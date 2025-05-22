Stock saw steers sell to a height of £2800 for a 730kg at Dungannon Mart

A seasonal entry of stock saw steers sell to a height of £2800 for a 730kg Charolais (384.00).

While heifers peaked at £2400 for 720kg Limousin (333.00).

Meanwhile fat cows sold to £2660 for 760kg Limousin (350.00).

Dropped calf prices remain strong to peak at £860 for Aberdeen Angus bull calf and heifer calves to £660 for Aberdeen Angus.

Dungannon Mart

Breeding stock sold to £3200 for a Limousin cow with a Charolais heifer calf foot.

Breeding bulls sold to £2650 for a three year old Simmental bull.

Weanlings cleared to £2340 for a 620kg Charolais male (377.00).

While weanling heifers sold to £1770 for a 395kg Charolais (448.00).

Steers

Steer prices continue to remain steady to peak at £2800 for a 730kg Charolais (384.00) presented by H Cairns, £2690 665kg Charolais (405.00), £2540 655kg Charolais (388.00), £2480 670kg Charolais (370.00); A Cardwell £2090 555kg Belgian Blue (377.00) and M Greenaway £2050 535kg Charolais (383.00), £1960 490kg Belgian Blue (400.00), £1930 485kg Charolais (398.00), £1750 455kg Charolais (385.00), £1680 440kg Charolais (382.00), £1640 420kg Charolais (391.00), £1530 400kg Charolais (383.00).

Heifers

Heifers cleared to £2400 720kg Limousin (333.00) presented by P Robinson; S O’Hagan £2340 595kg Limousin (393.00), £2270 625kg Limousin (363.00); Riverview Farms £2180 570kg Charolais (383.00), £1700 385kg Limousin (441.00), £1640 450kg Charolais (365.00), £1600 425kg Limousin (376.00), £1500 385kg Limousin (390.00); R Hadden £2160 590kg Limousin (366.00); A Cardwell £2040 565kg Aberdeen Angus (361.00); O Little £2020 545kg Limousin (371.00); N Dallas £1860 485kg Charolais (384.00), £1800 490kg Limousin (368.00) and C McFarland £1750 450kg Saler (389.00), £1650 445kg Saler (371.00).

Fat cows sold to £2660 for a 760kg Limousin (350.00) presented by R Roney and G Hill £1700 615kg Charolais (276.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calves sold to £860 for an Aberdeen Angus bull presented by a local producer; S Magowan £790 Simmental bull, £750 x 2 Charolais bulls, £700 Limousin bull, £700 x 2 Belgian Blue bulls, £690 x 2 Hereford bulls, £690 Belgian Blue bull; W Campbell £730 Belgian Blue bull; J Ewing £700 x 3 Limousin bulls, £600 Limousin bull; J Fields £650 Simmental bull, £510 Simmental bull, £450 Simmental bull; Crewhill Farm £640 Belgian Blue bull, £590 Belgian Blue bull, £550 x 2 Belgian Blue bulls, £485 Belgian Blue bull, £480 Aberdeen Angus bull; R Crawford £570 Aberdeen Angus bull, £490 Aberdeen Angus bull, £480 Aberdeen Angus bull; S Anderson £540 Belgian Blue bull; G Booth £535 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls; A Murphy £500 Limousin bull; S Quinn £500 Belgian Blue bull; A Nelson £460 Limousin bull; M Robinson £460 Hereford bull.

Friesian bull calves sold from £125 to £245 for stronger sorts.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £660 for a Aberdeen Angus bull presented by a local producer; J Ewing £540 Limousin heifer, £520 Limousin heifer, £450 Limousin heifer; S Anderson £495 Limousin heifer, £440 x 2 Belgian Blue heifers, £375 Belgian Blue heifer; Crewhill Farms £490 Belgian Blue heifer, £460 Belgian Blue heifer, £430 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £420 Aberdeen Angus heifer; S Quinn £460 x 2 Belgian Blue heifers, £395 Belgian Blue heifer, £375 Aberdeen Angus heifer; B O’Neill £450 Hereford heifer, £395 Hereford heifer; R Crawford £400 Aberdeen Angus heifer and J Fields £350 Simmental heifer.

Breeding stock sold to £3200 for a Limousin cow with a Charolais heifer calf at foot presented by P J Robinson; W Campbell £1675 Aberdeen Angus cow with a Aberdeen Angus heifer calf at foot; in-calf heifers sold to £1900 for Hereford presented by Crewehill Farms; W Nicholson £1620 Aberdeen Angus heifer and J Armstrong £1420 Shorthorn heifer.

Weanlings

Weanlings cleared to a height of £2340 for a 620kg Charolais male (377.00) presented by J Cranston, £2310 525kg Charolais (440.00), £220 540kg Charolais (411.00), £2130 540kg Saler (395.00), £2000 470kg Charolais (426.00), £2000 490kg Saler (408.00), £1700 410kg Charolais (415.00), £1690 395kg Charolais (428.00); P O’Kane £1560 370kg Limousin (422.00); K Maguire £1520 365kg Limousin (416.00), £1480 345kg Limousin (429.00); C Armstrong £1460 335kg Charolais (436.00); D McManus £1390 260kg Charolais (535.00), £1160 240kg Limousin (483.00); C and A Loughran £1290 290kg Stabiliser (445.00); J Ewing £1170 x 2 280kg Aberdeen Angus (415.00), £830 x 2 205kg Limousins (401.00) and O Little £1000 235kg Charolais (426.00).

Weanling heifers sold to £1770 for a 395kg Charolais (448.00) presented by D McManus, £1490 365kg Charolais (408.00), £1290 335kg Charolais (385.00); P O’Kane £1760 415kg Simmental (424.00), £1600 440kg Charolais (364.00), £1580 405kg Charolais (390.00), £1540 440kg Aberdeen Angus (350.00), £1280 335kg Limousin (382.00); K Maguire £1710 360kg Limousin (475.00), £1250 305kg Limousin (410.00); N Ewing £1240 310kg Charolais (400.00); R Roney £1230 325kg Belgian Blue (379.00), £1210 315kg Aberdeen Angus (385.00), £1080 255kg Belgian Blue (424.00) and D Montgomery £760 205kg Aberdeen Angus (371.00), £760 205kg Limousin (371.00).

A larger entry of sheep saw spring lambs sell to £160 for a pen of 28kg presented by E Marshall and A Nelson £150 22kg,

Fat hoggets sold to £150 for a pen of 28kg presented by T Dobson and J Armstrong £145 31kg.

Fat ewes sold to £158 presented by N Ewing, £95 and S Watt £135.

Fat rams sold to £100 presented by J Armstrong.

Ewes and lambs sold to £295 for one ewe and 2 lambs presented by D Wilson, £270 one ewe and 2 lambs; G Ferguson £185 2 ewes and 2 lambs and A Hazelton £170 one ewe and one lamb.