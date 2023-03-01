Steers sold to a top price of £1,770 for 760kgs Aberdeen Angus at Armoy
A grand show of cattle on Monday night saw a 100% clearance at superb prices.
Heifers to £1,750 for a 550kgs Charolais and fat cows sold to £1,370 for a 630kgs Charolais.
Leading prices
Steers
J McConaghy, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus, 760kgs £1,770. Representatives of V McNeill, Ballycastle, Charolais, 570kgs £1,690, 500kgs £1,650, 520kgs £1,650, 600kgs £1,630, 530kgs £1,590, 520kgs £1,480, 540kgs £1,510, 545kgs £1,630, 500kgs £1,500, 480kgs £1,440. D McAlister, Cushendall, Charolais, 330kgs £990, 300kgs £910, 225kgs £800. Seamus Hill, Ballycastle, Limousin, 440kgs £1,190, 420kgs £1,150, 440kgs £1,260. Geo Baker, Armoy, Charolais, 550kgs £1,570, 580kgs £1,610. Jas Heaney, Bushmills, Holstein, 610kgs £1,310, 670kgs £1,390, 650kgs £1,440. WJ and G Henry, Armoy, Holstein, 500kgs £1,250, 530kgs £1,280, 520kgs £1,190, 490kgs £1,100, 520kgs £1,210. RJ Dewart, Ballymoney, Charolais, 610kgs £1,610. Alistair Kane, Ballycastle, Friesian, 670kgs £1,570, 610kgs £1,460. ML Patton, Ballymoney, Limousin, 570kgs £1,330, 530kgs £1,320, 490kgs £1,270, 500kgs £1,280, 590kgs £1,490, 480kgs £1,350, 500kgs £1,290, 480kgs £1,210. Richard McCaughan, Ballycastle, Parthenais, 300kgs £920, 340kgs £900, 330kgs £890. Representatives of Vincent McNeill, Ballyvoy, Charolais, 500kgs £1,430, 530kgs £1,490, 540kgs £1,430. Patrick Black, Glenshesk, Aberdeen Angus, 490kgs £1,330, 470kgs £1,230, 500kgs £1,260. David McKeeman, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus, 670kgs £1,690, 590kgs £1,440. Andrew Jamison, Stranocum, Limousin, 660kgs £1,620.JE McCaughan, Armoy, Limousin, 635kgs £1,670, 580kgs £1,530, 590kgs 31,460, 610kgs £1,470, 490kgs £1,470, 570kgs £1,620.
Heifers
J E McCaughan, Armoy, Charolais, 550kgs £1,750, 520kgs £1,590, 600kgs £1,640, 570kgs £1,640, 560kgs £1,590, 520kgs £1,630, 600kgs £1,660, 640kgs £1,750, 560kgs £1,680, 610kgs £1,690, 610kgs £1,660, 580kgs £1,530, 540kgs £1,580, 600kgs £1,560. A and D Glass, Ballycastle, Stabiliser, 590kgs £1,460, 570kgs £1,410. Geo Baker, Armoy, Charolais, 570kgs £1,460. RJ Allen Dewart, Ballymoney, Charolais, 580kgs £1,490, 530kgs £1,340, 490kgs £1,250. A Magill, Martinstown, Limousin, 320kgs £900, £370kgs £960, 350kgs £890, 320kgs £870. C Marron, Rasharkin, Hereford, 480kgs £1,170, 490kgs £1,140. Sean McCambridge, Ballyvoy, Limousin, 510kgs £1,440, 550kgs £1,450.
Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.
Watch live and bid with ‘mart eye’.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.