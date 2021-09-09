Store bullocks selling to £1640 at Pomeroy

News you can trust since 1963

M McGee £1350/570kg, £1210/570kg, F McCrory £1310/610kg, £1250/540kg, £1180/540kg, £1120/520kg, S Watt £1250/670kg, £1050/510kg, £1000/530kg, C McNabb £1220/600kg, £970/520kg, £970/520kg, £930/540kg, A McDonald £1220/740kg, J Kelly £1110/420kg, £1100/400kg, £1090/410kg, McGurk Brothers £1100/400kg, £1080/420kg, £940/380kg, £910/380kg, C McAninley £1080/500kg, D Nugent £1070/540kg, £1050/480kg, £1020/480kg, £920/430kg, J Hetherington £1000/450kg, B Ward £960/490kg and J Wilson £920/380kg, £920/410kg.

J Connolly £1640/710kg, £1490/590kg, £1430/660kg, £1420/620kg, £1420/640kg, £1380/650kg, £1380/640kg, £1370/610kg, P Begley £1490/610kg, £1430/600kg, K Donaghy £1450/650kg, £1410/630kg, £1410/620kg, £1400/610kg, P McElhill £1400/600kg, M Corrigan £1390/590kg, £1280/560kg, J McAninley £1380/540kg, D McManus £1360/620kg, C McAninley £1350/560kg, £1310/560kg, G Burnside £1340/550kg, £1300/580kg, D Nugent £1320/550kg, S Moore £1310/650kg, £1280/630kg, £1250/640kg, P Morris £1280/390kg, J McAninley £1260/490kg, S Kelly £1260/550kg, R Ramsey £1190/410kg, £1160/430kg. D Breen £1180/510kg and J McCreesh £1160/600kg.

Store heifers selling to £1350/570kg, store bulls selling to £1280/610, suckler cows selling to £1580 and fat cows selling to £1070/540kg.