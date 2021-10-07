Store bullocks selling to £1770 at Pomeroy

News you can trust since 1963

Store bulls - K Rafferty £1610/700kg, S Cuddy £1010/570kg, S McLean £1010/550kg, C McKenna £950/390kg, £930/380kg, G McKenna £950/430kg, £940/390kg, £860/360kg, H McIvor £600/320kg, £500/280kg and B Sheridan £300/230kg.

Store heifers - C Spence £1470/660kg, £1190/560kg, £1180/570kg, £1150/550kg, K Rafferty £1430/650kg, £1400/620kg, £1390/620kg, £1360/600kg, £1340/570kg, £1230/540kg, £1220/620kg, £1140/540kg, £1090/510kg, M Rafferty £1400/620kg, £1360/640kg, J Cavanagh £1360/630kg, K Boylan £1270/560kg, £1270/660kg, £1250/540kg, £1250/550kg, £1200/550kg, £1200/530kg, £1170/510kg, £1140/520kg, A Girvan £1240/770kg, £1200/670kg, J Cavanagh £1240/560kg, D Nelson £1180/540kg, £1100/490kg, F McAleer £1170/620kg, P Beagley £1140/550kg, E Doyle £1100/220kg and B McNamee £1090/530kg

