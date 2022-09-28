Store bullocks selling to £1230 at Lisnaskea

This week store bullocks sold to £1230 for a 540kg Charolais (£228) with a 445kg Limousin to £1150 (£258).

Store heifers sold to £1100 for a 505kg Limousin (£218) with a 435kg Limousin to £1040 (£239).

Weanling males sold to £1070 for a 420kg Limousin (£254) with a 390kg Charolais to £1060 (£272) and a 375kg Limousin to £980.

Smaller ones sold to £745 for a 220kg Limousin (£339).

Weanling heifers sold to £900 for a 390kg Charolais 370kg Limousin to £830 with smaller ones to £790 for a 280kg Limousin (£282).

Sample prices

Store bullocks

Rosslea producer 540kg Charolais to £1230 (£228) and a 445kg Charolais to £1070 (£240) and Newtownbutler producer 445kg Limousin to £1150 (£258) 460kg Limousin to £1060 and a 540kg Limousin to £1050.

Store heifers

Lisnaskea producer 505kg Limousin to £1100 (£218); Derrylin producer 435kg Limousin to £1040 and a 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £850. Newtownbutler producer 430kg Limousin to £960, 400kg Limousin to £860. 395kg Limousin to £860. Newtownbutler producer 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £900 500kg Belgian Blue to £860 and a 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £740.

Weanling steers and bulls

Newtownbutler producer 420kg Limousin to £1070 (£254) 440kg Limousin to £980, 375kg Limousin to £780, and 390kg Limousin to £740. Fivemiletown producer 390kg Charolais to £1060 (£272) Fivemiletown producer 385kg Limousin to £950. Fivemiletown producer 380kg Charolais to £870. Letterbreen producer 220kg Limousin to £745 (£339) 290kg Limousin to £730, 270kg Limousin to £730, 290kg Limousin to £700, 255kg Limousin to £680 and 275kg Limousin to £645. Rosslea producer 270kg Charolais to £700. Rosslea producer 240kg Aberdeen Angus to £625, 170kg Simmental to £520 (£306) and a 165kg Aberdeen Angus to £385. Derrylin producer 325kg Simmental to £600. Derrylin producer 230kg Charolais to £550. Newtownbutler producer 300kg Fleckvieh to £530 and 315kg Fleckvieh to £505. Fivemiletown producer 170kg Charolais to £480.

Weanling heifers

Newtownbutler producer 390kg Charolais to £900, 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £800, 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £690 and 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £690. Fivemiletown producer 390kg Limousin to £850 and 370kg Limousin to £830. Fivemiletown producer 320kg Limousin to £840, 280kg Limousin to £790 (£282) and 265kg Limousin to £740 (£279); Rosslea producer 400kg Limousin to £800, 305kg Simmental to £640, 225kg Limousin to £455, 220kg Aberdeen Angus to £420 twice and 210kg Limousin to £420. Fivemiletown producer 270kg Limousin to £740 (£279); Derrylin producer 220kg Charolais to £620 and 225kg Charolais to £600. Letterbreen producer 245kg Limousin to £520, 190kg Limousin to £490 and 180kg Hereford to £440.