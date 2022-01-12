STOLEN: Appeal for information following telehandler theft
An appeal has been made for information following a theft from a County Down farm.
A Manitou telehandler (similar to the one pictured) was stolen from a farm behind St. Colman’s High School in Ballynahinch at approximately 10.20pm last night.
A post on Facebook stated: “Any information at all would help”.
A PSNI spokesperson commented: “We are appealing for witnesses who may have been in the Ballynahinch area last night.
“At approximately 10.20pm, a red Manitou telehandler was stolen from the Cedar Hill area, last seen heading towards the Crossgar Road.
“Did you see one driving along any roads last night, or on a transporter/trailer?
“Do you live in the area? You may possibly have CCTV of the suspects involved.
“Any information, no matter how little, could be important.”
Ring 101 and quote ref 1888 of the 11.01.22 or, if you prefer, you can report it anonymously ring 0800 555111.