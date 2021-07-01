Store bullocks selling to £1450 for 640kg at Lisahally Mart
A strong trade at Lisahally with store bullocks selling to £1450/640kg.
Store heifers selling to £1220/460kg, suckler cows selling to £880 and fat cows selling to £1383.20/760kg.
Store bullocks
W Gamble £1450/640kg, £1270/600kg, I Donnell £1320/650kg, £1210/560kg, S McDevitt £1310/600kg, £1310/600kg, £1220/570kg, £1170/570kg, £1080/510kg, £1080/520kg, £1050/480kg, S Hyndman £1290/480kg, £970/460kg, £960/390kg, £910/420kg, £900/420kg, J McHugh £1180/580kg, £1070/500kg, £950/480kg, £900/440kg, £850/420kg, R Killen & Sons £920/500kg, £880/520kg, £860/510kg, £810/530kg, £790/500kg, £790/500kg, £760/480kg, £760/480kg, £740/430kg, £700/450kg and Glenamoyle Farms Ltd £880/330kg, £820/330kg and R Waugh £730/340kg, £710/340kg.
Store heifers
J Young £1220/460kg, £1140/470kg, £1100/510kg, £1020/510kg, £980/470kg, £940/470kg, £890/430kg, £860/440kg, S McDevitt £1210/510kg, G Cassidy £950/500kg, S Hyndman £890/320kg, M Henry £880/430kg, £840/460kg, £790/410kg, £780/370kg, £720/330kg, £700/380kg, R Hemphill £880/320kg, Glenamoyle Farms Ltd £870/350kg, C Throne £810/430kg, £780/390kg, £760/340kg, £750/330kg, £740/360kg, £700/360kg, £650/310kg and P Curry £580/300kg, £490/320kg, £480/270kg, £470/250kg, £450/220kg.
Suckler cows
M Healy £880.
Fat cows
S McDevitt £1383.20/760kg, O Allen £1352.80/760kg, £875.70/630kg, J Proctor £1314/620kg, R Thompson £945/540kg, £828.10/490kg, G Grieves £851.50/650kg, J McMillan £572/520kg and A Smyth £326.440/510kg.