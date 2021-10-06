Store bullocks selling to £1200 at Lisnaskea

This week store bullocks £1200 for a 555kg Charolais (£216) with a 490kg Limousin to £1080 (£220).

Store heifers sold to £1190 for a 520kg Limousin (£229) with a 550kg Aberdeen Angus to £1170 (£213).

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1100 for a 440kg Charolais (£250) with a 290kg Charolais to £875 (£302) and a 190kg Charolais to £625 (£329).

Weanling heifers sold to £900 for a 360kg Charolais (£250) with a 200kg Charolais to £635 (£318).

Sample prices as follows

Store bullocks

Rosslea producer 555kg Charolais to £1200 (£216) 490kg Limousin to £1080 (£220) 450kg Charolais to £1015 (£226) 480kg Charolais to £1000 (£208) and 440kg Charolais to £995 (£226).

Store heifers

Lisnaskea producer 520kg Limousin to £1190 (£229) Magheraveely producer 550kg Aberdeen Angus to £1170 (£213) and Corranny producer 450kg Charolais to £1045 (£230).

Weanling steers and bulls

Lisnaskea producer 440kg Charolais to £1100 (£250) 410kg Charolais to £1035 (£252) and 290kg Charolais to £875 (£302) Lisnaskea producer 420kg Limousin to £1005 (£239) 355kg Limousin to £900 (£254) 350kg Limousin to £815, and 280kg Sal. to £635. Rosslea producer 340kg Simmental to £835 and 285kg Simmental to £625. Rosslea producer 340kg Limousin to £835. Newtownbutler producer 310kg Charolais to £825 (£266) Kinawley producer 345kg Charolais to £825. Rosslea producer 265kg Charolais to £775 (£292) 260kg Charolais to £735 (£283) and 190kg Limousin to £625 (£329) Lisnaskea producer 330kg Simmental to £735 and 300kg Simmental to £625. Florencecourt producer 250kg Limousin to £670 and 260kg Daq. to £610. Brookeborough producer 275kg Aberdeen Angus to £685, 260kg Aberdeen Angus to £670,and 275kg Aberdeen Angus to £645. Lisnaskea producer 235kg Charolais to £665 (£283).

Weanling heifers

Maguiresbridge producer 360kg Charolais to £900 (£250) Lisnaskea producer 360kg Charolais to £870. Rosslea producer 325kg Charolais to £865 (£266) and 305kg Limousin to £800 (£262) Newtownbutler producer 470kg Simmental to £855, 480kg Simmental to £825, 385kg Simmental to £785, 450kg Simmental to £770 and 370kg Simmental to £710. Derrylin producer 430kg Limousin to £840, 320kg Limousin to £800, 220kg Charolais to £610 x 2 Rosslea producer 225kg Charolais to £665 (£296) 200kg Charolais to £635 (£318) and 220kg Charolais to £620 (£282) and Rosslea producer 210kg Limousin to £600 (£286) 195kg Limousin to £575 (£295) and 210kg Limousin to £560 (£266)