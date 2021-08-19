Store bullocks selling to £1810 at Pomeroy Mart
There were some excellent prices at Pomeroy with store bullocks selling to £1810/840kg and store heifers selling to £1580/810kg.
Store bulls selling to £1180/580kg, cows and calves selling to £1680 and fat cows selling to £1300/710kg.
Store bullocks
H Hanna £1810/840kg, £1720/770kg, K Woods £1800/830kg, J Ewing £1690/740kg, £1690/790kg, £1390/650kg, J Jardine £1680/900kg, P Mallon £1520/610kg, £1470/620kg, £1320/560kg, J Muldoon £1480/590kg, £1470/610kg, £1460/620kg, S Quinn £1400/580kg, £1400/580kg, £1390/580kg, £1370/590kg, R Kelly £1380/600kg, S McElhatton £1380/680kg, £1360/640kg, £1240/580kg, W McClean £1370/740kg, S McAleer £1360/590kg, D McCullagh £1350/570kg, £1320/600kg, J Ewing £1320/640kg, S McAleer £1300/530kg, G Davidson £1280/610kg, T McNally £1280/530kg, £1260/510kg, M McCourt £1270/590kg, S Quinn £1250/530kg, £1250/560kg, P McKenna £1250/610kg and S McAleer £1250/530kg.
Store heifers
J Jardine £1580/810kg, R Andeerson £1420/640kg, £1220/580kg, J Ewing £1390/720kg, £1350/710kg, £1340/640kg, £1330/730kg, £1220/630kg, £1210/680kg, M Loughran £1340/570kg, H Clarke £1310/600kg, £1190/570kg, £1180/550kg, M Loughran £1300/600kg, £1300/620kg, £1280/580kg, £1260/580kg, S McAleer £1250/550kg, £1240/540kg, H Hanna £1160/560kg, G Davidson £1150/590kg, E McVeigh £1110/480kg, D Tener £1080/510kg, Gortavoy Farms £1080/510kg, G Haughey £1060/450kg, £1030/420kg, P Lagan £1050/470kg and L McKenna £1010/490kg.
Store bulls
D Cassidy £1180/580kg, R Gilmore £930/430kg, C Rafferty £800/320kg, £580/290kg and N Meenagh £450/350kg.
Cows and calves
J McKenna £1680, P Donaghy £1300 and L Nugent £1280.
Fat cows
P Donaghy £1300/710kg, £1100/680kg and C Rafferty £1190/700kg.