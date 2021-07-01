Store bullocks selling to £1450 for 640kg at Lisahally Mart

News you can trust since 1963

Next-generation slurry management system ticks so many boxes on Co Antrim dairy farm

Ewes selling to £189 at Saintfield Mart

Anger over proposed lifting of EU ban on feeding animal remains to farm livestock

Terrific trade for cattle at Ballymena

Significant lamb price drop step too far, says UFU

Jeremy Clarkson: I lay in bed Googling ‘can I drink beer while I’ve got Covid

Irish Moile cows with calves at foot sell for £2680 at Kilrea Mart

Highest cattle prices this year at Rathfriland Co-Op

J Young £1220/460kg, £1140/470kg, £1100/510kg, £1020/510kg, £980/470kg, £940/470kg, £890/430kg, £860/440kg, S McDevitt £1210/510kg, G Cassidy £950/500kg, S Hyndman £890/320kg, M Henry £880/430kg, £840/460kg, £790/410kg, £780/370kg, £720/330kg, £700/380kg, R Hemphill £880/320kg, Glenamoyle Farms Ltd £870/350kg, C Throne £810/430kg, £780/390kg, £760/340kg, £750/330kg, £740/360kg, £700/360kg, £650/310kg and P Curry £580/300kg, £490/320kg, £480/270kg, £470/250kg, £450/220kg.

W Gamble £1450/640kg, £1270/600kg, I Donnell £1320/650kg, £1210/560kg, S McDevitt £1310/600kg, £1310/600kg, £1220/570kg, £1170/570kg, £1080/510kg, £1080/520kg, £1050/480kg, S Hyndman £1290/480kg, £970/460kg, £960/390kg, £910/420kg, £900/420kg, J McHugh £1180/580kg, £1070/500kg, £950/480kg, £900/440kg, £850/420kg, R Killen & Sons £920/500kg, £880/520kg, £860/510kg, £810/530kg, £790/500kg, £790/500kg, £760/480kg, £760/480kg, £740/430kg, £700/450kg and Glenamoyle Farms Ltd £880/330kg, £820/330kg and R Waugh £730/340kg, £710/340kg.

Store heifers selling to £1220/460kg, suckler cows selling to £880 and fat cows selling to £1383.20/760kg.