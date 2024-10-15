The Jet2holidays Trade Team pick up the award for Best Sales Support Team to the NI Travel Trade 2024 at the NI Travel & Tourism Awards.

LEADING ferry company Stena Line has won the title of ‘Best Ferry Company’ for the 31st year at the Northern Ireland Travel and Tourism Awards 2024.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays also enjoyed a spectacular night, winning a staggering four awards.

The annual event took place on Friday, October 11, at the Slieve Donard Resort & Spa, with Orla Noonan, Stena Line’s Travel Commercial Manager (Irish Sea) accepting the award on behalf of the company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attended by representatives from across the Northern Ireland travel and tourism industry, the prestigious award continues Stena Line’s run of record-breaking wins.

Orla said: “We are truly honoured to accept this award for another record-breaking year. This award is welcome recognition for our dedicated teams who work onboard our ships and in our ports providing the highest quality service for our customers. We'd like to thank the Northern Ireland Travel Trade for their continued support and for awarding us the title of ‘Best Ferry Company’ for the 31st year.”

Stena Line has invested significantly in the onboard experience on its ferries. Customers can treat themselves with access to the luxury Stena Plus Lounge, put their feet up in the Hygge Recline Lounge or sit back and enjoy a free movie.

Last year, Stena Line also enhanced its pet offering with the introduction of a pet lounge on the Belfast-Cairnryan route and pet cabins on the Belfast-Liverpool service, which have proven to be a popular option for those travelling with pets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stena Line is the largest ferry operator on the Irish Sea, providing up to 238 weekly sailings and offering the widest choice of routes, combining both passenger and freight services from Belfast to Cairnryan and Liverpool, Dublin to Liverpool and Holyhead in addition to Rosslare to Cherbourg and Fishguard.

The company also runs dedicated freight only routes between Belfast and Heysham, and Dublin and Liverpool.

Stena Line is one of Europe's leading ferry companies with 40 vessels and 20 routes in northern Europe operating 33,000 sailings each year.

Jet2holidays, meanwhile, scooped the coveted title of Best Tour Operator to Europe for the ninth consecutive time, as well as the Best Travel Internet Booking System award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The accolades come just weeks after the leading package holiday specialist put its biggest ever Summer programme on sale for 2026. With 21 sun and leisure cities on sale from Belfast International Airport, it represents Jet2holidays’ biggest Summer programme ever, and it has gone on sale earlier than ever due to strong demand from holidaymakers wanting to book ahead.

Completing the hat trick of awards for Jet2holidays, the tour operator collected the accolade for the Best Sales Support Team to NI Travel Trade. The award was in recognition of the way that the company works and supports independent travel agents as part of its Partners2Success approach.

To cap off the successful event, leading leisure airline Jet2.com won Best Airline to Europe for the sixth time running.

Alan Cross, Director of Travel Agent Relationships at Jet2holidays, said: “Once again our agency partners have chosen us as their winners, and we are incredibly proud and grateful for this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We remain wholeheartedly committed to working in partnership with independent travel agents in Northern Ireland and supporting them with everything they need.

“By being named the big winners of the night, these awards demonstrate that our Partners2Success approach to help our independent travel agency partners increase sales and successfully grow their businesses, is clearly working.”