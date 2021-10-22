Store bullocks selling to £1660 at Pomeroy

News you can trust since 1963

NI farmers must be cautious as fraudulent emails circulate

Charity auction in aid of Air Ambulance NI: Watch the moment a 1961 Fendt tractor sells for a whopping £30,000

Breeding sheep selling to £240 at Armoy

Have you received this email about your spend local voucher?

Top price of £1611 paid for heifer at Saintfield

IN PICTURES: Prizes galore at Co Antrim YFC annual dinner

Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper are ‘Flying the Flag for British Agriculture’

Rostrevor farm with 44.65 acres and views of Carlingford Lough on the market for £845,000

Donkey 262: Watch this special message for Farming Life readers

H O’Neill £1370/440kg, P O’Neill £1290/590kg, D Lagan £1270/560kg, G Haughey £1240/680kg, P Coyle £1230/540kg, P Quinn £1200/540kg, £1070/540kg, P Coyle £1200/550kg, J McKeever £1190/540kg, £1190/590kg, J McAninley £1180/510kg, H Clarke £1150/550kg, £1090/490kg, £1070/510kg, £1040/500kg, £1000/520kg, P Nugent £1130/590kg, £1090/550kg, £1050/530kg, £1010/530kg, £1000/530kg, J Carberry £1040/510kg, £980/540kg, P Coyle £1040/480kg and C Spence £970/530kg.

Store heifers selling to £1370/440kg and cows and calves selling to £1490.