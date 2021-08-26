Store bullocks selling to £1820 at Lisahally
An excellent trade at Lisahally with store bullocks selling to £1820/760kg.
Store heifers selling to £1510/660kg, suckler cows selling to £1210, fat cows selling to £1087.70/730kg and fat bulls selling to £1220/600kg.
Store bullocks
G Miller £1820/760kg, £1770/740kg, £1750/760kg, £1710/730kg, £1630/660kg, M McNicholl £1510/700kg, £1400/630kg, £1360/620kg, T Conway £1130/550kg, £1070/480kg, £950/380kg, R Ross £1070/520kg, £1060/510kg, £960/510kg, £900/450kg, Kelly Farms £1050/560kg, £1000/570kg, £990/530kg, R Wallace £950/360kg, A Nicholas £910/530kg, £910/530kg, £800/500kg, D Gourley £850/430kg, £770/430kg, J Leitch £820/440kg, £760/420kg, K McGee £800/420kg, L O’Hara £780/420kg, £760/420kg, £760/440kg, £760/380kg, £750/400kg, £750/400kg, £750/390kg and K McGee £710/330kg.
Store heifers
M McShane £1510/660kg, £1300/570kg, M Quigley £1480/690kg, £1280/590kg, £1270/630kg, M O’Hara £1380/750kg, £1180/570kg, O Kerrigan £1180/510kg, £1180/490kg, £1170/480kg, £1160/510kg, £1160/470kg, £1150/490kg, £1150/490kg, £1130/460kg, £1130/480kg, £1100/510kg, £1100/460kg, £1100/470kg, £1080/530kg, £1070/440kg, £1050/550kg, £1030/450kg, £1000/460kg, £1000/530kg, £980/440kg, J McGuiness £990/520kg, £910/440kg, A Nicholas £990/500kg, T Conway £940/440kg, £890/420kg W Blair £910/500kg, M O’Hara £900/450kg and S McDevitt £880/490kg.
Suckler cows and calves
S Cairns £1210.
FAT COWS
I Smyth £1087.70/730kg, W Buchannan £985.80/530kg, R Goiligher £921.20/490kg, £585/500kg, I Donnell £897/690kg, £763.80/670kg and R Wallace £487.20/580kg.
FAT BULLS
A Kerrigan £1220/600kg, £1220/570kg, £870/480kg, £860/480kg, £820/500kg, £570/360kg and Kelly Farms £840/530kg, £820/530kg.