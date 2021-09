Store bullocks selling to 272ppk at Hilltown

Fat ewes sold to £190, ewe lambs selling to £130 and store lambs to 596ppk.

Ewes: Kilkeel farmer £190, Castlewellan farmer £175, Kilkeel farmer £155, Ballygowan farmer £148 and £146, Kilkeel farmer £144, Castlewellan farmer £138, Castlewellan farmer £131, Castlewellan farmer £130, Ballygowan farmer £130, Castlewellan farmer £121, Killinchy farmer £120, Kilkeel farmer £120, Dromara farmer £118, Kilkeel farmer £115, Kilkeel farmer £114, Cabra farmer £111, Ballyward farmer £110, Hilltown farmer £108, Killinchy farmer £90 and Hilltown farmer £89.

Fat lambs: Kilkeel farmer £130 for 23kg (565ppk), Cabra farmer £119 for 28kg (425ppk), Bryansford farmer £110 for 20.6kg (534ppk), Rathfriland farmer £107 for 22.8kg (469ppk), Rathfriland farmer £100 for 23kg (434ppk), Closkelt farmer £100 for 23kg (434ppk), Cabra farmer £99 for 23.4kg (423ppk), Kilkeel farmer £96.50 for 23.8kg (405ppk), Ballyward farmer £90 for 21.1kg (426ppk), Dromara farmer £90 for 22kg (409ppk), Cabra farmer £89 for 20.7kg (430ppk), Ballyward farmer £89 for 21kg (423ppk) and Cabra farmer £89 for 20kg (445ppk).

Store lambs: Cabra farmer £89 for 17kg (523ppk), Hilltown farmer £88 for 15.2kg (578ppk), Rostrevor farmer £86 for 17.1kg (502ppk), Mayobridge farmer £85.50 for 16.3kg (524ppk), Rostrevor farmer £85 for 17kg (500ppk), Cabra farmer £84.50 for 15kg (563ppk), Rostrevor farmer £84 for 15.4kg (545ppk), Hilltown farmer ££83.50 for 14kg (596ppk), Mayobridge farmer £83 for 16kg (518ppk), Rostrevor farmer £83 for 15.4kg (539ppk), Rostrevor farmer £82 for 15.6kg (525ppk), Ballyward farmer £80 for 15kg (533ppk), Hilltown farmer £78 for 14.8kg (525ppk), Cabra farmer £77 for 14.7kg (523ppk), Hilltown farmer £76 for 14kg (543ppk), Downpatrick farmer £76 for 13.7kg (554ppk), Kilcoo farmer £75 for 14.2kg (528ppk), Ballyward farmer £74 for 13.3kg (556ppk), Rostrevor farmer £72 for 14kg (514ppk), Kilcoo farmer £70 for 14kg (500ppk), Hilltown farmer £64 for 12kg (533ppk) and Rostrevor farmer £62 for 11.5kg (539ppk).

Another super entry of cattle saw fat cows sell to £1900, heifers to £1550 and bullocks made £1690.

Fat cows: Kilkeel farmer £1900 for 960kg (197ppk), Dromara farmer £1550 for 906kg (171ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1410 for 686kg (205ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1350 for 732kg (184ppk), Dromara farmer £1330 for 614kg (216ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1270 for 770kg (164ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1240 for 806kg (153ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £1220 for 664kg (183ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £1180 for 700kg (168ppk), Hilltown farmer £1130 for 592kg (190ppk) and Ballyward farmer £1100 for 640kg (171ppk).

Cows and calves: Hilltown farmer £1400, Hilltown farmer £1360, Kilcoo farmer £1290, Kilcoo farmer £1200, Kilkeel farmer £1050 and Mayobridge farmer £920.

Weanling heifers: Mayobridge farmer £1160 for 414kg (280ppk) and £1030 for 388kg (265ppk), Mayobridge farmer £990 for 384kg (257ppk) and £960 for 394kg (243ppk), Mayobridge farmer £910 for 362kg (251ppk) and £910 for 352kg (258ppk), Mayobridge farmer £900 for 318kg (283ppk), Kilkeel farmer £860 for 332kg (259ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £810 for 322kg (251ppk) and Kilcoo farmer £630 for 256kg (246ppk) and £560 for 220kg (254ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Mayobridge farmer £1210 for 444kg (272ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1180 for 452kg (261ppk), Mayobridge farmer £970 for 384kg (252ppk), Kilkeel farmer £920 for 356kg (258ppk), Rostrevor farmer £900 for 348kg (258ppk), Kilkeel farmer £860 for 344kg (250ppk), Mayobridge farmer £800 for 312kg (256ppk), Leitrim farmer £790 for 304kg (259ppk), Mayobridge farmer £780 for 286kg (272ppk), Kilkeel farmer £770 for 290kg (265ppk), Leitrim farmer £720 for 278kg (259ppk) and Kilcoo farmer £580 for 224kg (258ppk).

Heifers: Dromara farmer £1550 for 710kg (218ppk) and £1480 for 670kg (220ppk), Dromara farmer £1460 for 668kg (218ppk) and £1380 for 674kg (204ppk), Hilltown farmer £1350 for 586kg (230ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1330 for 536kg (248ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1240 for 462kg (268ppk), Cabra farmer £1230 for 498kg (247ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1210 for 538kg (224ppk), Cabra farmer £1160 for 496kg (233ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1120 for 464kg (241ppk), Banbridge farmer £1070 for 440kg (243ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1070 for 432kg (247ppk), Castlewellan farmer £980 for 390kg (251ppk), Newry farmer £930 for 384kg (242ppk), Banbridge farmer £900 for 360kg (250ppk) and Newry farmer £850 for 336kg (253ppk).