Store bullocks selling to £1600 for 800kg at Pomeroy Mart

Top price of £1561 paid for Blonde d’Aquitaine bull at Saintfield Mart

Beef bullocks selling to £2047 at Ballymena Mart

RUAS details requirements for entry to this year’s Balmoral Show

NI farmer, Simon Best, makes final shortlist in UK-wide 2021 ‘Arable Farmer of the Year’ award

Records tumble as prices soar at the Dungannon Charollais Sheep Premier

D Kerr £1600/800kg, £1550/750kg, £1480/740kg, J Eakin £1430/620kg, £1330/600kg, £1280/610kg, D McManus £1190/510kg, C McSorley £1130/500kg, £920/440kg, £900/440kg, £890/430kg, P Connolly £1110/430kg, W Dowling £1060/630kg, £1040/590kg, £950/550kg, B McCloskey £1050/400kg, £1000/380kg, B Sheridan £870/380kg, £790/340kg, £780/300kg, £760/340kg, £720/350kg, C McNabb £860/440kg, £810/400kg, £800/430kg, £790/410kg, £780/380kg, P McElhone £800/350kg, £760/360kg, J Foster £770/440kg, £750/430kg and C McSorely £740/360kg.

Store heifers selling to £1200/430kg, fat cows selling to £1220/610kg and cows and calves selling to £1630.