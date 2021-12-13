Stock in keen demand at Omagh
On Monday 6th December at Omagh there was a large entry for the month of December, with stock in keen demand, although Holstein influence stock more subdued.
Bullocks: Nigel McCance, Drumnakilly 725k £1710; 610k £1500; 715k £1670, Sean McGeown, Drumlea 775k £1840; 785k £1750, M. Ferris, Leglands 775k £1700; 685k £1615, Kileeshil Producer, 540k £1310; 500k £1195; 490k £1155, S. McGirr, Ballygawley 520k £1255; 585k £1390; 515k £1185; 500k £1170, S. McGinley, Eskra 510k £1180; 465k £1140; 490k £1120; 510k £1180, Foyle View Farms, 625k £1320; 640k £1455, Jas. Lecky, Castlederg 580k £1200, H. B. Coll, Drumquin 420k £1090; 430k £1090, B. Breen, Eskra 405k £890; 445k £975; 430k £940, D. J. McCullagh, Carrickmore 460k £1000; 505k £1070.
Heifers: Pete Owens, Sixmilecross 575k £1400; 500k £1160, Wm. Doherty, Strabane 625k £1500; 610k £1390; 725k £1640, K. McFadden, Mountfield 675k £1500, M. Slane, Carrickmore 505k £1120, P. McMenamin, Loughmacrory 520k £1150 and £1110; 485k £1040, Ian McFarland, Clanabogan 545k £1190; 605k £1290, F. Donnelly, Trillick 545k £1180; 525k £1130k 495k £1110, S. McGirr, Ballygawley 515k £1110; 530k £1140, R. Meenagh, Loughmacrory 600k £1290, Des. Wilson, Fintona 615k £1290; 570k £1170, Ivan Fraser, Tirquin 455k £1060; 475k £1050, M. Cassidy, Lettercarn 480k £1080 (2); 485k £1090, M. Quinn, Dromore 500k £1100.
Fat Cows: Kerrigan, Irvinestown 590k £222, V. McFarland, Ballyagwley 530k £207; 520k £185, C. Donaghy, Carrickmore 570 £188, T. McKinley, Botera 620k £184, Wm. Doherty, Strabane 660k £176, N. McNulty, Dromore 700k £170, D. Emery, Castelderg 690k £164, J. Tolan, Trillick 690k £155, R. Buchannon, Drumquin 670k £147; 680k £144, C. T. McNabb, Drumquin 730k £145, Sean O’Kane, Drumquin 830k £142.
Friesian Cows: Geo Woods, Fintona 580k £159, D. Adams, Melmount 500k £134, Wm. Henderson, Trillick 720k £134; 780k £133, Chas. Elkin, Omagh 760k £129, P. Teague, Dromore 630k £129; 760k £126, S. Gallen, Castlederg 630k £127, Des. Moore, Fintona 590k £125, Wm. Brush, Aughnacloy 650k £125, S. Marshall, Ardstraw 600k £125, C. Keatley, Aghyaran 490k £124, A. Hughes, Dromore 760k £124, H. O’Neill, Tummery 780k £124.
Dropped Calves: N. Hutchinson, Trillick £480 Charolais Bull, J. Begley, Carrickmore £470 B. Blue Bull, Naill Jack, Mountjoy £460 B. Blue Heifer, A. Nelson, Castlederg £460 Limousin Bull, Wm. Rankin, Killen £450 and £440 Hereford Bulls; £440 and £400 Hereford Heifer, M. O’Kane, Drumquin £435 Limousin Bull, G. Davis, Dromore £410 Charolais Bull, H. Patterson, Dromore £400 Angus Bull; £340 Limousin Heifer, P. Mullin, Sixmilecross £380 B. Blue Bull, M. Moore, Kesh £380 Limousin Bull, P. Maguire, Newtownstewart £370 and £355 Hereford Bulls, D. Longwell, Mountjoy £370 Angus Bull, V. Irwin, Ballinamallard £355 Limousin Heifer.
Weanlings: D. Gillespie, Seskinore £700 Charolais Heifer; £675 Angus Bull, Ivan McCrea, Castlederg £765; £750 and £730 Charolais Bulls, Kesh Farmer, £540 Angus Bull, J. McCrea, Donemana £530 Shorthorn Bull.