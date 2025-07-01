Steers sells to £2,600 for Aberdeen Angus bullock at Armoy Mart
Steers sold to a top price of £2,600 for a 710kg Aberdeen Angus bullock from Mr Charles Battersby, Bushmills.
Heifers sold to £2,470 paid to Ms Ruth McMullan, Ballygalley.
Fat cows sold to £2,760 paid for 900kgs cow from Mr R Watson, Dunloy.
Leading prices
Steers
Seamus McDonnell, Ballyvoy, Charolais, 420kgs £1,720, 400kgs £1,680. Charles Battersby, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 710kgs £2,530, 650kgs £2,390, 710kgs £2,600. Tom Brown, Bushmills, Limousin, 600kgs £2.100, 460kgs £1,760, 410kgs £1,650. Niall McGowan, Ballycastle, Shorthorn, 300kgs £1,270. John Woodside, Ballycastle, Charolais, £1650. Ruth McMullan, Ballygalley, Limousin, 570kgs £2,440. Gordon Wilson, Glenarm, Friesian, 570kgs £1,920, 490kgs £1,770. John McAuley, Bendooragh, Aberdeen Angus, 580kgs £2,140, 540kgs £2,000. Darren Johnston, Glenarm, Friesian, 510kgs £1,820, 500kgs £1,8290. H Anderson, Bushmills, Belgian Blue, 440kgs £1,610, 400kgs £1,490, 390kgs £1,440, 420kgs £1,690, 390kgs £1,480. Jason McIlhatton, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus, 440kgs £1,540. D Matthews, Ballyvoy, Friesian, 320kgs £1,140, 410kgs £1,570, 320kgs £1,140, 370kgs £1,370. Jas Chestnutt, Bushmills, Hereford, 370kgs £1,280, 300kgs £1,040. Jas McAuley, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 500kgs £1,690. Denis McMichael, Armoy, Aberdeen Angus, 420kgs £1,560, 490kgs £1,890, 520kgs £1,910.
Heifers
Ruth McMullan, Ballygalley, Limousin, 680kgs £2,470, 525kgs £2,120. Robert Currie, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus, 550kgs £1,820. Jas Chestnutt, Bushmills, Hereford, 340kgs £1,280, 350kgs £1,200, 380kgs £1,280, 370kgs £1,280. Jas McAuley, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 540kgs £1,780, 550kgs £1,770, 530kgs £1,780. Seamus McDonnell, Ballyvoy, Charolais, 390kgs £1,500, 430kgs £1,670, 400kgs £1,580, 420kgs £1,660, 460kgs £1,590. Charles Battersby, Bushmills, Belgian Blue, 350kgs £1,130. Iris Young, Randalstown, Stabiliser, 430kgs £1,520, 390kgs £1,570, 400kgs £1,460, 450kgs £1,540, 400kgs £1,390, 400kgs £1,330. Tom Brown, Bushmills, Hereford, 400kgs £1,490. Sam Gregg, Glarryford, Simmental, 480kgs £1,640.
Fat cows
R Watson, Cloughmills, Charolais, 900kgs £2,760. William McLaughlin, Dunloy, Limousin, 600kgs £2,000. John Woodside, Ballycastle, 450kgs £1,420. AG and R Crawford, Ballymoney, Friesian, 670kgs £1,560. WJ Glenn, Ballycastle, Limousin, 540kgs £1,580, 560kgs £1,450.
Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.
