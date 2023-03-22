This week store and weanling males sold to £1480 for a 610kg Shorthorn beef (£243) with a 485kg Charolais selling to £1390 (£287) and a 450kg Charolais sold to £1340 (£298) smaller sorts sold to £1340 for a 415kg Charolais (£323) with a 335kg Charolais to £1120 (£334) and a 205kg Limousin to £720 (£351).

Store and weanling heifers sold to £1460 for a 530kg Limousin (£275) with a 380kg Charolais selling to £1100 (£289) a 320kg Limousin made £1040 (£325) a 300kg Limousin sold to £940 (£313) a 230kg Charolais sold to £745 (£324) with a 245kg Charolais selling to £790 (£322).

Letterbreen producer 610kg Shorthorn beef to £1480 (£243) and 510kg Limousin to £1190 (£233) Fivemiletown producer 485kg Charolais to £1390 (£287) and 470kg Shorthorn beef to £1100. Rosslea producer 415kg Charolais to £1340 (£323) 450kg Charolais to £1340 (£298) and 335kg Charolais to £1120 (£334) Kinawley producer 400kg Limousin to £1060, 370kg Limousin to £1060 (£286) 390kg Charolais to £1090, 340kg Limousin to £1025 (£301) and 290kg Limousin to £870 (£300) Tempo producer 375kg Blonde d'Aquitaine £1020 and 325kg Aberdeen Angus to £885. Belleek producer 355kg Charolais to £1005 and 330kg Charolais to £955. Newtownbutler producer 355kg Charolais to £1000, 340kg Charolais to £980, 335kg Charolais to £965, 325kg Charolais to £855, 335kg Charolais to £760 and 270kg Charolais to £700. Derrylin producer 315kg Limousin to £970 (£308) 330kg Limousin to £965, and 340kg Limousin to £900. Lisnaskea producer 400kg Shorthorn beef to £900 and 280kg Shorthorn beef to £635. Derrylin producer 280kg Charolais to £895 (£320) 270kg Charolais to £830, 230kg Charolais to £750 (£326) 245kg Charolais to £740 (£302) and 270kg Charolais to £720. Derrylin producer 265kg Limousin to £780, 245kg Limousin to £630 and 215kg Limousin to £540. Rosslea producer 205kg Limousin to £720 (£351)

Lisnaskea producer 530kg Limousin to £1460 (£275). Kinawley producer 425kg Limousin to £1100, 410kg Limousin to £1070, 335kg Limousin to £950, 300kg Limousin to £940 (£313) 305kg Limousin to £940 and 300kg Limousin to £775. Aghalane producer 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £1100 and 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £950.Maguiresbridge producer 380kg Charolais to £1100 (£289) Newtownbutler producer 340kg Charolais to £1020 (£300) 315kg Charolais to £960 (£305) 325kg Charolais to £960, 320kg Charolais to £910, 320kg Charolais to £870, 330kg Charolais to £830, and 270kg Charolais to £750. Florencecourt producer 320kg Limousin to £1040 (£325) 345kg Limousin to £1020 (£296) 335kg Limousin to £1010 (£301) 350kg Limousin to £990 (£283) 305kg Limousin to £930 (£305) and 320kg Limousin to £895 (£280) Belleek producer 335kg Charolais to £990 (£296) 285kg Charolais to £805 and 265kg Charolais to £740. Derrygonnelly producer 320kg Speckled Park to £990 (£309) and 310kg Limousin to £780. Derrylin producer 300kg Limousin to £880, 295kg Limousin to £800 and 280kg Limousin to £790. Newtownbutler producer 330kg Charolais to £840, 280kg Limousin to £785, 265kg Charolais to £755 and 215kg Limousin to £535. Fivemiletown producer 270kg Charolais to £800 (£296) 245kg Charolais to £790 (£322) 230kg Charolais to £745 (£324) 290kg Charolais to £735 and 255kg Charolais to £610. Rosslea producer 255kg Charolais to £780 (£306) Trillick producer 305kg Limousin to £740. Derrylin producer 275kg Limousin to £705, 230kg Limousin to £695(£302) 230kg Limousin to £680, 270kg Limousin to £645, 300kg Limousin to £640, 245kg Limousin to £635, 260kg Limousin to £600, 230kg Limousin to £550 and 230kg Limousin to £520. Lisnaskea producer 270kg Simmental to £690.