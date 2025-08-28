Steers selling to £2760 for a 705kg Limousin at Dungannon Mart

A great entry of stock saw prices continue to rise with steers selling to £2760 for a 705kg Limousin (392.00).

While heifers sold to £2560 685kg Charolais (375.00).

Fat cows sold to £1700 640kg Aberdeen Angus (266.00).

Dropped calves sold to £980 Aberdeen Angus bull and heifer calves to £940 Hereford.

Dungannon Mart

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1950 for a Belted Galloway cow with a Charolais bull calf at foot.

Weanling sold to £2830 for a 650kg Limousin male (435.00).

While weanling heifers sold to £1960 for a 465kg Simmental (422.00).

Steers

Steers prices sold a height of £2760 for a 705kg Limousin (392.00) presented by D McVeigh, £2700 650kg Limousin (415.00), £2520 595kg Limousin (424.00), £2490 560kg Limousin (445.00), £2460 580kg (424.00), £2440 575kg Limousin (424.00), £2340 575kg Limousin (407.00); S McCloskey £2650 655kg Limousin (405.00), £2530 615kg Charolais (411.00) and M Edwards £2280 565kg Limousin (404.00), £2230 565kg Limousin (395.00), £2050 515kg Limousin (398.00), £2010 485kg Limousin (415.00), £1930 470kg Limousin (411.00), £1880 450kg Limousin (418.00), £1870 485kg Limousin (386.00), £1810 445kg Limousin (407.00).

Heifers

A good entry of heifers sold to £2560 for a 685kg Charolais (374.00) presented by D Haire, £2420 655kg Charolais (370.00); B Campbell £2480 650kg Limousin (382.00); P Curran £2370 550kg Charolais (431.00), £2150 505kg Limousin (426.00); D Nelson £2360 540kg Charolais (437.00), £2270 525kg Charolais (432.00), £2210 545kg Charolais (406.00); G Black £2300 605kg Limousin (380.00); R Wright £2180 545kg Limousin (400.00); A and J Harkness £2130 550kg Belgian Blue (388.00), £2080 535kg Belgian Blue (389.00), £2060 555kg Aberdeen Angus (372.00), £1950 500kg Belgian Blue (390.00), £1860 490kg Aberdeen Angus (380.00), £1850 500kg Aberdeen Angus (370.00), £1850 495kg Aberdeen Angus (374.00); W White £2120 510kg Limousin (416.00), £2110 545kg Limousin (388.00), £1600 430kg Limousin (372.00); K Boylan £2070 560kg Limousin (370.00), £1920 475kg Limousin (404.00); D Nelson £2050 520kg Limousin (394.00); R Wright £2040 540kg Limousin (378.00); S Casey £2020 540kg Limousin (374.00); M Murray £1990 450kg Charolais (442.00); J Teague £1820 490kg Belgian Blue (371.00), £1670 440kg Belgian Blue (380.00), £1650 445kg Belgian Blue (371.00), £1570 385kg Belgian Blue (408.00); B Nugent £1550 410kg Limousin (378.00); Fat Cows sold to £1700 640kg Aberdeen Angus (266.00) presented by D McCullough; S Brannigan £1520 655kg Limousin (232.00); M McGlinchey £1240 585kg Simmental (212.00) and R Gilpin £1230 445kg Stabiliser (276.00); D Gervis £11020 560kg Shorthorn beef (182.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calves sold to £980 for an Aberdeen Angus bull presented by M Bloomer, £960 Aberdeen Angus bull, £700 Aberdeen Angus bull; H Allen £890 Aberdeen Angus bull, £790 Hereford bull, £710 Hereford bull; A Ferguson £870 Belgian Blue bull; W Clarke £810 Aberdeen Angus bull, £760 x 4 Aberdeen Angus bulls; N Sloan £730 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls; I McClure £480 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls and B O’Neill £450 Hereford bull.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £940 x 6 Hereford heifers presented by I and S Marshall, £930 x 5 Hereford heifers; I Allen £800 Hereford heifer, £730 Hereford heifer; W Clarke £720 x 3 Aberdeen Angus heifers; P Carberry £520 Aberdeen Angus heifer; I McClure £500 x 6 Aberdeen Angus heifers and B O’Neill £500 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1950 for a Belted Galloway heifer with a Charolais bull calf at foot presented by T and E Ferguson.

Weanlings

A good entry of quality weanling sold to £2830 for a 650kg Limousin male (435.00) presented by P Hughes, £2640 590kg Charolais (448.00), £2600 585kg Charolais (445.00), £2490 605kg Charolais (412.00), £2290 515kg Charolais (445.00), £2280 530kg Charolais (430.00), £2160 500kg Charolais (432.00); D Litter £2300 480kg Charolais (480.00), £2260 475kg Charolais (476.00), 32180 460kg Charolais (474.00), £2120 385kg Charolais (551.00), £2100 395kg Charolais (532.00), £2060 430kg Limousin (480.00), £1900 375kg Limousin (507.00), £1780 360kg Charolais (495.00); L Nimmons £2300 525kg Limousin (438.00); J McCann £2270 475kg Limousin (478.00), £2150 450kg Limousin (478.00); M Donaghy £2060 495kg Hereford (416.00), £1860 380kg Belgian Blue (490.00), £1740 420kg Charolais (414.00); B Edgar £1980 475kg Limousin (418.00), £1920 400kg (479.00), £1820 345kg Belgian Blue (428.00); S Fullerton £1840 450kg Friesian (409.00); G Hill £1790 255kg Charolais (702.00), £1230 x 2 195kg Shorthorn beef (631.00); B Clarke £1700 x 2 405kg Aberdeen Angus (418.00); C Quinn £1650 345kg Belgian Blue (478.00); R Jordan £1650 385kg Belgian Blue (429.00); S Quinn £1550 x 3 Aberdeen Angus (424.00); I Grant £1490 330kg Aberdeen Angus (452.00); D Burton £1470 340kg Shorthorn beef (432.00); P Lavery £1420 320kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (444.00), £1400 x 2 270kg Belgian Blues (518.00); R Gilpin £1380 280kg Simmental (493.00) and P McCann £1220 255kg Limousin (478.00), £1090 220kg Belgian Blue (496.00).

Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £1960 for a 465kg Simmental (422.00) presented by J McCann, £1890 425kg Simmental (445.00), £1860 395kg Limousin (471.00); M Donaghy £1780 450kg Simmental (396.00); P Lavery £1610 415kg Charolais (388.00); C Quinn £1560 390kg Hereford (400.00), £1530 390kg Shorthorn beef (392.00); M Hughes £1410 340kg x 2 Aberdeen Angus (413.00); W Murphy £1400 360kg Aberdeen Angus (389.00), £1380 x 3 320kg Belgian Blue (428.00), £1270 x 3 270kg Belgian Blue (470.00), £1180 265kg Belgian Blue (445.00); l and C Allen £1400 x 2 340kg Simmentals (410.00), £1380 340kg Friesian (406.00), £1200 300kg Simmental (400.00); M Campton £1260 300kg Limousin (420.00), £1110 275kg Charolais (404.00); J Marshall £1140 x 2 280kg Aberdeen Angus (404.00); J Woods £1120 285kg Limousin (393.00); J Bloomer £1090 x 2 280kg Aberdeen Angus (390.00); G Hill £1020 200kg Shorthorn beef (510.00), £990 x 2 125kg Shorthorn beef (772.00) and P McCann £960 200kg Hereford (480.00).

Once again a great entry of stock saw fat lambs sell to £168 for 21kg ewe lambs presented by D Allen, £154 27kg; C Beatty £152 26kg; A Morrow £148 28kg; J Kane £142 23kg; K Donnelly £138 22.5kg; W Fleming £138 22.5kg; R Boyd £138 23kg, £130 21.5kg and M Allen £131 21kg.

Fat ewes sold to £172 presented by A Morrow; M Dougan £163; D Hall £156, £138; J Knox £125; J McMahon £118 and C Sheeky £108.

Store lambs sold to £128 for a pen of 16kg presented by E Harkness, £123 17kg; A Morrow £128 18kg; D McClements £128 19kg; T Ferguson £127 17kg, £126 17kg; G Troughton £127 20kg; M Knox £122 20kg; M Dougan £121 20kg and D Hall £120 17kg, £119 17.5kg.

Breeding stock sold to £220 for hoggets presented by C Beatty, £205 hoggets.