Store bullocks selling to £1910 for 840kg at Lisahally Mart

R Quigley £1410/630kg, £1220/550kg, F McAleer £1220/650kg, £1130/570kg, K Wilson £1150/490kg, £1000/450kg, H Dixon £1120/520kg, £1120/530kg, £960/510kg, £890/460kg, M McCombe £1050/470kg, £1000/480kg, L McElhinney £1050/480kg, £1040/520kg, A McKinney £990/480kg, R Killen and Sons £970/520kg, £910/520kg, G Canning £930/400kg, £920/400kg, £850/380kg, £850/380kg, £840/420kg, F McAleer £1220/650kg, J Thompson £840/420kg, £750/330kg, £720/340kg, R Matthews £830/430kg, £820/440kg, £780/440kg and R Waugh £830/440kg, £770/400kg,

W Pollock £1910/840kg, D Wade £1660/720kg, £1430/640kg, £1400/620kg, £1400/610kg, G Canning £1450/600kg, £1410/600kg, £1390/600kg, £1380/620kg, £1370/620kg, £1370/610kg, £1340/600kg, £1290/540kg, £1200/550kg, £1050/440kg, K Wilson £1380/610kg, R Killen and Sons £1280/570kg, £1230/580kg, £1210/560kg, £1160/550kg, £1160/610kg, £1130/540kg, £1120/530kg, £1030/540kg, J Lowry £1140/610kg, £1100/610kg, £1100/610kg, £1040/610kg, R Maxwell £1030/610kg, £900/540kg, J Dodds £980/620kg, £960/440kg, £930/570kg, £910/460kg and M McCombe £920/480kg, £900/440lkg.

Cows and calves selling to £1360, fat cows selling to £1674/910kg and fat bulls selling to £1620/700kg.

Store bullocks selling to £1910/840kg and store heifers selling to £1410/630kg.