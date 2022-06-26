Stiff competition for qualifiers

After a three year absence, there was an excellent turnout of both spectators and livestock, which made for some stiff competition in the dairy classes.

Selecting the Ballymena qualifiers was judge, and well-known livestock photographer, Jane Steele who runs the Lomond Holstein herd near Glasgow.

Jane’s first qualifier was Panda Strike It Rich Red EX93, from the Slatabogie Holstein herd of Alan Paul, Maghera. Making her first appearance in a show ring, this classy third calver also picked up the Reserve Dairy Interbreed award at Ballymena. Calved since late December, she is currently averaging 53 kg/day at 4.16% butterfat and 3.30% protein, and is projected to reach 15,000kg for the lactation. As a second calver, her production topped 14,100kg.

The second Ballymena qualifier was the second calver, Sterndale Stronger Bailey VG88, from Millar Holsteins, Coleraine. Purchased as a heifer last July at the Sterndale Dispersal Sale in Derbyshire, this was also her first appearance in a show ring. As a heifer, her production topped 8,888kg in 271 days, at 3.45% butterfat and 3.01% protein. Calved since early April, she is currently averaging 50 kg/day on 2x milking, at 4.30% butterfat and 3.50% protein.

Thompsons would like to congratulate both qualifiers on a very successful day in Ballymena, and wish both cows all the best for the final at Antrim Show on Saturday 23rd July.