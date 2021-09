Store bullocks selling to £1440 at Lisahally

News you can trust since 1963

Fairnount Farm £175, £174, £150, J Connell £152, £152, £152, £150, J Kennedy £150, £150, £150, £144, £140, £140, £130, R Moore £132, £124, £115, £114, J Moore £128, £118, S Booth £101, £94, £90 and C Dalton £90, £86.

D McClelland £112/24kg, M O’Connor £115.50/24kg, P McNicholl £110/25kg, J Johnston £109.50/25kg, D Martin £105.50/26kg, M Rutledge £108/26kg, K Johnston £108/26kg, R Wilson £107.50/26kg, R Rosborough £107/25kg, £107/27kg, K Walsh £107/27kg, £104/23kg, H O’Connor £106.50/24kg, £10250/23kg, B Todd £1050/24kg, C Boyle £106/25kg, B Johnston £106/25kg, S Caskie £105.50/25kg, A Gillan £105.50/24kg, £104/23kg, W Elkin £105.50/23kg, S Calvin £105/28kg, C Gibson £104/23kg, D Smyth £104/23kg, A Kernaghan £103/24kg, J Colhoun £102.50/24kg, P O’Neill £102/23kg, D McCullagh £102/24kg, E O’Neill £102/23kg, S Young £101/23kg, W Knobbs £100.50/22kg, B Gormley £100/22kg, H Dixon £100/23kg, O Kelly £100/23kg, R Hylands £98/23kg, D Moore £97.50/22kg, W Gibson £97.50/22kg, J Blair £97.50/22kg, L Barr £97/22kg, Kelly Farms £97/22kg, M Whiteside £96.50/22kg, J O’Connor £96/23kg, S Dunlop £96/21kg, R Hamilton £95.50/22kg, O Kelly £95/22kg, P O’Doherty £94.50/20kg and J Cuthbert £93/20kg.

Tremendous prices for sheep at Lisahally with fat lambs selling to £112/24kg, fat ewes selling to £125, breeding females selling to £125 and breeding rams selling to £140.

P Sharkey £1400/1000kg and C Feeney £1230/570kg, £1190/590kg, £1080/530kg.

Meadowbrook Farm £1380/780kg, £1322/760kg, W Lyons £1367/630kg, £1084/780kg, K McShane £1299/730kg, I Moore £1216/780kg, H McNicholl £1189/730kg, Kelly Farms £1124/740kg, £1100/740kg, C Feeney £1075/660kg, £897/660kg, J Foster £945/480kg, £919/760kg, D McNeely £891/810kg, W Lyons £869/630kg, A McKinley £858/540kg, £837/670kg, K McShane £733/560kg, and T Martin £722/560kg.

D Moore £1440/660kg, J McHugh £1430/720kg, C Feeney £1410/570kg, M McKinley £1390/670kg, K Cunningham £1380/650kg, £1250/550kg, £1190/580kg, D Fleming £1350/640kg, £1330/690kg, £1320/670kg, £1270/670kg, £1230/590kg, J Foster £1300/600kg, £1300/600kg, £1300/610kg, £1270/610kg, £1260/600kg, £1220/580kg, £1180/560kg, £1170/560kg, M Rodgers £1290/550kg, £1290/550kg, £1270/550kg, £1270/590kg, £1260/530kg, £1260/570kg, £1230/540kg, £1230/530kg, £1190/490kg, Kelly Farms £1270/600kg, R Blackburn £1260/600kg, £1190/560kg, M McKinley £1230/610kg, S Conway £1210/550kg and K Quigg £1180/550kg.

Store bulls selling to £1000/510kg, store heifers selling to £1400/670kg, fat cows selling to £1380/780kg and fat bulls selling to £1400/1000kg.