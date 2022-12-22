Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £700 to £1180 for a Charolais 386kg, heifers sold from £600 to £1050 for a Charolais 399kg.

Advertisement

Ruling prices

Enniskillen Mart

Derrylin producer 386kg Charolais bull at £1180, 399kg Charolais heifer at £1050, 382kg Charolais bull at £1070, 334kg Charolais heifer at £920; Belcoo producer 304kg Charolais heifer at £850, 358kg Charolais bull at £950, 382kg Charolais bull at £1000; Newtownbutler producer 368kg Charolais steer at £1070, 329kg Charolais heifer at £890; Garrison producer 382kg Limousin heifer at £860, 384kg Charolais heifer at £930, 319kg Limousin heifer at £690; Kesh producer 367kg Charolais heifer at £950, 300kg Charolais heifer at £790, 265kg Charolais steer at £740; Enniskillen producer 308kg Charolais heifer 850, 291kg Charolais heifer at £820, 223kg Limousin heifer at £580; Lisnaskea producer 341kg Charolais bull at £970, 362kg Charolais bull at £950, 345kg Charolais bull at £880; Fivemiletown producer 377kg Simmental bull at £800, 301kg Charolais heifer at £860, 304kg Charolais heifer at £880, 235kg Charolais heifer at £700; Enniskillen producer 361kg Belgian Blue bull at £940, 304kg Charolais bull at £860; Lisnaskea producer 306kg Charolais bull at £850, 322kg Charolais bull at £840; Derrylin producer 241kg Charolais heifer at £720, 291kg Charolais heifer at £800, 249kg Charolais bull at £800, 286k Charolais heifer at £840 and Kinawley producer 302kg Limousin bull at £780, 314kg Limousin bull at £790, 314kg Limousin bull at £840, 329kg Limousin bull at £790.

Calves

Advertisement

Beef bred bull calves from at £200 to at £350 for a Limousin and heifers to at £305 for Belgian Blue.

Enniskillen producer Limousin bull at £350, Hereford heifer at £205; Tempo producer Belgian Blue heifer at £305, Friesian bull at £160, Belgian Blue bull at £315, Belgian Blue bull at £290, Belgian Blue heifer at £265; Lisnaskea producer Belgian Blue heifer at £270, Belgian Blue bull at £230; Fivemiletown producer Charolais heifer at £300; Maguiresbridge producer Belgian Blue heifer at £230, Belgian Blue heifer at £180 and Ballinamallard producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £250.

Advertisement

Suckler cows

Suckler cows sold from at £1200 to at £1700 for a Charolais cow with Charolais heifer calf at foot.

Advertisement