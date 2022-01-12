STOLEN: Appeal for information following telehandler theft

A Manitou telehandler (similar to the one pictured) was stolen from a farm behind St. Colman’s High School in Ballynahinch at approximately 10.20pm last night.

A post on Facebook stated: “Any information at all would help”.

A PSNI spokesperson commented: “We are appealing for witnesses who may have been in the Ballynahinch area last night.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“At approximately 10.20pm, a red Manitou telehandler was stolen from the Cedar Hill area, last seen heading towards the Crossgar Road.

“Did you see one driving along any roads last night, or on a transporter/trailer?

“Do you live in the area? You may possibly have CCTV of the suspects involved.

“Any information, no matter how little, could be important.”