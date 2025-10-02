Stock saw prices reach a height of £3060 at Dungannon Mart

A full yard of stock saw prices reach a height of £3060 paid for a 805kg Charolais steer (380.00).

While heifers sold to £2880 for a 695kg Charolais (414.00).

Fat cows topped at £1960 for a 670kg Limousin (293.00).

Dropped calves sold to £1230 for a Charolais bull and heifer calves to £1050 for a Charolais.

Dungannon Mart

Suckled cow sold to £2980.

While dairy heifers sold to £2950 paid for an in calf Fleckvieh heifer.

Weanlings sold to £2240 for a 415kg Charolais male (540.00).

While weanling heifers sold to £2110 for a 450kg Charolais (470.00).

Steers

Steers prices reached a height of £3060 paid for a 805kg Charolais (380.00) presented by P Quinn, £2920 750kg Charolais (390.00); A Cush £2600 685kg Charolais (380.00); S McCluskey £2400 585kg Limousin (410.00), £2390 590kg Charolais (405.00); R Finlay £2260 570kg Aberdeen Angus (397.00); A and J Harkness £2165 560kg Belgian Blue (387.00), £1890 490kg Aberdeen Angus (386.00); R Greenaway £2150 555kg Simmental (387.00); J Cooke £2030 535kg Charolais (380.00), £1960 500kg Limousin (392.00), £1930 490kg Limousin (394.00), £1890 480kg Limousin (394.00), £1840 455kg Charolais (404.00), £1775 380kg Charolais (467.00); L McElhinney £1980 455kg Charolais (435.00); R and F Scott £1920 480kg Belgian Blue (400.00); G Gibson £1880 485kg Aberdeen Angus (388.00), £1870 490kg Aberdeen Angus (382.00), £1850 485kg Aberdeen Angus (381.00), £1830 480kg Aberdeen Angus (381.00); W Cooke £1870 465kg Limousin (402.00), £1720 425kg Limousin (405.00), £1710 410kg Limousin (418.00), £1700 405kg Hereford (420.00), £1700 435kg Aberdeen Angus (391.00), £1690 425kg Limousin (398.00), £1680 385kg Limousin (436.00), £1660 410kg Limousin (405.00); T Irwin £1860 490kg Belgian Blue (380.00); A Ballygawley producer £1820 420kg Aberdeen Angus (433.00), £1720 390kg Aberdeen Angus (441.00) and a Dungannon producer £1800 435kg Belgian Blue (414.00), £1720 425kg Limousin (405.00).

Heifers

Heifer prices peaked at £2880 for a 695kg Charolais (414.00) presented by S Ewing, £2560 580kg Charolais (441.00), £2560 645kg Charolais (397.00), £2460 600kg Charolais (410.00); G McVeigh £2450 525kg Limousin (467.00), £2390 520kg Limousin (460.00), £2320 500kg Limousin (464.00), £2200 465kg Limousin (473.00), £1880 385kg Limousin (488.00); P Swaile £2340 475kg Limousin (492.00), £2270 450kg Charolais (504.00), £2000 460kg Charolais (435.00), £1860 440kg Charolais (423.00); G Hobson £2230 545kg Limousin (409.00), £2050 490kg Limousin (418.00); S Kirkland £2190 530kg Limousin (413.00), £2030 495kg Charolais (410.00); P McDonnell £2140 440kg Simmental (486.00), £2000 405kg Limousin (494.00), £2000 345kg Limousin (580.00), £1960 425kg Hereford (461.00), £1920 440kg Simmental (436.00), £1800 410kg Simmental (439.00), £1620 325kg Simmental (499.00), £1620 400kg Charolais (405.00), £1610 330kg Shorthorn beef (488.00), £1600 365kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (438.00), £1580 365kg Shorthorn beef (433.00), £1500 295kg Shorthorn (508.00); D Nelson £2140 505kg Charolais (424.00), £2100 485kg Charolais (433.00), £2090 520kg Charolais (402.00), £2080 500kg Charolais (416.00), £1920 470kg Charolais (409.00); J Bloomer £2090 530kg Belgian Blue (394.00); W Hall £2010 500kg Simmental (402.00); K Garvey £1890 435kg Limousin (435.00), £1820 415kg Charolais (439.00), £1680 370kg Charolais (454.00); B Hutton £1860 445kg Simmental (418.00) and W Hazelton £1840 435kg Simmental (423.00).

Fat cows sold to £1960 paid for a 670kg Limousin (293.00) presented by P Quinn (293.00); K Barnes £1720 560kg Limousin (307.00), £1700 635kg Charolais (268.00); A Patterson £1600 705kg Belgian Blue (227.00) and D Parr £1360 625kg Friesian (218.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calves sold to a solid trade to peak at £1230 for a Charolais bull presented by K Barnes; B Hutton £1100 Belgian Blue bull, £1000 Belgian Blue bull, £960 Belgian Blue bull, £900 Simmental bull, £880 Hereford bull, £780 Hereford bull, £760 Hereford bull, £710 Hereford bull, £700 Shorthorn bull, £690 Simmental bull; H and J Watters £1000 x 2 Limousin bulls; R Elliott £980 x 4 Aberdeen Angus bulls; H Rainey £940 Limousin bull; D Stewart £940 x 2 Charolais bulls, £900 Belgian Blue bull; A Wilson £920 Simmental bull, £880 Limousin bull; S Donaghy £790 x 3 Belgian Blue bulls; T Irwin £770 Aberdeen Angus bull; B McKeever £740 Speckle Park bull, £730 Charolais bull; J McDonnell £720 Limousin bull; W Smith £700 x 4 Hereford bulls; R Potter £670 Charolais bull, £660 x 4 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £630 Aberdeen Angus bull, £620 Aberdeen Angus bull, £560 Charolais bull; Kennedy Farms £670 x 3 Belgian Blue bulls; S Donaghy £580 Belgian Blue bull; C Maxwell £580 Aberdeen Angus bull; S Wilson £580 x 3 bulls; J McDonnell £570 Simmental bull and D Stewart £570 Charolais bull

Meanwhile heifer calves sold £1050 paid for a Charolais presented by K Barnes; B Hutton £990 Belgian Blue heifer, £860 Hereford heifer, £830 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £820 Limousin heifer, £810 Hereford heifer, £800 Limousin heifer, £790 Hereford heifer, £770 x 2 Hereford heifers, £760 Hereford heifer, £750 Simmental heifer, £700 x 2 Limousins heifers; D Stewart £980 Charolais heifer, £890 Belgian Blue heifer; R Liggett £970 x 4 Aberdeen Angus heifers; J McDonnell £870 x 2 Charolais heifers; T Irwin £750 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers; C Maxwell £700 Aberdeen Angus heifer; D Allen £650 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £540 Aberdeen Angus heifer; R Porter £560 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers, £510 Aberdeen Angus heifer; W Smith £550 x 2 Hereford heifers and F Burrows £530 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £2980 for a Limousin cow with a Limousin bull calf at foot presented by M Armstrong.

Dairy stock sold to £2950 for a in calf Fleckvieh heifer presented by J Magennis, £2920 Ayrshire heifer, £2350 Fleckvieh heifer, £2200 Holstein heifer.

Weanlings

Weanlings sold to a height of £2240 paid for a 415kg Charolais male (540.00) presented by D Litter, £2240 430kg Charolais (521.00), £1900 385kg Charolais (494.00), £1880 370kg Charolais (508.00), £1820 340kg Charolais (535.00), £1780 350kg Charolais (509.00); J Gervis £2040 370kg Charolais (551.00), £2000 x 2 345kg Chars (580.00), £1780 325kg Charolais (548.00); P Jonston £1840 365kg Charolais (504.00); D Canavan £1750 350kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (500.00); M Devlin £1730 345kg Charolais (501.00), £1540 300kg Charolais (514.00), £1420 270kg Charolais (526.00); F and A Donaghy £1720 350kg Charolais (492.00); M McRory £1700 325kg Limousin (523.00); A Johnston £1640 300kg Limousin (547.00), £1630 305kg Limousin (534.00), £1560 305kg Limousin (512.00), £1460 280kg Limousin (521.00); J Weir £1420 285kg Charolais (498.00) and A Bowden £1040 200kg Aberdeen Angus (520.00).

Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £2110 450kg Charolais (469.00) presented by D Litter, £2090 450kg Charolais (465.00), £2010 435kg Charolais (462.00), £1930 410kg Charolais (471.00), £1910 340kg Charolais (562.00), £1760 365kg Charolais (482.00), £1660 320kg Charolais (519.00); A Ferguson £2000 380kg Charolais (526.00), £1920 355kg Limousin (541.00); J Gervis £1910 340kg Charolais (562.00), £1760 330kg Simmental (533.00), £1610 315kg Charolais (511.00), £1550 275kg Charolais (564.00); P Harpur £1560 290kg Charolais (538.00), £1440 275kg Charolais (524.00); P Johnston £1490 275kg Charolais (542.00); M McRory £1430 290kg Limousin (493.00); D Canavan £1350 225kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (600.00); A Johnston £1300 240kg Limousin (542.00), £1250 250kg Simmental (500.00) and A Bowden £1200 250kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (480.00).

Fat lambs sold to a height of £132 for a pen of 22kg presented by J McCreesh; D Ferguson £126 22kg and J Dickson £125 22kg.

Fat ewes sold to £178 presented by S Sinnamon; N Ellison £136; G Ferguson £130 and W Fleming £120.

Store lambs sold to £129 for a pen of 18.5kg.

Ewe lambs presented by S Davidson, £120 18kg, £120 19kg, £118 17kg; J McCreesh £118 18.5kg; E Hetherington £100 17kg and L Doran £94 14kg.

Meanwhile breeding stock sold to £220 for a pen of hoggets presented by E Hughes.