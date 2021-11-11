Store bullocks selling to £1600 at Pomeroy

News you can trust since 1963

Funeral service for Pamela Johnston will be held this afternoon

Fat cows sell to £1428 at Saintfield

On Display: Cookstown man’s Ferguson TE20 is one of the oldest examples known to exist

BULL RECORD: Watch as this Charolais sells for a top price of 15,000gns

Milk pricing in Northern Ireland – Is change coming at long last?

Wine producing estate with 152 acres of land and vineyards for sale at £6.75m

This Farming Life is returning with a new series

NI Vet speaks from hospital bed to remind others Covid-19 is not over

E Burrows £1300/600kg, J McKenna £1300/580kg, £1280/610kg, M McGee £1250/680kg, B Boyle £1200/580kg, £1000/430kg, £930/430kg, S Watt £1120/560kg, B Donnelly £970/500kg, £930/470kg, C McCluskey £940/670kg, K Mitchell £910/500kg and E Cush £900/490kg.

Store heifers £1300/600kg, store bulls £1290/580kg, fat cows selling to £1470 and in calf cows selling to £1510.