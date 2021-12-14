Stolen tractor believed to be involved in hit-and-runs - three arrested
A tractor, stolen in the early hours of this morning, is believed to have been involved in several hit-and-run collisions before ending up in Armagh.
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 11:27 am
Updated
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 11:46 am
Three teenagers have been arrested by police following the cross-border incident.
At just after 3.30am this morning, a report was received from An Garda Siochána that a tractor had been stolen from the Monaghan area.
T/Sergeant McGuigan commented: “It’s believed the tractor was involved in several hit-and-run collisions, before ending up in Armagh.
“It’s here, on the Tivnacree Road, that officers detained three males.
“The three – aged 16, 18 and 19 – were arrested on suspicion of offences including driving while unfit through drink and drugs, and dangerous driving.
“All three remain in custody at this time.”
PSNI enquiries are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 150 of 14/12/21.