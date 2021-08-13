Store bullocks selling to £1790 at Lisahally
Super quality of cattle at Lisahally with store bullocks selling to £1790/830kg and store bulls selling to £790/330kg.
Store heifers selling to £1440/670kg, suckler cows and calves selling to £1030, springers selling to £1070, fat cows selling to £1033.50/650kg and fat bulls selling to £1500/710kg.
Store bullocks
P McShane £1790/830kg, £1680/770kg, £1650/740kg, £1620/730kg, J Arbuckle £1530/740kg, £1510/710kg, £1410/700kg, £1410/670kg, £1410/700kg, S Baird £1480/690kg, £1480/690kg, £1440/670kg, A McCrea £1460/630kg, £1370/560kg, £940/500kg, J Donnell £1450/710kg, £1400/670kg, £1260/640kg, G Canning £1380/670kg, £1100/510kg, D Hawthorne £1210/600kg, £1110/570kg, £1100/580kg, £1050/560kg, R Rutledge £1100/430kg, R Wallace £1020/510kg, £930/430kg, £920/440kg, £900/350kg, D Devenney £1010/580kg, F Callan £1000/410kg, J McGuiness £950/450kg, J Baird £920/410kg, J McClelland £910/390kg, £890/390kg and R Hemphill £910/370kg.
Store bulls
R Wallace £790/330kg.
Store heifers
M Quigley £1440/670kg, £1420/620kg, £1340/580kg, £1200/560kg, £1200/550kg, A McCrea £1440/580kg, £1270/510kg, £1250/530kg, £1240/550kg, £1210/530kg, A Buchannan £1430/590kg, £1430/570kg, £1300/560kg, £1200/570kg, A Douglas £1400/610kg, £1350/540kg, £1320/570kg, £1320/570kg, £1190/540kg, D Devenney £1180/630kg, M Rutledge £1100/510kg, £1080/470kg, £1050/500kg, £1010/480kg, £1000/450kg, £990/480kg, £940/490kg, £930/450kg, J McClelland £1010/420kg, £1010/460kg, £1000/450kg, £940/430kg J Connor £970/520kg, £960/470kg and D Snodgrass £960/470kg.
Suckler cows and calves
J Dodds £1030.
Springers
R Devine £1070, £950 and J McMackin £1110.
Fat cows
G Edgar £1033.50/650kg, W Donnell £1029.50/710kg, J Ramsey £714/510kg, £646.60/530kg, J Baird £672/560kg, R Hemphill £646.60/530kg and C Feeney £637.50/510kg.
Fat bulls
G Hamilton £1500/710kg, £1460/710kg, £1420/660kg, £1400/670kg.
There was a first class show of sheep at Lisahally with fat lambs selling to £114/28kg, store lambs selling to £75/19kg, fat ewes selling to £180 and breeding sheep selling to £195.
Fat lambs
W Knobbs £114/28kg, £101/23kg, R Hamilton £109/30kg, £99/24kg, R Clarke £106/29kg, R Lowry £105/27kg, £97/23kg, B Johnston £104/26kg, C Boyle £103/24kg, J Feeny £102/26kg, M Mullan £100/26kg, M McDonald £99/23kg, £98/23kg, K Bryson £99/24kg, £99/24kg, H McGuiness £98.50/23kg, A Rainey £97/25kg, R McLenaghan £96.50/23kg, D Moore £96.50/22kg, J Carmichael £95/22kg, P Deeny £93.50/21kg, £93/22kg, J O’Kane £93/22kg, B Gormley £92/22kg, E Lagan £92/22kg, N McBeth £91/21kg, £90/21kg, L Barr £90.50/21kg, S McMurray £90/21kg, R Thompson £90/21kg, D Norris £90/21kg, W Douglas £90/21kg, £85/20kg, A O’Kane £90/21kg, A Kernaghan £89/21kg, R Campbell £89/21kg, K McHugh £88/21kg, J Cochrane £86/21kg, A Houston £85/20kg,W Knobbs £84/20kg.
Store lambs
M Clerkin £75/19kg and K McHugh £74/17kg.
Fat ewes
P McArthur £180, £175, K Bryson £150, J O’Connor £146, R Black £139, £127, £120, £116, £76, W Kennedy £118, B Gormley £441, S Caskie £106, J Dodds £99, J O’Kane £95, A Rainey £94, £59, M Boyle £94, J Duddy £91, C Boyle £88, G Storey £87, M McDonald £85, S Caskie £74, M Smyth £70, W Knobbs £69, A O’Kane £67, P Deeny £62, J Duddy £60 and M McDonald £54.
Breeding sheep
J Smyth £195, £180, £170, R Quigley £195, £190, £180, A Scott £195, £175, £170, £170, J McConnell £180, £180, £180, C Connell £180, £172, £170, J Connell £170, £170, K Bryson £170, £170, £168, R Grant £170, G Haslett £170, £150, R Houston £165, £165, £165, £160, £160, £160, £160, D Devine £155, S McCay £152, L Barr £126, A Rainey £120, R Lowry £112 and G Riley £88, £86.
Ewes and lambs
M O’Hara £165.