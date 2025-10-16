Steers selling to £2770 for a 705kg Limousin at Dungannon Mart

Once again a large entry of stock saw steers sell to £2770 for a 705kg Limousin (393.00).

While heifers peaked at £2580 for a 645kg Limousin (400.00).

Fat cows topped at £2470 for a 695kg Limousin (355.00).

Dropped calves reached a height of £1070 for a Simmental bull calf.

Dungannon Mart

While heifer calves sold to £960 for a Limousin heifer.

Weanlings peaked at £1990 a for 430kg Belgian Blue male (463.00).

While weanling heifers sold to £1680 a for 360kg Limousin (467.00).

Steers

Steer prices reached a height of £2770 paid for a 705kg Limousin (393.00) presented by P Quinn, £2730 700kg Charolais (390.00), £2700 685kg Charolais (395.00); H Smith £2520 620kg Limousin (407.00); R Wary £2460 520kg Limousin (473.00), £2360 505kg Simmental (468.00), £2050 435kg Limousin (471.00), £1900 475kg Simmental (400.00), £1880 430kg Charolais (437.00), £1760 390kg Limousin (451.00); P Doran £2350 525kg Limousin (448.00), £2350 550kg Limousin (427.00), £2180 480kg Limousin (454.00); S Goan £2160 550kg Aberdeen Angus (393.00); P Mullan £2090 465kg Charolais (450.00), £2050 390kg Charolais (526.00), £2030 445kg Limousin (456.00), £1900 435kg Charolais (437.00), £1900 445kg Charolais (427.00), £1880 385kg Charolais (488.00); a Sixmilecross farmer £1930 475kg Limousin (406.00); Riverview Farms £1860 350kg Charolais (531.00) and K Hopper £1760 430kg Shorthorn beef (409.00).

Heifers

Heifers prices peaked at £2580 for a 645kg Limousin (400.00) presented by presented by Mountview Farms; M Quinn £2470 630kg Charolais (392.00); E Greenaway £2330 570kg Limousin (409.00), £2260 540kg Simmental (419.00), £2050 480kg Limousin (427.00); P Swaile £2100 515kg Charolais (408.00), £1890 455kg Charolais (415.00), £1880 440kg Charolais (427.00); T Boden £2090 520kg Charolais (402.00), £1960 465kg Limousin (422.00); L Donnelly £2060 495kg Limousin (416.00), £1930 420kg Limousin (460.00), £1930 465kg Limousin (415.00), £1890 430kg Limousin (440.00); K Paisley £1950 500kg Belgian Blue (390.00), £1720 440kg Simmental (391.00), £1710 420kg Limousin (407.00), £1680 425kg Aberdeen Angus (395.00), £1640 410kg Limousin (400.00); Riverview Farms £1920 480kg Charolais (400.00), £1910 455kg Limousin (420.00), £1900 405kg Limousin (470.00), £1820 440kg Charolais (414.00) and J Cooke £1880 440kg Charolais (427.00), £1710 430kg Charolais (398.00), £1610 410kg Limousin (393.00), £1570 400kg Limousin (393.00).

Fat cows sold to £2470 695kg Limousin (355.00) presented by McGurk Agri and Crewehill Farms £1500 720kg Friesian (208.00), £1390 620kg Friesian (224.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calves cleared to £1070 for a Simmental bull presented by D and D Graydon, £1000 x 2 Simmental bulls, £940 Simmental bull, £800 x 3 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £600 Her bull; J and R McGahie £980 Belgian Blue bull; F Tiffney £960 Aberdeen Angus bull, £660 Limousin bull; M Rea £730 Belgian Blue bull; B O’Neill £650 Belgian Blue bull, £520 Belgian Blue bull; J Ewing £610 x 3 Limousin bulls; E Speers £580 Aberdeen Angus bull and T Irwin £540 Aberdeen Angus bull.

Friesian bulls sold from £140 to £430 for stronger sorts.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £960 for a Limousin presented by F Tiffney, £920 Aberdeen Angus heifer; D and D Graydon £790 Fleckvieh heifer, £790 Charolais heifer, £680 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers; J Ewing £600 x 4 Limousin heifers; E Speers £570 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers, £550 Aberdeen Angus heifer and T Irwin £540 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

Breeding bulls sold to £2880 for a six year old Hereford bull presented by R Cunningham.

Weanlings

Weanlings peaked at £1990 for a 430kg Belgian Blue male (463.00) presented by G Mullan, £1750 385kg Limousin (455.00), £1340 285kg Limousin (470.00); K Barnes £1900 390kg Charolais (488.00); Riverview Farms £1700 355kg Limousin (479.00); N Dickson £1670 320kg Charolais (522.00), £1580 255kg Charolais (620.00), £1570 295kg Charolais (532.00), £1570 310kg Charolais (506.00), £1500 270kg Charolais (556.000, £1490 270kg Charolais (552.00), £1470 260kg Charolais (565.00); B Clarke £1600 375kg Charolais (427.00); A Johnston £1500 315kg Simmental (476.00); W and G Conn £1450 x 2 345kg Belgian Blue (418.00); McGurk Agri £1430 235kg Limousin (609.00); W and A Lucas £1410 275kg Limousin (513.00), £1310 260kg Limousin (504.00) and M McCullagh £1400 255kg Limousin (550.00), £1320 x 2 230kg Limousins (574.00), £1150 195kg Limousin (590.00), £950 170kg Limousin (559.00).

Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £1680 for a 360kg Limousin (467.00) presented by S Greer, £1650 345kg Belgian Blue (478.00); B Clarke £1600 330kg Limousin (485.00); J Lucas £1460 275kg Limousin (528.00), £1300 225kg Limousin (578.00); W and A Lucas £1460 275kg Limousin (528.00), £1330 290kg Limousin (459.00), £1310 305kg Limousin (430.00), £1150 195kg Limousin (590.00); J Ewing £1450 x 4 350kg Limousins (415.00); D and D Graydon £1400 260kg Charolais (539.00), £1210 245kg Charolais (494.00), £1170 280kg x 2 Fleckvieh (415.00); D and F Smyth £1350 x 2 330kg Aberdeen Angus (407.00), £1350 330kg Limousin (407.00) and M McCullagh £1320 230kg Limousin (474.00), £1140 x 2 235kg Limousins (482.00).

A good entry of sheep saw fat lambs sell to £135 for a pen of 25.7kg presented by B Murray, £131.50 23kg; R Boyd £135 27kg; I Reilly £130 23kg, £126 21kg; D Quinn £131 23kg; D Ferry £130 23kg; S Davidson £126 22kg and K Burrows £123 21kg.

Fat ewes sold to £126 presented by T Parks; N Marshall £121, £120; B Murray £111, D Quinn £108; A Cardwell £107 and I Reilly £103.

Store lambs sold to £126 for a pen of 19kg presented by I Reilly; A Cardwell £121 19kg and K Burrows £117 18kg.