg Limousin (401.00); A Moore £1060 255kg Aberdeen Angus (413.00) and P Quinn £1000 195kg Simmental (505.00), £1000 240kg Simmental (415.00), £970 165kg Simmental (577.00).
Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £1680 430kg Limousin (390.00) presented by K Barnes, £1660 430kg Charolais (385.00); D McManus £1580 280kg Limousin (568.00), £1240 280kg Charolais (442.00); A Bowden £1350 325kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (413.00), £1080 x 2 260kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (414.00), £1040 255kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (403.00), £880 205kg Limousin (423.00), £860 200kg Limousin (430.00), £760 160kg Hereford (470.00); Elliott Agri £1350 310kg Limousin (437.00); M Mullin £1290 310kg Limousin (416.00), £1100 x 2 Limousins (435.00), £1050 250kg Limousin (418.00), £920 200kg Limousin (462.00), £900 205kg Limousin (436.00); D Hammond £1140 260kg Limousin (439.00); D Moore £1050 245kg Limousin (429.00); A Moore £1050 235kg Belgian Blue (445.00) and L Bowden £910 205kg Limousin (446.00).
Sheep prices remain steady with fat hoggets selling to £145 for a pen of 27kg presented by N Moore; J Downey £130 20kg and R Hamilton £108 18kg.
Spring lambs sold to £161 for a pen of 24kg lambs presented by E Crawford; D Quinn £159 26kg and J Downey £157 25kg.
Fat ewes cleared to £172 presented by J Downey, £124; G Ferguson £135, £130, £115 and D Conroy £129.
Fat rams sold to £160 presented by G Ferguson, £120.
Breeding sock sold to £305 2 ewes and 4 lambs presented by R Hamilton, £150 1 ewe and 1 lamb and G Ferguson £178 1 ewe and 1 lamb.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.