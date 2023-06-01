Stock continues to sell sharply at Dungannon with steers peaking at £2080 for 780kg

Heifers topped at £1640 595kg Simmental (276.00).

Dungannon Mart

Weanlings sold to £1290 for a 460kg Simmental (280.00).

While weanling heifers topped at £1180 for a 320kg Charolais (369.00).

Steers

Steers cleared to a top of £2080 for a 780kg Charolais (267.00) presented by T Roleston, £1630 540kg Charolais (302.00); S McAtasney £1650 555kg Belgian Blue (297.00), £1570 585kg SHB (268.00), £1550 580kg Charolais (267.00); N McAllister £1630 595kg Belgian Blue (274.00); J and G Faulkner £1620 580kg Belgian Blue (279.00), £1190 460kg Belgian Blue (259.00); K Gourley £1280 495kg Belgian Blue (259.00); K Lockhart £1195 420kg Charolais (285.00), £1100 420kg Belgian Blue (262.00) and a Clogher producer £930 340kg Aberdeen Angus (274.00), £900 x 4 360kg Aberdeen Angus (251.00).

Heifers

Heifer prices topped at £1640 595kg Simmental (276.00) presented by D Nelson; P McGeary £1610 545kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (295.00); a Beragh producer £1250 480kg Charolais (260.00), £1210 440kg Limousin (275.00); E Burns £1110 400kg Limousin (278.00); L McElroy £1060 420kg Charolais (252.00); Fat Cows sold to £1470 for a 585kg Aubrac (251.00) presented by A and E Ferguson; E Burns £1220 615kg Charolais (198.00); S Sinnamon £1105 505kg Charolais (219.00) and F and A Donaghy £980 600kg Aberdeen Angus (163.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calf prices remain brisk to peak at £535 for a Limousin bull presented by P O’Hagan; Churchview Farms £400 Simmental bull, £260 Simmental bull; S Sinnamon £390 Limousin bull; T J Hamilton £390 x 2 Simmental bulls; A Toner £375 Limousin bull, £320 Belgian Blue bull, £300 Aberdeen Angus bull; R and A Davis £310 x 2 Limousin bulls, £285 Hereford bull; J Fox £270 Belgian Blue bull; R and A Burns £250 Belgian Blue bull; S Lynch £250 Belgian Blue bull and A Toner £250 Belgian Blue bull.

Meanwhile Friesian bulls sold from £100 to £200.

Heifer calves sold to £275 Hereford presented by P Collins; R Miskimmons £270 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £235 Aberdeen Angus heifer; J Fox £250 Belgian Blue heifer and R and A Burns £205 Belgian Blue heifer and A Toner £200 Limousin heifer.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1640 for a Hereford cow with a Saler heifer calf at foot presented by E Wallace and F and A Donaghy £1580 Charolais cow with a Charolais bull calf at foot.

Weanlings

A full ring side of buyers insured all stock was keenly bid for with male calves selling to £1290 for a 460kg Simmental (280.00) presented by Owenreagh Farms, £1240 425kg Simmental (291.00), £1190 400kg Simmental (295.00), £920 305kg Simmental (300.00); H Givan £1270 385kg Limousin (329.00), £1100 320kg Limousin (345.00); E Corr £880 345kg Hereford (255.00), £690 260kg Hereford (265.00), £600 210kg Hereford (284.00) and a Dungannon producer £770 265kg Charolais (290.00), £700 265kg Limousin (264.00), £620 615kg Charolais (287.00).