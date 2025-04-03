Steers selling to £2605 at Dungannon Mart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As the good spell of dry weather continues so cattle prices continue to improve to new heights with steers selling to £2605 for a 730kg Aberdeen Angus (357.00).

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While heifers peak at £2520 for a 660kg Limousin (382.00).

Fat cows cleared to £2000 for a 630kg Limousin (318.00).

Dropped calves sore to £590 for a Limousin bull calf.

Dungannon Mart

While heifer calves sell to £440 for a Limousin.

Weanlings prices continue there upward spiral with males selling to £2100 for a 465kg Charolais (451.00), and weanling heifers selling to £1680 for a 410kg Charolais (409.00).

Steers

Steer prices continue to improve with a top price paid of £2605 for a730kg (357.00) presented by D Cush, £2520 665kg Charolais (379.00), £2480 660kg Charolais (376.00), £2300 590kg Limousin (390.00), £2240 565kg Limousin (397.00), £2230 545kg Limousin (410.00), £2080 555kg Charolais (375.00); T Brown £2430 625kg Aberdeen Angus (389.00), £2380 590kg Charolais (403.00), £2120 515kg Parthenais (412.00), £1900 490kg Simmental (388.00); H Kerr £2300 555kg Limousin (414.00), £2280 585kg Limousin (390.00), £2180 530kg Limousin (411.00); Coolwynds Farm £2130 525kg Limousin (406.00), £1830 445kg Limousin (411.00); K Clarke £1790 420kg Aberdeen Angus (426.00), £1660 390kg Aberdeen Angus (426.00); H Irwin £1770 425kg Aberdeen Angus (416.00); E Dallas £1710 430kg Limousin (398.00) and a Sixmilecross producer £1490 300kg Limousin (496.00), £1470 305kg Limousin (482.00), £1450 385kg Charolais (377.00), £1340 340kg Hereford (395.00).

Heifers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heifers cleared to £2520 for a 660kg Limousin (382.00) presented by L Burns, £2060 560kg Limousin (368.00); M Quinn £2240 555kg Limousin (404.00), £2230 585kg Aberdeen Angus (381.00); J Conroy £1810 480kg Limousin (377.00), £1720 455kg Limousin (378.00), £1720 475kg Simmental (362.00), £1650 450kg Limousin (367.00); a Sixmilecross Farmer £1580 390kg Limousin (405.00), £1540 405kg Charolais (380.00), £1480 400kg Charolais (370.00), £1390 345kg Charolais (403.00), £1340 355kg Limousin (378.00), £1280 320kg Charolais (400.00), £1080 290kg Limousin (372.00); K Clarke £1550 420kg Aberdeen Angus (369.00), £1510 380kg Aberdeen Angus (397.00), £1450 365kg Aberdeen Angus (397.00); G Rodgers £1450 400kg Hereford (363.00) and P McKenna £1170 310kg Limousin (377.00), £1140 270kg Simmental (422.00).

Fat cows sold to £2000 for a 630kg Limousin (318.00) presented by a Sixmilecross producer and G Hill £1840 610kg Charolais (302.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calves sold to £450 for a Belgian Blue bull presented by A Wilson, £440 Limousin bull; M Robinson £430 Aberdeen Angus bull; R Crawford £415 Aberdeen Angus bull, £385 Aberdeen Angus bull, £345 Aberdeen Angus bull, £330 Aberdeen Angus bull; G Irwin £400 Hereford bull; J Morton £390 x 2 Belgian Blue bulls and Ballylagan Farms £310 Aberdeen Angus bull, £305 Aberdeen Angus bull, £305 Aubrac bull.

Friesian bulls sold form £175 to £295.

Meanwhile heifer calves peaked at £440 for a Limousin presented by E Dallas; A Wilson £420 Limousin heifer; A Watson £420 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £390 Aberdeen Angus heifer; A Emerson £400 Belgian Blue heifer; G Hazlett £390 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers; J Morton £350 Belgian Blue heifer and R Crawford £345 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £330 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

Weanlings

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A good entry of weanlings reached a height of £2100 paid for a 465kg Charolais male (451.00) presented by P McNamee; P O’Kane £1960 420kg Charolais (466.00), £1950 470kg Charolais (416.00), £1900 455kg Simmental (417.00), £1870 440kg Limousin (425.00), £1800 405kg Limousin (442.00), £1740 365kg Charolais (475.00), £1730 395kg Charolais (436.00), £1680 380kg Limousin (441.00); A Forsythe £1890 460kg Simmental (411.00); a Dungannon producer £1840 440kg Limousin (420.00); A Walsh £1820 450kg Limousin (405.00); Coolwynds Farm £1490 330kg Limousin (450.00); J Elliott £1330 300kg Charolais (446.00), £1510 385kg Simmental (392.00); J Stewart £1240 285kg Aberdeen Angus (437.00), £1160 270kg Aberdeen Angus (430.00); A Little £1210 310kg Hereford (390.00); N Ellison £1070 265kg Simmental (401.00) and P O’Hagan £980 230kg Limousin (422.00).

Weanling heifers sold to £1680 for a 410kg Charolais (409.00) presented by P McNamee; G Burrows £1680 405kg Simmental (416.00), £1200 310kg Simmental (386.00); J Dickson £1450 x 4 310kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (465.00); A Forsythe £1310 345kg Aberdeen Angus (381.00); J Elliott £1280 310kg Charolais (410.00); G Burrows £1250 320kg Simmental (390.00), £1200 310kg Simmental (386.00); P O’Hagan £990 260kg Limousin (381.00), £960 220kg Limousin (436.00); D Hammond £800 x 5 Hereford (408.00); P McKenna £790 170kg Limousin (462.00) and S Johnston £730 190kg Belgian Blue (380.00).