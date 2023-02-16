Store hoggets selling to a top of 497p per kilo at Markethill
Store hoggets sold to a top of 497p per kilo at Markethill on Wednesday 15th February paid for 19.5k at £97 each from a Poyntzpass farmer, followed by 488p for 20.4k at £104.50 each from a Dungannon farmer and Middletown producer.
Main demand from 450p to 485p per kilo.
Cull ewes sold from £148 each with main demand from £95 to £125 each.
Breeding ring: Doubles sold to a top of £275 paid on three occasions with several more doubles selling steadily from £220 to £270 each.
Singles sold up to £225 each, with all good quality turnouts from £170 to £215 each.
Store hoggets
Poyntzpass farmer : 19.5k £97 497p : Dungannon producer : 21.4k £104.50 488p : Middletown farmer : 21.4k £104.50 488p : Portadown producer : 21.4k £104 486p : Drumcrow seller : 20.9k £101.50 486p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 20.8k £99 475p : Glenanne farmer : 21.8k £103 472p : Castlewellan producer : 19.9k £92.50 464p and Castlewellan producer : 17.8k £81 455p.