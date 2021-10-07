Store bullocks selling to £1770 at Pomeroy
Fantastic show at Pomeroy with store bullocks selling to £1770/760kg.
Store heifers selling to £1470/660kg, store bulls selling to £1610/700kg and incalf heifers selling to £1400.
Store bullocks - P Hurson £1770/760kg, £1770/770kg, £1750/710kg, £1740/740kg, £1630/670kg, £1620/660kg, E Conlon £1670/720kg, £1540/700kg, £1520/670kg, S Mallon £1660/690kg, £1620/670kg, £1590/660kg, £1570/680kg, £1550/650kg, E Conlon £1560/670kg, £1490/680kg, G Blair £1600/750kg, £1500/670kg, £1320/620kg, J Curran £1550/660kg, £1540/600kg, £1540/720kg, £1490/710kg, £1460/690kg, £1440/650kg, £1420/620kg, £1400/610kg, £1390/600kg, £1340/570kg, £1340/620kg, £1340/630kg, K Rafferty £1490/710kg, P Begley £1410/630kg and D Nugent £1360/600kg.
Store heifers - C Spence £1470/660kg, £1190/560kg, £1180/570kg, £1150/550kg, K Rafferty £1430/650kg, £1400/620kg, £1390/620kg, £1360/600kg, £1340/570kg, £1230/540kg, £1220/620kg, £1140/540kg, £1090/510kg, M Rafferty £1400/620kg, £1360/640kg, J Cavanagh £1360/630kg, K Boylan £1270/560kg, £1270/660kg, £1250/540kg, £1250/550kg, £1200/550kg, £1200/530kg, £1170/510kg, £1140/520kg, A Girvan £1240/770kg, £1200/670kg, J Cavanagh £1240/560kg, D Nelson £1180/540kg, £1100/490kg, F McAleer £1170/620kg, P Beagley £1140/550kg, E Doyle £1100/220kg and B McNamee £1090/530kg
Store bulls - K Rafferty £1610/700kg, S Cuddy £1010/570kg, S McLean £1010/550kg, C McKenna £950/390kg, £930/380kg, G McKenna £950/430kg, £940/390kg, £860/360kg, H McIvor £600/320kg, £500/280kg and B Sheridan £300/230kg.
Incalf heifers - S Teague £1400.