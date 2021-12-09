Store bullocks selling to £1780 at Pomeroy
Excellent show of quality cattle at Pomeroy with store bullocks selling to £1780/760kg.
Store heifers selling to £1350/680kg, store bulls selling to £820/390kg, fat cows selling to £1170/630kg and cows and calves selling to £1040.
Store bullocks
N McCance £1780/760kg, £1750/740kg, £1700/700kg, £1690/750kg, £1680/740kg, £1600/710kg, £1590/680kg, £1480/620kg, £1430/610kg, £1410/660kg, B Hackett £1480/680kg, £1470/660kg, £1250/590kg, £1250/680kg, M Rafferty £1400/680kg, £1330/660kg, £1270/590kg, £1090/590kg, P Donaghy £1310/650kg, M Coyle £1170/540kg, £1130/540kg, £1130/560kg, £1070/520kg, £1050/520kg, £1040/500kg, P McGuigan £1140/530kg, P McQuaid £1080/490kg and T Owens £1060/470kg, £1060/450kg, £1050/560kg.
Store heifers
J McCallion £1350/680kg, £1310/700kg, E Duggan £1320/640kg, E Daly £1230/560kg, £1140/530kg, £1100/500kg, £1060/480kg, £1050/460kg, £1040/450kg, £1020/510kg, £980/490kg, £970/420kg, S Jones £1220/600kg, £1060/530kg, £1180/600kg, £1060/550kg, £1050/510kg, £1020/520kg, £990/530kg, £960/520kg, S Watt £1200/660kg, T Owens £1090/580kg, £970/450kg, £950/480kg, M McLaughlin £1060/590kg and F Corr £1030/740kg.
Store bulls
J McLernon £820/390kg, £640/320kg, £580/350kg, £490/270kg and D McLaren £600/380kg.
Fat cows
P McGlinchey £1170/630kg.
Cows and calves
P McGlinchey £1040.