After two challenging years, this prestigious three-day event is back with a bang, with breeders and spectators able to fully view, trade and socialise at United Auctions’ Stirling Agricultural Centre.

Judging of Aberdeen Angus will take place on Sunday morning and will be followed by Beef Shorthorn at lunchtime, and a parade of Hereford and Salers bull entries in the afternoon.

The day will close with the Charolais pre-sale show. The sale of these breeds will be held on Monday 17 October. The judging of Limousin bulls will take place on Monday morning, followed by the Simmental pre-sale show in the afternoon. Their sales will be held on Tuesday 18 October.

Five special sales of Aberdeen Angus and Charolais females will be an particular highlight throughout Monday afternoon.

First on the programme will be the sale of the entire 2021-born Aberdeen Angus heifers from the Gordon herd of The Trustees of the late Gordon R Brooke, Berwickshire.

This will be followed by two large reduction sales of Aberdeen Angus females. These are from the Rulesmains herd from Andrew Hodge in Berwickshire, and the Perthshire-based Retties herd from Richard and Carol Rettie.

Two dispersals will close the Charolais female sale on Monday afternoon.

The first from the Port of Menteith-based Lochend herd from JW Millar, and the other is the Ravensworth herd owned by Snowdon Oates in Gateshead.

Raymond Kennedy, auctioneer at United Auctions who is leading the female sales, commented: “Monday afternoon at the Stirling Bull Sales will see one of the largest and best entries of top-quality females in the country for a number of years, with renowned herds that have been at the forefront of their breed. Every lot presents a tremendous opportunity for breeders to improve their breeding lines. We’re delighted to see the local Lochend herd and Retties herd feature as some of the programme highlights this year.”

John Roberts, group sales director for United Auctions, added: “It’s terrific to see such a strong number of entries which speaks to the belief in the auction system after such challenging times. It’s vital for the agricultural community to return to the dynamic atmosphere of a live auction sale not only for business in this increasingly difficult economy but also to rebuild social connections for community support.”

The Stirling Bull Sales is supported by Galbraith, the leading independent property consultancy. This year, the firm is celebrating the 10th anniversary of their National Farm Sales Centre at the Stirling Agricultural Centre.

Duncan Barrie, head of farm sales at Galbraith, stated: “We’re looking forward to having a full team presence at the Bull Sales this October. It’s always a great opportunity to meet and re-connect with new and existing customers either in the sale or show areas throughout the three days. We have continued to work closely with a number of the team at United Auctions over the last 12 months in relation to a wide variety of property-related matters, and we’re delighted once again to be able to support the Stirling Bull Sales.”