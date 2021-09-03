Store heifers selling to £1090 at Lisnaskea

This week store heifers sold to £1090 for a 480kg Charolais (£227) and £1030 for a 500kg Charolais (£206).

Weanling males sold to £935 for a 400kg Charolais (£234) and £650 for a 260kg Charolais (£250).

Weanling heifers sold to £830 for a 360kg Charolais (£231) and £660 for a 280kg Charolais (£236)

Sample prices: Store heifers - Derrylin producer 480kg Charolais to £1090 (£227) 485kg Charolais to £900, and 420kg Charolais to £810. Maguiresbridge producer 500kg Charolais to £1030 (£206) and 470kg Charolais to £940.

Weanling steers and bulls

Newtownbutler producer 400kg Charolais to £935 (£234) 360kg Charolais to £905 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £880, (£231) 440kg Charolais to £840, 445kg Belgian Blue to £820, 365kg Aberdeen Angus to £710, 340kg Charolais to £700, and 260kg Charolais to £650 (£250) and Fivemiletown producer 415kg Friesian to £690.

Weanling heifers

Newtownbutler producer 360kg Charolais to £830 (£231) 280kg Charolais to £660 (£236) 360kg Charolais to £660 and 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £530. Fivemiletown producer 400kg Friesian to £550.