Store bullocks selling to £1790 at Lisahally

Store heifers selling to £1440/670kg, suckler cows and calves selling to £1030, springers selling to £1070, fat cows selling to £1033.50/650kg and fat bulls selling to £1500/710kg.

There was a first class show of sheep at Lisahally with fat lambs selling to £114/28kg, store lambs selling to £75/19kg, fat ewes selling to £180 and breeding sheep selling to £195.