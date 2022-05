Store heifers selling to £1310 at Lisnaskea

This week store heifers sold to £1310 for a 545kg Charolais (£240) with a 490kg Charolais to £1310 (£267). Store bullocks sold to £1220 for a 585kg Limousin (£209). Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1100 for a 390kg Charolais (£282) with a 385kg Charolais to £1090 (£283) others sold to £970 for a 315kg Limousin (£308) smaller ones sold to £710 for a 250kg Charolais (£284). Weanling heifers sold to £1060 for a 420kg Charolais (£252) with a 385kg Charolais to £1030 (£267) a 320kg Charolais to £910 (£284) smaller ones sold to £660 for a 265kg Charolais.

Sample prices

Store heifers

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newtownbutler producer 545kg Charolais to £1310 (£240) 490kg Charolais to £1310 (£267) and 525kg Charolais to £1170 (£223) and Newtownbutler producer 535kg Aberdeen Angus to £1030 (£193).

Store bullocks

Lisnaskea producer 585kg Limousin to £1220 (£209) Derrylin producer 510kg Charolais to £1180 (£231) Derrylin producer 440kg Hereford to £870. Derrylin producer 440kg Charolais to £910. Derrylin producer 440kg Charolais to £860 and 390kg Charolais to £840.

Weanling steers and bulls

Derrylin producer 390kg Charolais to £1100 (£282) 385kg Charolais to £1090 (£283) 385kg Charolais to £1060 (£275) 395kg Charolais to £1000, 405kg Charolais to £960, 370kg Charolais to £900 and 315kg Charolais to £830. Newtownbutler producer 465kg Limousin to £1010 and 365kg Limousin to £770. Lisnaskea producer 315kg Limousin to £970 (£308) Newtownbutler producer 420kg Limousin to £940, 345kg Limousin to £820, 340kg Limousin to £790, 300kg Charolais to £670 and 295kg Charolais to £670. Newtownbutler producer 345kg Charolais to £765 and 270kg Charolais to £600. Magheraveely producer 320kg Limousin to £730. Monea producer 250kg Charolais to £710. Fivemiletown producer 250kg Charolais to £685, 260kg Charolais to £675, 240kg Limousin to £650 and 230kg Limousin to £520. Garrison producer 280kg Limousin to £650 and 280kg Limousin to £615. Lisnaskea producer 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £650.

Weanling heifers

Lisnaskea producer 420kg Charolais to £1060 (£252) 320kg Charolais to £910 (£284) 420kg Charolais to £890, 395kg Charolais to £840, 345kg Charolais to £840, and 340kg Charolais to £840. Newtownbutler producer 385kg Charolais to £1030. Rosslea producer 380kg Charolais to £1000, 375kg Charolais to £950, 365kg Charolais to £890 and 355kg Charolais to £710. Rosslea producer 385kg Limousin to £890. Rosslea producer 425kg Shorthorn to £850. Garrison producer 440kg Sim. to £840. Leggs producer 400kg Limousin to £785 and 255kg Hereford to £540. Monea producer 370kg Charolais to £745, 270kg Charolais to £650, 310kg Charolais to £635, 290kg Charolais to £635 and 255kg Charolais to £615. Fivemiletown producer 280kg Limousin to £700, 265kg Charolais to £585 and 285kg to £585. Lisnaskea producer 340kg Charolais to £700, 325kg Charolais to £700, 265kg Charolais to £660, 265kg Charolais to £635, 280kg Charolais to £630, and 300kg Charolais to £620. Newtownbutler producer 310kg Charolais to £685 and 280kg Charolais to £635. Garrison producer 275kg Limousin to £580 and 240kg Limousin to £530.