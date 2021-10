Store cattle sell to £1660 at Pomeroy

News you can trust since 1963

Tricked-Out Tractors: With the series returning, could this be a restoration project of your own?

FFA hits out over New Zealand and Australia trade deals

Farm businesses are already taking ‘practical steps’ to tackle climate change

A case of avian influenza (bird flu) has been confirmed

Tricked-Out Tractors series returns to BBC One NI

Top price of £1653 for Lim bull at Saintfield

Belfast farm apologises for milk incident. Are there health benefits to raw milk and who should avoid it?

RECORD BREAKING: Watch the moment this champion heifer sold to £4,700 at Markethill

STORE HEIFERS: H O’Neill £1370/440kg, P O’Neill £1290/590kg, D Lagan £1270/560kg, G Haughey £1240/680kg, P Coyle £1230/540kg, P Quinn £1200/540kg, £1070/540kg, P Coyle £1200/550kg, J McKeever £1190/540kg, £1190/590kg, J McAninley £1180/510kg, H Clarke £1150/550kg, £1090/490kg, £1070/510kg, £1040/500kg, £1000/520kg, P Nugent £1130/590kg, £1090/550kg, £1050/530kg, £1010/530kg, £1000/530kg, J Carberry £1040/510kg, £980/540kg, P Coyle £1040/480kg and C Spence £970/530kg.