Stirling Beef Shorthorn bulls in strong demand peaking at 25,000gns

Palmerston of Upsall selling for 25,000gns.

Leader at 25,000gns was the 22-month-old roan, Palmerston of Upsall who was within the breed’s top 1% with TI +59, SRI +67, MI +32. A Dingo of Upsall son going back to Broughton Park Thunder, he was bred and exhibited by the Hon Gerald Turton, Thirsk, North Yorkshire and sold to J Scott and Partners, Tain, Ross-shire.

Next at 22,000gns was Perfection of Skaillhouse TI +32, SRI +28, MI +22, a 23-month-old roan by the 4,000gns Chapelton Lionheart from C Macadie and Sons, Thurso, Caithness to James Porter, Lisburn, County Antrim.

Two entries shared a 13,000gns price tag. First to go was the reserve male champion, Podehole Patriot TI +30, SRI +38, MI +32, a two-year-old roan by Podehole Magician. Bred and exhibited by Harry Horrell, Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, he sold to WJ and J Green, Fochabers, Morayshire.

The second 13,000gns bid was made by Page Farms Partnership, Ripon, North Yorkshire for Meonside Peroni TI +44, SRI +44, MI +27, a 20-month-old white by the 11,000gns Willingham Kensington from D and T Bradley Farmer, Parkgate, Dumfriesshire.

Cumbrian breeder, C Lowther, Penrith offered Lowther Picasso TI +46, SRI +54, MI + 32 at 8,500gns to T Russell, Stanford in the Vale, Oxfordshire. A 23-month-old roan, he was by Lowther Konan. The same vendor achieved 8,000gns from WSL Muir, Stromness, Orkney for the male champion, Lowther Pegasus TI +53, SRI +51, MI +23, a 23-month-old red by the 8,000gns Castlemount Kubota.

A second 8,000gns call went to the 20-month-old red and little white, Ballylinney Glenn son, Coxhill Patrick TI +30, SRI +28, MI +24 from LJ Townsend, Moffat, Dumfriesshire, whilst her Coxhill Pegasus, a 23-month-old roan by the 20,000gns Millerston Kasper made 7,000gns to J and J Green, Insch, Aberdeenshire.

The 18-month-old red and little white, Glenisla Pioneer TI +33, SRI +29 MI +26 by Glenisla Munroe from Major JPO Gibb, Blairgowrie, Perthshire commanded a 7,000gns call from Keith Jones, Llandysul, Ceredigion.

Two Mayfield Maximus Primus sons were in the money for Gerard Te Lintelo, Wolsingham, County Durham. First to go at 6,500gns was Mayfield Phoenix TI +32, SRI +32, MI +24, a 21-month-old red to Thompson, Chorley, Lancashire, while the 22-month-old roan, Mayfield Powerhouse TI +32, SRI +37, MI +28 made 5,800gns to Hannah Barker, Appleton-le-Moors, North Yorkshire.

Two more entries shared a 6,500gns bid. Fordie Panther, a 23-month-old roan by the 5,000gns Coxhill Luke from Fiona Davidson, Peterhead, Aberdeenshire returned to the county with D Hardie, Midmar.

The final 6,500gns call was made by Evans and Price, Aberystwyth, Ceredigion for the 20-month-old red and white, Springlane Flash, a Meonhill Charlie Chaplin son from James and Sam Martin, Newtownards, County Down.

Mr and Mrs J Redpath, Alyth, Perth and Kinross offered their Knowehead Producer TI +26, SRI +25, MI +21 at 6,200gns to Leggat Farming Partnership, Logiealmond, Perthshire. A 23-month-old light roan, he was by Nearhouse Kane.

A second 6,200gns call went to Craigeassie Pierce TI +40, SRI +38, MI +21, 22-month-old roan by the 7,500gns Podehole Lincoln. Bred and exhibited by Marshall Graham Bailey, Forfar, Angus, he sold to A and C Farms, Langham, Rutland.

Willingham Pallas TI +41, SRI +48, MI +25 made 6,000gns to Tracy Severn, Halifax, West Yorkshire. A 19-month-old red and white Willingham Lieutenant Commander son, he was offered by A Haigh, Brechin, Angus.

Muiresk Peter Pan TI +34, SRI +36, MI +23, a 17-month-old light roan Alvie Galaxy son from Stuart G Mair and Sons made 5,800gns to DJ MacGillivray, Aros, Isle of Mull.

Females

Two, 21-month-old Willingham Kensington daughters led the female trade for T and D Bradley Farmer. Meonside Broadhooks Paisley TI +33, SRI +32, MI +22, a white heifer topped at 4,500gns to Libby Clarke, Lurgan, County Armagh. Following closely at 4,200gns was the female champion, the roan Meonside Millicent Piper TI +42, SRI +40, MI +26 selling to Laga Farms, Evie, Orkney.

Next at 3,400gns was Cairnsmore Polly TI +16, SRI +9, MI +16, a 22-month-old roan maiden by the 15,000gns Coldrochie Jurassic from Mr and Mrs B Landers, Newton Stewart, Wigtownshire to R Coles, Ringmer, East Sussex. The Landers went on to secure 3,000gns from Brenda Wear, Blagdon, Bristol for Cairnsmore Patricia TI +35, SRI +41, MI +28, a 21-month-old red maiden, by Redhill Lord Thunder.

County Galway breeder, Tommy Staunton, North Kinvara paid 3,200gns for Galla Pixie Floss TI +32, SRI +39, MI +26, a 23-month-old roan Tamthorn Highlander daughter from JW Frame, Biggar, Lanarkshire.

Reserve female champion, the 21-month-old dark roan Meonhill Secret Kerry TI +38, SRI +42, MI +28 from LEP Farms, Chidden, Hampshire was secured for 2,800gns by Stephanie Ryder, Penrith, Cumbria.

Averages: 56 bulls £5,743; 12 females £2,879