Store bullocks selling to £1660 at Pomeroy
Fantastic show of quality cattle at Pomeroy with store bullocks selling to £1660/780kg.
Store heifers selling to £1370/440kg and cows and calves selling to £1490.
Store bullocks
D Gates £1660/780kg, £1610/750kg, £1580/750kg, £1530/740kg, L Kerr £1520/680kg, £1460/640kg, £1430/630kg, £1400/620kg, £1350/59kg, R Smyth £1490/690kg, £1460/640kg, £1440/630kg, £1350/620kg, £1340/600kg, £1290/580kg, E Donnelly £1440/650kg, £1300/610kg, G McMaster £1440/630kg, B Slane £1430/700kg, £1420/720kg, £1400/690kg, F O’Neill £1430/650kg, £1420/670kg, £1380/610kg, £1370/650kg, J Canavan £1410/660kg, £1330/650kg, F O’Hagan £1380/670kg, N Gilkinson £1360/640kg, £1340/630kg, K Mullin £1330/590kg, L Kerr £1320/590kg and R Quinn £1310/590kg.
Store heifers
H O’Neill £1370/440kg, P O’Neill £1290/590kg, D Lagan £1270/560kg, G Haughey £1240/680kg, P Coyle £1230/540kg, P Quinn £1200/540kg, £1070/540kg, P Coyle £1200/550kg, J McKeever £1190/540kg, £1190/590kg, J McAninley £1180/510kg, H Clarke £1150/550kg, £1090/490kg, £1070/510kg, £1040/500kg, £1000/520kg, P Nugent £1130/590kg, £1090/550kg, £1050/530kg, £1010/530kg, £1000/530kg, J Carberry £1040/510kg, £980/540kg, P Coyle £1040/480kg and C Spence £970/530kg.
Cows and calves
J Cavanagh £1490, N Mullan £1480, Bracken Hill Farms £1300, £1100 and M Daly £1170/690kg, £100, £100.