Stiff competition in the Home Industries and horticulture marquee

Exhibitors of all ages competed for prizes in over 100 different classes and many were taking part for the first time.

There were stunning floral arrangements, colourful flowers, mouth-watering cakes, needlework, crafts, photographs, jams and much more. The judges were kept busy selecting the winning entries. There was a big entry of needlework, especially crocheted blankets, which came in all shapes and sizes. The theme for this year’s WI Team competition was “Tea in the Field”, with Crumlin WI taking home the trophy. Organisers are very grateful to the local businesses who sponsor the prizemoney within the Home Industries and Horticultural Section. Congratulations to all the winners and a big thank you to everyone who took part.

WOMEN’S INSTITUTE TEAM COMPETITION - Theme: ‘Tea in the Field’: A handmade Apron: 1st – Crumlin, 2nd – Randalstown, 3rd – Muckamore

A Tea Cosy: 1st – Kells & Connor, 2nd – Muckamore, 3rd – Randalstown

2 Soda Farls: 1st – Templepatrick, 2nd – Crumlin, 3rd – Randalstown

A Fruit Cake: 1st – Templepatrick, 2nd – Crumlin, 3rd – Muckamore

Flowers and Foilage in a jug: 1st – Crumlin, 2nd – Kells & Connor, 3rd – Templepatrick

Best Baked Item - Templepatrick

Best Craft Item - Crumlin

Overall Winning Institute: 1st Prize Crumlin, 2nd Prize Kells & Connor, 3rd Prize Templepatrick

DECORATIVE AND FLORAL ART

OVERALL THEME – “LETS GET THIS SHOW ON THE ROAD”

THE GETTY PERPETUAL CHALLENGE CUP: Winner - Lauren Wilson

Best in Section – Lauren Wilson

OPEN CLASS

THE MR. & MRS. C.G. BLACKBOURNE TROPHY: Winner – Sharon Wilson

CLASS 601 “The Show must go on”: 1st Sharon Wilson, 2nd Mary Thompson, 3rd Joan Kelly

NOVICE/BEGINNERS CLASS

THE HELEN ROSS SILVER SALVER: Winner – Karen McCartney

CLASS 602 “Show Ring”: 1st Karen McCartney, 2nd Lily Orr, 3rd Rosemary Hood

YFC Classes

THE TAYLOR TROPHY: Winner – Lauren Wilson

YFC CLASS (19 -30 age group)

CLASS 603 “Show Stopper”: 1st Lucy Benton, 2nd Catherine Minford

YFC CLASS (12 -18 age group)

CLASS 604 “Show Stopper”: 1st Lauren Wilson, 2nd Eva Walker

HORTICULTURE

Allotments

CLASS 607 Top Vase Competition (5 - 10 blooms mixed from a minimum of 2 varieties of plant): 1st Charles Holmes, 2nd Charles Holmes, 3rd Charles Holmes

CLASS 608 Top Tray Competition (3 kinds of vegetable): 1st Graham Seymour

FLOWERS AND POT PLANTS

THE R.J. WILSON MEMORIAL PERPETUAL CHALLENGE CUP: Ivan Morrow

Flower Section

Best in Flower Section – Charles Holmes

CLASS 609 One Vase H.T. Roses, one bloom: 1st Sharon Wilson, 2nd Ivan Morrow, 3rd Jennifer Martin

CLASS 610 One Vase H.T. Roses, three stems, one variety or mixed: 1st Margaret Graham, 2nd Jennifer Martin

CLASS 611 One Vase Floribunda Roses, three stems, one variety or mixed: 1st Jennifer Martin, 2nd Margaret Graham, 3rd Ivan Morrow

CLASS 612 One Vase Floribunda Roses, one stem: 1st Ivan Morrow, 2nd Sharon Wilson, 3rd Hazel Brown

CLASS 613 One Vase Roses, three stems, any other variety: 1st Catherine Minford, 2nd Ivan Morrow

CLASS 614 Eight stems, Sweet Pea, one variety or mixed: 1st Ivan Morrow, 2nd Ivan Morrow, 3rd Ivan Morrow

CLASS 615 One Vase of Herbaceous Flowers, one kind: 1st Charles Holmes, 2nd Charles Holmes, 3rd Ivan Morrow

CLASS 616 One Vase of Herbaceous Flowers, mixed: 1st Sharon Wilson, 2nd Doreen Crawford

CLASS 617 One Vase of Annual Flowers, one kind/mixed: 1st Ivan Morrow, 2nd Catherine Minford

CLASS 619 Small Vase of six Viola: 1st Catherine Minford

CLASS 620 Hydrangea, three stems: 1st Shirley Palmer, 2nd Ivan Morrow, 3rd Shirley Palmer

Pot Plant Section

Best in Pot Plant Section - Catherine Minford

CLASS 622 Foliage Plant in pot, not exceeding 8” diameter (exc. Fuchsia): 1st Catherine Minford

CLASS 624 One Pelargonium/Geranium – Any variety: 1st Doreen Crawford, 2nd Doreen Crawford

CLASS 629 One Cactus or Succulent in Pot, up to and including 8” diameter: 1st James Murray, 2nd James Murray

VEGETABLES

Best in Vegetable Section – Ivan Morrow

THE JIM MCKAY CUP: Winner – Ivan Morrow

THE KINNEY ROSE BOWL: Winner – Ivan Morrow.

CLASS 630 3 Carrots: 1st Graham Seymour

CLASS 631 3 Globe Beetroot: 1st Graham Seymour, 2nd Nicola McCrudden, 3rd John Mackey

CLASS 632 6 Shallots (culinary): 1st Ivan Morrow, 2nd Ivan Morrow, 3rd Graham Seymour

CLASS 633 3 Onions: 1st Ivan Morrow, 2nd Ivan Morrow, 3rd Alan Moore

CLASS 634 6 Pea Pods: 1st Catherine Minford, 2nd Graham Seymour, 3rd Catherine Minford

CLASS 635 6 Pods Broad Beans: 1st Graham Seymour, 2nd Doreen Crawford, 3rd Alan Moore

CLASS 636 1 Head of Garden Cabbage: 1st Shirley Palmer, 2nd Nicola McCrudden, 3rd Alan Moore

CLASS 637 1 Head of Lettuce – Any variety: 1st Graham Seymour

CLASS 639 3 Sticks Rhubarb: 1st Alan Moore, 2nd Ivan Morrow, 3rd Nicola McCrudden

CLASS 640 3 Potatoes (Coloured): 1st Ivan Morrow, 2nd Ivan Morrow, 3rd Graham Seymour

CLASS 641 3 Potatoes (White): 1st Ivan Morrow, 2nd Ivan Morrow, 3rd Graham Seymour

CLASS 642 3 varieties of culinary Herbs in small vase: 1st Ivan Morrow, 2nd Graham Seymour, 3rd Nicola McCrudden

CLASS 643 Any other vegetable: 1st Nicola McCrudden, 2nd Shirley Palmer, 3rd Ivan Morrow

FRUIT

Best in Fruit Section – Ivan Morrow

THE KINNEY ROSE BOWL: Winner – Ivan Morrow

CLASS 645 12 Raspberries on a plate: 1st Nigel Lennox, 2nd Nigel Lennox, 3rd Nigel Lennox

CLASS 646 Blackcurrants - 6 sprigs: 1st Graham Seymour, 2nd Rosemary Faruqhar

CLASS 647 Redcurrants - 6 sprigs: 1st Ivan Morrow, 2nd Ivan Morrow

CLASS 648 12 Gooseberries on a plate: 1st Ivan Morrow, 2nd Ivan Morrow, 3rd Nigel Lennox

CLASS 649 Any other fruit: 1st Graham Seymour, 2nd Ivan Morrow

YFC HORTICULTURE SECTION

Best in Section – Catherine Minford

CLASS 652 Any other vegetable: 1st Catherine Minford

CLASS 653 1 Head of lettuce: 1st Catherine Minford, 2nd Catherine Minford, 3rd Glenn Walker

JUNIOR HORTICULTURE SECTION

Best in Section – Catherine Minford

VEGETABLES

CLASS 655 Any other vegetable: 1st Jack Leonard, 2nd Glenn Walker

HOME INDUSTRIES

HOME MADE PRESERVES

Best in Section – Ivan Morrow

THE MISS G. LEWIS TROPHY: Winner – Jean Graham

CLASS 659 Pot Rhubarb Jam: 1st Linda Millar, 2nd Nicola McCrudden, 3rd Jean Graham

CLASS 660 Pot Raspberry Jam: 1st Jean Graham, 2nd Doreen Crawford, 3rd Flora Clark

CLASS 661 Pot Strawberry Jam: 1st Linda Millar, 2nd Jean Graham, 3rd Doreen Crawford

CLASS 662 Pot Gooseberry Jam: 1st Rosemary Faruqhar, 2nd Jean Graham, 3rd Ivan Morrow

CLASS 663 Pot Blackcurrant Jam: 1st Doreen Crawford, 2nd Pamela Walker, 3rd Dorothy Kernohan

CLASS 664 Pot of any other variety Jam: 1st Ivan Morrow, 2nd Jean Graham, 3rd Nicola McCrudden

CLASS 665 Pot of Jelly – any variety: 1st Doreen Crawford, 2nd Jean Graham, 3rd Graham Seymour

CLASS 666 Pot of Marmalade: 1st Jean Graham, 2nd Dorothy Kernohan, 3rd Ivan Morrow

CLASS 667 Pot Chutney: 1st Jean Graham, 2nd Ivan Morrow, 3rd Ivan Morrow

EGGS

Best in Section – Jennifer Livingston

THE JAMES CRAWFORD SHIELD: Winner – Jennifer Livingston

CLASS 668 3 Hen Eggs, brown: 1st Tommy Caldwell, 2nd Jean Graham, 3rd Carol McFaul

CLASS 669 3 Hen Eggs, any other one colour: 1st Tommy Caldwell, 2nd Glenn Walker, 3rd Anne Ford

CLASS 670 3 Bantam Hen Eggs, any one colour: 1st Caroline Fullerton

More results at www.farminglife.com

CLASS 671 3 Duck Eggs, any one colour: 1st Amelia Cubitt, 2nd Caroline Fullerton

CLASS 672 One Hen Egg, to be broken into a saucer by the Judge, to be judged for quality and freshness: 1st Jennifer Livingston, 2nd Jean Graham, 3rd Caroline Fullerton

BAKING

Best in Section – Joan Wallace & Rosemary Farquhar

THE JAMES BAIRD MEMORIAL CUP: Winner – Joan Wallace

THE A.I.B. PERPETUAL TROPHY: Winner – Stephanie McIlroy

CLASS 673 2 Farls Griddle Soda Bread: 1st Joan Wallace, 2nd Joan Ward, 3rd Linda Millar

CLASS 674 Oven Wheaten Bread: 1st Alison Kidd, 2nd Linda Millar, 3rd Linda Millar

CLASS 675 4 Pancakes: 1st Christy Hill, 2nd Stephanie McIlroy, 3rd Nicola McCrudden

CLASS 676 4 Fruit Scones: 1st Hazel Coalter, 2nd Stephanie McIlroy, 3rd Joan Wallace

CLASS 677 4 Scones – Any other variety: 1st Pearl McKee, 2nd Nicole Reyburn, 3rd Christy Hill

CLASS 678 4 Muffins: 1st Carol McFaul, 2nd Stephanie McIlroy, 3rd Joan Wallace

CLASS 679 4 Shortbread Biscuits: 1st Joan Wallace, 2nd Pearl McKee, 3rd Stephanie McIlroy

CLASS 680 4 Biscuits – Any other variety: 1st Joan Wallace, 2nd Linda Millar, 3rd Nicola McCrudden

CLASS 681 4 Chocolate Brownies: 1st Pamela Walker, 2nd Stephanie McIlroy, 3rd Isla Alexander

CLASS 682 4 Tray Bakes – Any one variety: 1st Joan Wallace, 2nd Dorothy Kernohan, 3rd Mary Crothers

CLASS 683 Banana Bread: 1st Alison Kidd, 2nd Nicola McCrudden, 3rd Rosemary Farquhar

CLASS 684 Victoria Sandwich (Filled): 1st Lyndsay Craig, 2nd Nicole Reyburn, 3rd Stephanie McIlroy

CLASS 685 Lemon Drizzle Cake: 1st Dorothy Kernohan, 2nd Pearl McKee, 3rd Linda Millar

CLASS 686 Chocolate Cakes (Filled & Decorated): 1st Laura Murray, 2nd Pearl McKee, 3rd Rosemary Fraquhar

CLASS 687 Carrot Cake (Decorated): 1st Rosemary Fraquhar, 2nd Nicola McCrudden, 3rd Dorothy Kernohan

CLASS 688 Decorated Novelty Cake (Judged for decoration only): 1st Kelly McConnell, 2nd Jill McCaughern, 3rd Christy Hill

Junior Baker Competitions (Restricted to Age 13 – 17)

CLASS 689 4 Cup Cakes Decorated: 1st Gemma McNeilly, 2nd Caroline McConnell,3rd Eva Walker

CLASS 690 4 Cookies: 1st Caroline McConnell, 2nd Gemma McNeilly, 3rd Eva Walker

WORK

Best in Section – Alice Heatley

J. L. CLARKE PERPETUAL CUP: Winner – Eilish Grant

THE WINDERMERE PERPETUAL CHALLENGE CUP: Winner - Eilish Grant

CLASS 691 Any hand knitted garment for a Baby (including baby blankets): 1st Eilish Grant, 2nd Margaret Graham, 3rd Elaine Leinster

CLASS 692 Any hand knitted garment for a Child: 1st Jean Crawford, 2nd Margaret Graham, 3rd Eilish Grant

CLASS 693 A hand knitted hat: 1st Pat Duddy, 2nd Jean Crawford, 3rd Margaret Graham

CLASS 694 A twiddle muff (suitable for Alzheimer’s sufferers): 1st Eilish Grant, 2nd Pamela Duddy, 3rd Pat Duddy

CLASS 695 A quilted mug bag: 1st Mary Crothers, 2nd Eilish Grant, 3rd Pat Duddy

CLASS 696 Any article in patchwork: 1st Eilish Grant, 2nd Pat Duddy, 3rd Bernadette Shortt

CLASS 697 A crocheted blanket: 1st Alice Heatley, 2nd Deborah Hutchinson, 3rd Margretta McCullough

CLASS 698 Any other article in crochet, white or coloured – wool: 1st Megan Bremner, 2nd Alison McDowell, 3rd Pamela Duddy

CLASS 699 Any article in crochet, white or coloured – fine thread: 1st Margretta McCullough

CLASS 700 Soft toy (open0: 1st Eilish Grant, 2nd Jean Smyth, 3rd Libby Grey

CLASS 701 Any article in Counted cross stitch: 1st Deborah Hutchinson, 2nd Jessica Graham, 3rd Naomi Evans

CLASS 702 Any article of tapestry: 1st Eilish Grant, 2nd Alice Heatley, 3rd Jean Smyth

CLASS 703 Any other work item, not classified in Classes 691 – 702: 1st Elaine Stewart, 2nd Deborah Hutchinson, 3r Florence Carson

CRAFT

Best in Section – Amelia Moore

CLASS 704 A hand-made brooch: 1st Rosemary Thompson, 2nd Pat Duddy, 3rd Pamela Duddy

CLASS 705 A napkin box with a lid: 1st Jean Smyth, 2nd Pat Duddy, 3rd Frances Henderson

CLASS 706 A decorated hard-boiled egg: 1st Elaine Caldwell, 2nd Pamela Duddy, 3rd Jamie McDowell

CLASS 708 A handmade Card (Not to exceed A5 size): 1st Frances Henderson, 2nd Frances Henderson, 3rd Jamie McDowell

CLASS 709 Any Craft made from Recycled Items: 1st Joan Ward, 2nd Eilish Grant, 3rd Rosemary Thompson

CLASS 710 Any other Craft item, not classified in Classes 704 – 709: 1st Amelia Moore, 2nd Catherine Minford, 3rd Heather Dickey

YOUNG FARMERS CRAFT COMPETITION

THE JOHN CLARK MEMORIAL CUP: Winner – Flora Clark

Best in Section – Chloe Dickey

CLASS 711 Craft Item - 12-18 age group: 1st Gemma Dickey, 2nd Glenn Walker

CLASS 712 Craft Item - 19-30 age group: 1st Chloe Dickey, 2nd Catherine Minford, 3rd Lucy Benton

CLASS 713 A Homemade Gift for a New Home - 12-18 age group: 1st Lewis Clark, 2nd Flora Clark

CLASS 714 A Homemade Gift for a New Home - 19-30 age group: 1st Catherine Minford, 2nd Lucy Benton, 3rd Lucy Benton

CLASS 715 A useful item made from a Plastic Bottle - 12-18 age group: 1st Glenn Walker, 2nd Flora Clark, 3rd Lewis Clark

CLASS 716 A useful item made from a Plastic Bottle - 19-30 age group: 1st Catherine Minford, 2nd Lucy Benton, 3rd Lucy Benton

PHOTOGRAPHY

Best in Section – Irene Gray

CLASS 717 Colour Photo - subject “Farming Life”- taken by a 13-18 year old (Not exceeding 10” x 8”): 1st Gemma McNeilly, 2nd Flora Clark, 3rd Caroline McConnell

CLASS 718 Colour Photo - subject “Food” - taken by a 13-18 year old (Not exceeding 10” x 8”): 1st Flora Clark, 2nd Eva Walker, 3rd Lewis Clark

CLASS 719 Subject “Open” - taken by a 13-18 year old (Not exceeding 10” x 8”): 1st Amelia Moore, 2nd Amelia Moore, 3rd Caroline McConnell

CLASS 720 Colour Photo - subject “My Favourite Place”- taken by an adult (Not exceeding 10” x 8”): 1st Irene Gray, 2nd Irene Gray, 3rd Catherine Minford

CLASS 721 Colour Photo - subject “Old & Young” - taken by an adult (Not exceeding 10” x 8”): 1st Carol McFaul, 2nd Kelly McConnell, 3rd Heather Dickey

CLASS 722 Subject “Open” - taken by an adult (Not exceeding 10” x 8”): 1st Aimee Davis, 2nd Mark McConnell, 3rd Kelly McConnell

CLASS 723 Black & White Photo. Subject “Open” (Not exceeding 10” x 8”): 1st Kelly McConnell, 2nd Callum Grant, 3rd Callum Grant

CHILDREN’S SECTION

Best in Section – Jude Stevenson

Under 8 years old

CLASS 724 4 Digestive biscuits decorated: 1st George Stevenson, 2nd Jack Leonard, 3rd Connor McCullough

CLASS 725 4 Top Hats: 1st Eden Montgomery, 2nd Jacob McFaul, 3rd Amelia Cubitt

CLASS 726 Colour Photo - Subject “On the Farm”: 1st Archie McFaul, 2nd Finn Burnside, 3rd Jacob McFaul

CLASS 727 Colour Photo – Subject “Open”: 1st Henry Evans

CLASS 728 A Decorated Paper Plate: 1st Maisie Wallace, 2nd Henry Evans, 3rd Connor McCullough

CLASS 729 Picture A4, any medium – “A Butterfly”: 1st Eliza Alexander, 2nd Maisie Wallace, 3rd Adalyn Wallace

CLASS 730 A Handmade Card – any medium (not to exceed A5): 1st Adalyn Wallace; 2nd Maisie Wallace

CLASS 731 A Mini Beast – Any material: 1st Henry Evans, 2nd Stella Stevenson, 3rd Maisie Wallace

CLASS 732 Any other craft item not classified above: 1st Jude Stevenson, 2nd Emily Smith

Best in Section – Joseph Stevenson

8 – 12 years old

CLASS 733 4 Cookies 1st Lila Burnside, 2nd Olivia McConnell, 3rd Erin Gordon

CLASS 734 Chocolate Cake – (filled & decorated): 1st Sibeal Dumbleton, 2nd Mya Alexander, 3rd Ellen Fullerton

CLASS 735 Colour Photo featuring a Lego Person: 1st Sarah McNeily, 2nd Jaxon Alexander, 3rd Orin Dumbleton

CLASS 736 Colour Photo featuring Shoes: 1st Hannah McNeilly, 2nd Olivia McConnell

CLASS 737 olour Photo – Subject “Open”: 1st Isla Alexander, 2nd Ellen Fullerton, 3rd Olivia McConnell

CLASS 738 A Paper Plate Mask – Animal Theme: 1st Ellen Fullerton, 2nd Hannah McNeilly, 3rd Erin Dumbleton

CLASS 739 Shoebox 3D Craft – “My Favourite place”: 1st Joseph Stevenson, 2nd Aoibhinn Dumbleton, 3rd Sarah McNeilly

CLASS 740 A Handmade Card – any medium (not to exceed A5): 1st Emily Smith, 2nd Ellen Fullerton, 3rd Hannah McNeilly

CLASS 741 A Mini Beast – Any material: 1st Jaxon Alexander, 2nd Joseph Stevenson, 3rd Hannah McNeilly