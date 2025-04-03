Steers selling to £2605 at Dungannon Mart
While heifers peak at £2520 for a 660kg Limousin (382.00).
Fat cows cleared to £2000 for a 630kg Limousin (318.00).
Dropped calves sore to £590 for a Limousin bull calf.
While heifer calves sell to £440 for a Limousin.
Weanlings prices continue there upward spiral with males selling to £2100 for a 465kg Charolais (451.00), and weanling heifers selling to £1680 for a 410kg Charolais (409.00).
Steers
Steer prices continue to improve with a top price paid of £2605 for a730kg (357.00) presented by D Cush, £2520 665kg Charolais (379.00), £2480 660kg Charolais (376.00), £2300 590kg Limousin (390.00), £2240 565kg Limousin (397.00), £2230 545kg Limousin (410.00), £2080 555kg Charolais (375.00); T Brown £2430 625kg Aberdeen Angus (389.00), £2380 590kg Charolais (403.00), £2120 515kg Parthenais (412.00), £1900 490kg Simmental (388.00); H Kerr £2300 555kg Limousin (414.00), £2280 585kg Limousin (390.00), £2180 530kg Limousin (411.00); Coolwynds Farm £2130 525kg Limousin (406.00), £1830 445kg Limousin (411.00); K Clarke £1790 420kg Aberdeen Angus (426.00), £1660 390kg Aberdeen Angus (426.00); H Irwin £1770 425kg Aberdeen Angus (416.00); E Dallas £1710 430kg Limousin (398.00) and a Sixmilecross producer £1490 300kg Limousin (496.00), £1470 305kg Limousin (482.00), £1450 385kg Charolais (377.00), £1340 340kg Hereford (395.00).
Heifers
Heifers cleared to £2520 for a 660kg Limousin (382.00) presented by L Burns, £2060 560kg Limousin (368.00); M Quinn £2240 555kg Limousin (404.00), £2230 585kg Aberdeen Angus (381.00); J Conroy £1810 480kg Limousin (377.00), £1720 455kg Limousin (378.00), £1720 475kg Simmental (362.00), £1650 450kg Limousin (367.00); a Sixmilecross Farmer £1580 390kg Limousin (405.00), £1540 405kg Charolais (380.00), £1480 400kg Charolais (370.00), £1390 345kg Charolais (403.00), £1340 355kg Limousin (378.00), £1280 320kg Charolais (400.00), £1080 290kg Limousin (372.00); K Clarke £1550 420kg Aberdeen Angus (369.00), £1510 380kg Aberdeen Angus (397.00), £1450 365kg Aberdeen Angus (397.00); G Rodgers £1450 400kg Hereford (363.00) and P McKenna £1170 310kg Limousin (377.00), £1140 270kg Simmental (422.00).
Fat cows sold to £2000 for a 630kg Limousin (318.00) presented by a Sixmilecross producer and G Hill £1840 610kg Charolais (302.00).
Dropped calves
Dropped calves sold to £450 for a Belgian Blue bull presented by A Wilson, £440 Limousin bull; M Robinson £430 Aberdeen Angus bull; R Crawford £415 Aberdeen Angus bull, £385 Aberdeen Angus bull, £345 Aberdeen Angus bull, £330 Aberdeen Angus bull; G Irwin £400 Hereford bull; J Morton £390 x 2 Belgian Blue bulls and Ballylagan Farms £310 Aberdeen Angus bull, £305 Aberdeen Angus bull, £305 Aubrac bull.
Friesian bulls sold form £175 to £295.
Meanwhile heifer calves peaked at £440 for a Limousin presented by E Dallas; A Wilson £420 Limousin heifer; A Watson £420 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £390 Aberdeen Angus heifer; A Emerson £400 Belgian Blue heifer; G Hazlett £390 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers; J Morton £350 Belgian Blue heifer and R Crawford £345 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £330 Aberdeen Angus heifer.
Weanlings
A good entry of weanlings reached a height of £2100 paid for a 465kg Charolais male (451.00) presented by P McNamee; P O’Kane £1960 420kg Charolais (466.00), £1950 470kg Charolais (416.00), £1900 455kg Simmental (417.00), £1870 440kg Limousin (425.00), £1800 405kg Limousin (442.00), £1740 365kg Charolais (475.00), £1730 395kg Charolais (436.00), £1680 380kg Limousin (441.00); A Forsythe £1890 460kg Simmental (411.00); a Dungannon producer £1840 440kg Limousin (420.00); A Walsh £1820 450kg Limousin (405.00); Coolwynds Farm £1490 330kg Limousin (450.00); J Elliott £1330 300kg Charolais (446.00), £1510 385kg Simmental (392.00); J Stewart £1240 285kg Aberdeen Angus (437.00), £1160 270kg Aberdeen Angus (430.00); A Little £1210 310kg Hereford (390.00); N Ellison £1070 265kg Simmental (401.00) and P O’Hagan £980 230kg Limousin (422.00).
Weanling heifers sold to £1680 for a 410kg Charolais (409.00) presented by P McNamee; G Burrows £1680 405kg Simmental (416.00), £1200 310kg Simmental (386.00); J Dickson £1450 x 4 310kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (465.00); A Forsythe £1310 345kg Aberdeen Angus (381.00); J Elliott £1280 310kg Charolais (410.00); G Burrows £1250 320kg Simmental (390.00), £1200 310kg Simmental (386.00); P O’Hagan £990 260kg Limousin (381.00), £960 220kg Limousin (436.00); D Hammond £800 x 5 Hereford (408.00); P McKenna £790 170kg Limousin (462.00) and S Johnston £730 190kg Belgian Blue (380.00).
