Store lambs sell to 663ppk at Hilltown

Fat lambs selling to £128 and store lambs selling to 663ppk.

Ewes: Attical farmer £175, Rathfriland farmer £140, Kilkeel farmer £135, Kilkeel farmer £132, Kilkeel farmer £128, Castlewellan farmer £124, Castlewellan farmer £114, Castlewellan farmer £112, Castlewellan farmer £110, Annalong farmer £100, Castlewellan farmer £98, Kilkeel farmer £96, Cabra farmer £95 and Cabra farmer £93.

Fat lambs: Banbridge farmer £128 for 23.1kg (554ppk), Hilltown farmer £120 for 22.6kg (531ppk), Kilkeel farmer £117 for 26kg (450ppk), Rathfriland farmer £112 for 25.5kg (439ppk), Hilltown farmer £110 for 21.7kg (506ppk), Kilkeel farmer £109 for 23.1kg (471ppk), Hilltown farmer £108 for 22.2kg (486ppk), Banbridge farmer £106 for 21.3kg (497ppk), Rostrevor farmer £105 for 24kg (435ppk), Rostrevor farmer £103 for 23kg (446ppk), Kilkeel farmer £102 for 22.8kg (447ppk), Newry farmer £100 for 22.8kg (438ppk), Cabra farmer £97.50 for 21kg (464ppk), Hilltown farmer £96.50 for 20.3kg (475ppk), Rostrevor farmer £96 for 21.2kg (452ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £95.50 for 20kg (477ppk).

Store lambs: Banbridge farmer £104 for 19.3kg (538ppk) and £101 for 17kg (594ppk), Castlewellan farmer £93 for 17.4kg (534ppk), Rathfriland farmer £90 for 15.6kg (576ppk), Hilltown farmer £89 for 16.5kg (539ppk), Kilkeel farmer £89 for 17kg (523ppk), Castlewellan farmer £88 for 17.6kg (500ppk), Attical farmer £87 for 16.9kg (514ppk), Rostrevor farmer £86 for 17kg (502ppk), Rostrevor farmer £86 for 14.4kg (597ppk), Cabra farmer £85.50 for 15.6kg (548ppk), Hilltown farmer £83.50 for 14.2kg (588ppk), Kilkeel farmer £82 for 15.3kg (535ppk), Hilltown farmer £81 for 13.8kg (587ppk), Hilltown farmer £75 for 11.3kg (663ppk), Hilltown farmer £74 for 13.2kg (560ppk), Hilltown farmer £71 for 13kg (546ppk), Dromara farmer £68 for 12.5kg (544ppk), Rostrevor farmer £67 for 12kg (558ppk), Hilltown farmer £66.50 for 11.1kg (599ppk), Dromara farmer £63 for 12.2kg (516ppk) and Hilltown farmer £60 for 10.8kg (555ppk).

Saturday 28th August saw a super entry of cattle to Hilltown mart. Fat cows sold to £1450, heifers to £1390 and bullocks made £1820.

Fat cows: Bryansford farmer £1450 for 794kg (183ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1360 for 856kg (158ppk) and £1210 for 760kg (159ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1170 for 828kg (141ppk), Cabra farmer £1110 for 704kg (157ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1080 for 750kg (144ppk), Cabra farmer £1060 for 698kg (151ppk) and Rostrevor farmer £900 for 636kg (141ppk).

Weanling heifers: Armagh farmer £910 for 404kg (225ppk), Hilltown farmer £860 for 422kg (203ppk), £850 for 412kg (206ppk), £810 for 370kg (218ppk) and Hilltown farmer £770 for 374kg (205ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Hilltown farmer £990 for 396kg (250ppk), Dromara farmer £980 for 400kg (245ppk), Rostrevor farmer £970 for 356kg (272ppk), Hilltown farmer £960 for 388kg (247ppk), Hilltown farmer £900 for 442kg (203ppk), Hilltown farmer £840 for 406kg (206ppk) and Annalong farmer £660 for 314kg (210ppk).

Heifers: Kilkeel farmer £1390 for 588kg (236ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1320 for 620kg (212ppk), Hilltown farmer £1290 for 560kg (230ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1170 for 578kg (202ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1140 for 500kg (228ppk), Hilltown farmer £1120 for 512kg (218ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1080 for 482kg (224ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1020 for 482kg (211ppk), Hilltown farmer £1010 for 464kg (217ppk) and Castlewellan farmer £990 for 422kg (234ppk).