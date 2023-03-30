Store cattle selling to £1880 for 670kg and weanling to £1520 at Lisahally
Smashing trade on Wednesday night with store cattle making £1880/670kg (280ppk) and weanling selling to 330ppk (£1520/460kg).
Bullocks
D Wade £1880/670kg £1850/700kg £1800/700kg S Alcorn £1650/770kg £1440/560kg £1340/550kg £1340/650kg £1310/550kg £1170/560kg D Devine £1560/590kg F Callan £1530/550kg £1480/530kg £1400/460kg R Hamilton £1350/530kg £1300/530kg £1290/520kg £1250/500kg £1230/480kg Meadowbrook Farms £1290/590kg £1280/610kg £1280/600kg £1180/540kg £1180/550kg £1140/540kg T McCracken £1060/480kg D Huey £1060/430kg S O'Neill £1000/370kg and T Wallace £700/290kg.
Heifers
K McShane £1520/550kg A McKinley £1440/600kg £1410/570kg P Woods £1380/560kg £1300/520kg D Huey £1260/530kg £1100/470kg £1090/480kg £1030/460kg £1000/450kg £990/440kg £880/400kg W McNeill £1240/520kg £1090/480kg £980/460kg £970/430kg £970/420kg T McNeely £1220/530kg £1190/490kg £1010/440kg £1010/460kg £910/400kg J Young £1110/500kg £1110/500kg £1110/470kg £1090/470kg and S Beattie £1040/490kg £860/390kg £850/390kg £830/360kg.
Male weanlings
D McLaughlin £1350/460kg £1310/430kg L Crawford £1200/460kg £1160/430kg R Ross £1200/430kg £970/360kg £940/370kg £910/360kg S O'Neill £1090/460kg £1020/420kg T McCracken £1070/400kg £1000/370kg £750/270kg A Canning £1040/420kg £1020/440kg £970/300kg I Eakin £1020/330kg £940/340kg and D Moore £990/380kg £950/330kg £920/330kg £840/310kg.
Female weanlings
D McLaughlin £1520/460kg £1230/540kg £1210/400kg T McCracken £1030/470kg R Ross £930/360kg £890/310kg W Buchanan £850/390kg £800/370kg D Moore £800/300kg C Ross £770/350kg T McCracken £760/310kg £700/350kg £690/270kg £610/260kg R Ross £730/300kg D Moore £710/240kg T Wallace £700/260kg and W Buchanan £700/330kg.
Fat cows
Noel Neely £156420/790kg, Howard Lynn £1466.40/780kg, John McShane £1353.40/670kg, P Woods £1281/700kg, £1258.60/620kg, G and S Farms £1232.80/670kg, Patrick McGlynn £1227.60/660kg, Kieran McShane £1194/600kg, P Woods £1137.50/650kg, Terence McCracken £995/500KG, J Lynch £946.40/540kg, P Woods £931/490kg, Robert Maxwell £901.60/560kg and James Neely £864.80/470kg.
Fat bulls
Derek Neely £1180/530kg, £990/460kg, £970/440kg, £910/450kg, £890/440kg, £870/420kg, £870/420kg, £850/430kg, £770/390kg, £770/390kg and Terence McCracken £1110/450kg.
A firm trade this Tuesday night with fat ewes high on demand topping £190 and fat lambs making £145.
Lambs
F Brolly £145/37kg D Devine £138/30kg £134/32kg £130/25kg R Blair £132/33kg £122/24kg £113/22kg £111/22kg M Doherty £131/27kg J Hamilton £130/25kg £126.50/24kg C McCrudden £130/28kg W Goligher £130/27kg J Cunningham £130/26.5kg M Millar £127.50/24.5kg B Gormley £126.50/24kg D Devine £123.50/23.5kg S Parkhill £123/24.5kg £106.50/21.5kg M O'Hara £115.50/22.5kg Kelly Farms £114/22.5kg P Brolly £108/22kg B Gormley £105/21.5kg and S Haslett £100/20.5kg.
Ewes
G Hamilton £190 J McClelland £180 S McCarland £168 £152 Kelly Farms £146 W Goligher £140 R McCracken £138 £130 V Thompson £132 L Ferris £128 J Duddy £124 M Doherty £120 S Haslett £120 B Gormley £118 and J Hamilton £118.