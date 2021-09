Store lambs selling to 654ppk at Hilltown

Ewes: Cabra farmer £146, Kilkeel farmer £130, Cabra farmer £128, Castlewellan farmer £126, Rostrevor farmer £126, Hilltown farmer £115, Cabra farmer £114, Cabra farmer £108 and Cabra farmer £102 and £100.

Fat lambs: Hilltown farmer £146 for 27kg (540ppk), Hilltown farmer £134 for 23.3kg (575ppk), Hilltown farmer £126 for 25.5kg (494ppk), Hilltown farmer £120 for 25kg (480ppk), Hilltown farmer £116 for 26.4kg (439ppk), Cabra farmer £112 for 26kg (430ppk), Cabra farmer £109 for 23kg (473ppk), Cabra farmer £107 for 25kg (428ppk), Hilltown farmer £106 for 21.6kg (490ppk), Castlewellan farmer £101 for 23.6kg (428ppk), Mayobridge farmer £100 for 23.5kg (425ppk), Lisburn farmer £98.50 for 21.5kg (458ppk), Kilkeel farmer £98 for 22.2kg (441ppk), Castlewellan farmer £97.50 for 21.1kg (462ppk), Rathfriland farmer £96 for 21kg (457ppk) and Mayobridge farmer £95.50 for 21.1kg (452ppk).

Store lambs: Castlewellan farmer £95 for 18.6kg (510ppk), Leitrim farmer £93 for 18kg (516ppk), Kilcoo farmer £92 for 17.8kg (516ppk), Dromara farmer £91 for 17.8kg (511ppk), Leitrim farmer £90 for 16.4kg (548ppk), Annalong farmer £88 for 17.1kg (514ppk), Newtownhamilton farmer £87 for 14.6kg (595ppk), Hilltown farmer £86 for 13.5kg (637ppk), Rostrevor farmer £85 for 14.4kg (590ppk), Hilltown farmer £82.50 for 14.3kg (576ppk), Rostrevor farmer £81 for 14.8kg (547ppk), Leitrim farmer £79 for 15kg (526ppk), Kilkeel farmer £77 for 13.2kg (583ppk), Lisburn farmer £76 for 13kg (584ppk), Rathfriland farmer £74 for 11.3kg (654ppk), Kilkeel farmer £73 for 11.5kg (634ppk), Hilltown farmer £70 for 13kg (538ppk), Rathfriland farmer £65 for 12kg (541ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £61 for 10.2kg (581ppk).

A very large entry of cattle to Hilltown mart on Saturday 25th September saw all types of cattle sell to a great trade.

Fat cows sold to £1490, heifers to £1470 and bullocks to £1600.

Cows: Castlewellan farmer £1490 for 830kg (179ppk), Newry farmer £1460 for 648kg (225ppk), Newry farmer £1400 for 776kg (180ppk), Newry farmer £1390 for 624kg (222ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1340 for 612kg (219ppk), Dundrum farmer £1340 for 660kg (203ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1200 for 676kg (177ppk), Leitrim farmer £1160 for 574kg (202ppk), Newry farmer £1090 for 516kg (211ppk) and Castlewellan farmer £1030 for 546kg (188ppk).

Cows and calves: Castlewellan farmer £1600, Rostrevor farmer £1550, Kilkeel farmer £1280, Kilkeel farmer £1270, Castlewellan farmer £1130, Kilkeel farmer £1090 and Rostrevor farmer £1020.

Weanling heifers: Rathfriland farmer £1000 for 398kg (251ppk), Kilcoo farmer £860 for 346kg (248ppk), Hilltown farmer £650 for 310kg (209ppk) and Hilltown farmer £630 for 326kg (193ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Kilkeel farmer £1140 for 426kg (267ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1090 for 420kg (259ppk) and £1070 for 410kg (261ppk), Rostrevor farmer £980 for 472kg (207ppk), Rostrevor farmer £900 for 342kg (263ppk), Rathfriland farmer £890 for 374kg (238ppk), Katesbridge farmer £850 for 338kg (251ppk) and Rathfriland farmer £800 for 320kg (250ppk) and £800 for 328kg (243ppk).

Heifers: KilKilkeel farmer £1470 for 528kg (278ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1430 for 630kg (227ppk), Hilltown farmer £1330 for 510kg (260ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1280 for 578kg (221ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1240 for 550kg (225ppk), Hilltown farmer £1220 for 444kg (274ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1190 for 514kg (231ppk), Ballyvea farmer £1190 for 488kg (243ppk) and £1160 for 454kg (255ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1140 for 486kg (234ppk), Hilltown farmer £1130 for 456kg (247ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1030 for 400kg (257ppk), Killowen farmer £1020 for 404kg (252ppk), Ballyvea farmer £1000 for 378kg (264ppk) and Armagh farmer £790 for 330kg (239ppk).