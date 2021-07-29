Store bullocks selling to £1600 for 800kg at Pomeroy Mart
A hot trade at Pomeroy with store bullocks selling to £1600/800kg.
Store heifers selling to £1200/430kg, fat cows selling to £1220/610kg and cows and calves selling to £1630.
Store bullocks
D Kerr £1600/800kg, £1550/750kg, £1480/740kg, J Eakin £1430/620kg, £1330/600kg, £1280/610kg, D McManus £1190/510kg, C McSorley £1130/500kg, £920/440kg, £900/440kg, £890/430kg, P Connolly £1110/430kg, W Dowling £1060/630kg, £1040/590kg, £950/550kg, B McCloskey £1050/400kg, £1000/380kg, B Sheridan £870/380kg, £790/340kg, £780/300kg, £760/340kg, £720/350kg, C McNabb £860/440kg, £810/400kg, £800/430kg, £790/410kg, £780/380kg, P McElhone £800/350kg, £760/360kg, J Foster £770/440kg, £750/430kg and C McSorely £740/360kg.
Store heifers
D McManus £1200/430kg, £1190/490kg, £1100/480kg, £1100/440kg, £910/390kg, £860/380kg, P Connolly £1050/440kg, G McDonald £950/380kg, £820/360kg, £810/310kg, £800/410kg, £710/390kg, £700/350kg, £700/320kg, P Conway £910/380kg, D Kelly £880/440kg, £840/390kg, £860/440kg, £780/390kg, £780/390kg, £720/380kg, £700/410kg and P O’Neill £790/370kg, £760/390kg.
Fat cows
P McGirr £1220/610kg and M McMenamin £1090/640kg.
Cows and calves
C Spence £1630, £1580, M McMenamin £1420, £1220, Gortavoy Farms £1390, P McCullagh £1350.