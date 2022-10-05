Store heifers selling to £1150 at Lisnaskea

This week store heifers sold to £1150 for a 550kg Limousin (£209) with a 430kg Charolais to £1140 (£265) and a 440kg Charolais to £1110 (£252).

Store bullocks sold to £1070 for a 590kg Hereford with a 450kg Charolais to £1050 (£233).

Weanling heifers sold to £1110 for a 430kg Charolais (£258) with a 410kg Charolais to £1100 (£268) smaller ones sold to £775 for a 245kg Limousin (£316) and £1030 for a 350kg Charolais (£294).

Livestock reports

Weanling males sold to £1110 for a 425kg Limousin (£261) with a 400kg Limousin to £990 (£247) with smaller ones to £670 for a 230kg Limousin (£291).

Sample prices

Store heifers

Lisnaskea producer 555kg Limousin to £1150 (£209) and 530kg Simmental to £1110 (£209) and Magheraveely producer 430kg Charolais to £1140 (£265) 440kg Charolais to £1140 (£259) and 435kg Charolais to £1080 (£248).

Advertisement

Store bullocks

Newtownbutler producer 590kg Hereford to £1070, 520kg Hereford to £960 and 480kg Hereford to £870. Rosslea producer 450kg Charolais to £1050. Derrylin producer 440kg Limousin to £805, 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £770 and 385kg Aberdeen Angus to £630.

Weanling heifers

Magheraveely producer 430kg Charolais to £1110 (£258) 410kg Charolais to £1100 (£268) 425kg Charolais to £1050, 415kg Charolais to £1040, 350kg Charolais to £1030 (£294) 365kg Charolais to £930, 350kg Charolais to £920, 380kg Charolais to £900 and 375kg Charolais to £900. Rosslea producer 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £950 and 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £810. Newtownbutler producer 360kg Limousin to £820, 350kg Limousin to £780, 245kg Limousin to £775 (£316) 325kg Limousin to £770, and 380kg Limousin to £765.Roslea producer 350kg Charolais to £800. Derrygonnelly producer 200kg Charolais to £490 and 185kg Charolais to £485.

Advertisement

Weanling steers and bulls

Newtownbutler producer 425kg Limousin to £1110 (£261) 400kg Limousin to £990, 385kg Limousin to £980, 400kg Limousin to £840 and 390kg Limousin to £790. Newtownbutler producer 400kg Limousin to £990. Tempo producer 260kg Charolais to £710 (£273) and 230kg Limousin to £670 (£291) and Derrygonnelly producer 235kg Charolais to £610, 220kg Charolais to £570, 220kg Charolais to £560, 200kg Charolais to £520 and 165kg Charolais to £450.