Stolen tractor believed to be involved in hit-and-runs - three arrested

Three teenagers have been arrested by police following the cross-border incident.

At just after 3.30am this morning, a report was received from An Garda Siochána that a tractor had been stolen from the Monaghan area.

T/Sergeant McGuigan commented: “It’s believed the tractor was involved in several hit-and-run collisions, before ending up in Armagh.

PSNI

“It’s here, on the Tivnacree Road, that officers detained three males.

“The three – aged 16, 18 and 19 – were arrested on suspicion of offences including driving while unfit through drink and drugs, and dangerous driving.

“All three remain in custody at this time.”