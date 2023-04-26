This week store and weanling males sold to a top of £1320 for a 400kg Limousin (£330) with a 380kg Charolais to £1240 (£326) and selling to a high of £372 per 100kg for a 250kg Charolais to £930 and £359 per 100kg for a 245kg Limousin to £880 with a 265kg Charolais to £358 per 100kg at £950.

Store and weanling heifers sold to a top of £1240 for a 385kg Charolais (£322) with a 445kg Charolais to £1150 (£258) and a 420kg Charolais to £1140 (£271) with smaller sorts selling to £332 per 100kg for a 235kg Limousin to £780 and £334 per 100kg for a 220kg Limousin to £735.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sample prices

Livestock Markets

Store and weanling males

Springfield producer 400kg Limousin to £1320 (£330) 350kg Charolais to £1120 (£320) and 355kg Limousin to £1110 (£313) Newtownbutler producer 465kg Charolais to £1250 (£269) and 370kg Charolais to £1175 (£318) Newtownbutler producer 380kg Charolais to £1240 (£326) and 335kg Charolais to £930. Newtownbutler producer 350kg Charolais to £1160 (£331) 340kg Charolais to £1060 (£312) and 365kg Charolais to £1060 (£290) Maguiresbridge producer 350kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1100 (£314) Newtownbutler producer 350kg Saler to £1060 (£303) 265kg Charolais to £950 (£358) and 300kg Shorthorn to £780 Fivemiletown producer 305kg Limousin to £1050 (£300) and 245kg Limousin to £880 (£359) Enniskillen producer 365kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £985 (£270) and a 350kg Limousin to £960(£274) Newtownbutler producer 345kg Charolais to £980 (£284) Magheraveely producer 425kg Simmental to £940, 350kg Simmental to £920, 340kg Limousin to £915, 335kg Limousin to £860 and 305kg Simmental to £845. Newtownbutler producer 250kg Charolais to £930 (£372) and 285kg Charolais to £850 (£298) Derrygonnelly producer 275kg Charolais to £935 (£340) 320kg Limousin to £910 (£284) 275kg Limousin to £825 (£300) and 270kg Limousin to £820 (£304) Aghalane producer 290kg Simmental to £890 (£307) 300kg Simmental to £890 (£297) 240kg Simmental to £745 (£310) and 230kg Simmental to £715 (£311) Newtownbutler producer 305kg Limousin to £890 (£292) 260kg Limousin to £870 (£335) 245kg Hereford to £770 (£314) and 215kg Limousin to £690 (£321) Newtownbutler producer 295kg Limousin to £885 (£300) Maguiresbridge producer 265kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £890 (£336) Tempo producer 335kg Limousin to £780 and 300kg Charolais to £700. Lisnaskea producer 230kg Charolais to £740 (£322) and 230kg Charolais to £730 (£317) and Brookeborough producer 220kg Limousin to £700 (£318).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Store and weanling heifers

Rosslea producer 385kg Charolais to £1240 (£322) 330kg Charolais to £1030 (£312) 345kg Charolais to £950, 310kg Charolais to £800 and 300kg Charolais to £775. Maguiresbridge producer 445kg Charolais to £1150 and 350kg Charolais to £1125 (£321) Newtownbutler producer 420kg Charolais to £1140 (£271) 405kg Charolais to £1110 (£274) 405kg Charolais to £1065 and 390kg Charolais to £1040. Belleek producer 365kg Charolais to £1090 (£299) and 335kg Simmental to £870. Newtownbutler producer 405kg Limousin to £1025, 295kg Limousin to £885(£300) and 280kg Limousin to £840 (£300) Newtownbutler producer 320kg Charolais to £1000 (£313) and 310kg Charolais to £850. Brookeborough producer 275kg Charolais to £935 (£340) 285kg Charolais to £925 (£325) 255kg Charolais to £830 (£325) and 235kg Charolais to £700 (£298) Maguiresbridge producer 300kg Charolais to £880, 275kg Simmental to £790 (£287) and 250kg Simmental to £710. Boho producer 305kg Limousin to £820, 290kg Limousin to £745, 305kg Limousin to £685, 290kg Limousin to £680, and 270kg Limousin to £680. Fivemiletown producer 265kg Limousin to £860 (£325) Fivemiletown producer 290kg Limousin to £720. Garrison producer 335kg Speckled Park to £780, 345kg Limousin to £730, and 275kg Charolais to £700. Newtownbutler producer 310kg Simmental to £880 (£284) 310kg Simmental to £850 (£274) 305kg Simmental to £830 (£272) 310kg Belgian Blue to £800 (£258) 260kg Limousin to £780 (£300) 235kg Limousin to £780 (£332) 245kg Limousin to £770 (£314) 265kg Limousin to £770 (£291) 265kg Simmental to £765 (£289), 265kg Limousin to £755, 220kg Limousin to £735 (£334) and 210kg Limousin to £605. Newtownbutler producer 260kg Charolais to £765 (£294) Tempo producer 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £815, 370kg Limousin to £780 and 320kg Charolais to £755.