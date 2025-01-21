Steinbeck Festival 2025: Celebrating the spirit of storytelling and humanity in Limavady

Fergal Keane will be appearing at the Steinbeck Festival.

ROE Valley Arts & Cultural Centre is again partnering with the Steinbeck Festival for its seventh year, offering an exciting and diverse programme that celebrates and explores the legacy of John Steinbeck.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From music and spoken word to theatre, storytelling, and art, this year’s festival promises to bring his timeless works to life in fresh and engaging ways.

The festival, celebrating John Steinbeck’s notable connection to Limavady, begins with one of Northern Ireland’s finest interviewers, Mark Carruthers, in conversation with award-winning journalist and author Fergal Keane on Friday, February 7. Tickets cost £12 for what is sure to be an insightful and poignant event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following evening, Saturday, February 8, come along and dance the night away as the Limavady Big Band play some stomping tunes as well as sharing American classics – a brilliant night out!

Following the success of the 2024 event, this year's programme will once again spotlight an evening with local storytellers and poets. A celebration of the area’s creative talent, the event will feature heartfelt performances, including debut readings from emerging voices.

Causeway Coast and Glens Mayor Ciarán McQuillan said: “I am delighted to see the Steinbeck Festival return to Limavady again this year, with an exciting programme of events for adults, children and young people.

“The festival offers a fantastic opportunity to explore Steinbeck’s literature and local links, while showcasing our excellent arts facilities to the community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on this year’s festival, committee member Harry Coates added: “The Festival Committee is thrilled with the exceptional quality and the variety of events in this year's programme.

“Preparations are in full swing to make this the best festival yet, and the enthusiastic early bookings from the public reflect their excitement. We're confident that February will bring another fantastic celebration of all things Steinbeck in Limavady.’

In a remarkable coup for the festival, Muireann Bradley, who captivated audiences on Later… with Jools Holland, will perform on Saturday, February 15. This intimate performance, part of her Irish tour, promises an unforgettable evening of raw talent and soulful melodies.

The festival concludes on Friday, February 28, with Voices from a Far Field – an enchanting evening of music, stories, and poetry performed in English, Irish, and Ulster Scots. This event is free to attend, but advance booking is essential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vibrant programme continues with the Steinbeck Book Cover Exhibition from February 22 and the Dustbowl Photography Competition, showcasing 20 striking entries on the theme “Leaving”.

The Arts Centre galleries are open throughout the festival from 9.30am-5pm on Monday to Friday, and 10am-1pm on Saturday, with evening opening from 7pm-9pm on Wednesday and Thursday.

For further information visit or to book tickets visit www.roevalleyarts.com or call 028 7776 0650.

Other highlights include:

Celebrated photographer James Hughes will examine Steinbeck’s travels through Georgia, accompanied by a compelling short film on Saturday, February 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Andrew Pickering will reflect on Steinbeck’s time in Somerset, while Dr Linda McKeown will delve into In Dubious Battle, shedding light on the social context and the author’s motivations behind this significant yet often overlooked novel.

For fans of the hit BBC series Blue Lights or those curious about scriptwriting and TV production, Declan Lawn and Louise Gallagher, key figures behind the show, will share their insights and experiences on Thursday, February 20.

On Saturday, February 15, there are two opportunities to explore Steinbeck’s connection to the area. A guided minibus tour will visit local historical sites, focusing on Steinbeck’s time in Roe Valley in 1952. You can enjoy a tour of the former Workhouse, followed by lunch in its picturesque surroundings.

Theatre enthusiasts are in for a treat at the festival as Joyce Greenaway brings her compelling one-woman show Whisk(e)y Wars to the Danny Boy Auditorium. This emotive and passionate tale will be preceded by a complimentary tasting of the award-winning ‘Limavady 1750’ whiskey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Of Mice and Men session kicks off with a talk on John Steinbeck’s local connections – an intriguing lens through which to view the Pulitzer Prize-winning author's work – before delving into a guided discussion of the novel. The experience culminates in a screening of the 1992 film adaptation. Adding a final layer of atmosphere, students will be introduced to live music from the era, courtesy of Allan Nicholl, offering a richer understanding of the historical and cultural backdrop of Steinbeck's most iconic tale.

For children and young people, the festival offers engaging events. On Saturday, February 11, Caroline Ellison, former senior teacher at Kilmaine PS, will lead a storytelling session for 4-6 year olds and for GCSE English students, an unmissable opportunity awaits with an in-depth exploration of Of Mice and Men.

The Steinbeck Book Cover Competition exhibition will open in the gallery on Saturday, February 22, showcasing themed book covers created by students from local primary schools.

Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre is also proud to host The Steinbeck Festival: Dust Bowl Photography Competition. Launched in 2024, this competition features 20 exceptional entries, each reflecting the 2025 festival theme of “Leaving”. Join us for the official launch event on Saturday, February 8, at 1pm.