Kinawley producer 460kg Limousin to £1070 (£233) 470kg Limousin to £1030, 465kg Charolais to £975, 400kg Limousin to £790 and 360kg Limousin to £695. Maguiresbridge producer 410kg Charolais to £1050 (£256) and 320kg Limousin to £890 (£278) Rosslea producer 310kg Charolais to £960 (£310) 300kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £800 and 295kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £650. Derrylin producer 360kg Charolais to £960 (£267) and 315kg Belgian Blue to £730. Lisnaskea producer 475kg Hereford to £950. Lisnaskea producer 370kg Simmental to £950, 350kg Simmental to £775, 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £765, 340kg Simmental to £745, 295kg Aberdeen Angus to £600, 265kg Simmental to £570, 290kg Simmental to £560 and 225kg Simmental to £520. Rosslea producer 270kg Limousin to £900 (£333) Lisbellaw producer 280kg Limousin to £890 (£318) and 310kg Limousin to £800. Lisnaskea producer 380kg Charolais to £850, 350kg Limousin to £785, 325kg Limousin to £780 and 240kg Limousin to £650 (£271); Garrison producer 265kg Charolais to £810 (£306) 220kg Charolais to £710 (£323) 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £600 and 150kg Belgian Blue to £400. Lisnaskea producer 345kg Limousin to £730, 315kg Charolais to £730, 220kg Charolais to £565, 220kg Limousin to £530, 275kg Charolais to £530, and 205kg Limousin to £465. Derrylin producer 345kg Aberdeen Angus to £730 and 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £710.