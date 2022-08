Store lambs to 659ppk at Hilltown Saleyard

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Breeding ewes: Hilltown farmer £178, Downpatrick farmer £160, Hilltown farmer £154 and Downpatrick farmer £152.

Fat ewes: Hilltown farmer £144, Katesbridge farmer £142, Castlewellan farmer £142, Katesbridge farmer £136, Katesbridge farmer £126, Hilltown farmer £125, Castlewellan farmer £122, Kilkeel farmer £120, Hilltown farmer £118, Hilltown farmer £117, Rathfriland farmer £116, Mayobridge farmer £110 and Hilltown farmer £98.

Fat lambs: Castlewellan farmer £140 for 27kg (518ppk), Castlewellan farmer £138 for 24kg (575ppk), Kilkeel farmer £134 for 25kg (536ppk), Castlewellan farmer £128 for 20.1kg (637ppk), Kilkeel farmer £112 for 25.3kg (443ppk), Hilltown farmer £109 for 25.4kg (429ppk), Rathfriland farmer £108.50 for 24.1kg (450ppk), Rathfriland farmer £107 for 23.5kg (455ppk), Hilltown farmer £107 for 20.6kg (519ppk), Kilkeel farmer £106 for 23.5kg (451ppk), Hilltown farmer £106 for 21.1kg (502ppk), Mayobridge farmer £105.50 for 22.7kg (465ppk), Kilkeel farmer £105 for 23.3kg (450ppk), Hilltown farmer £104 for 20.9kg (498ppk), Bryansford farmer £104 for 23kg (452ppk), Rathfriland farmer £103 for 22.5kg (457ppk), Kilkeel farmer £103 for 22.3kg (461ppk), Castlewellan farmer £102 for 22.2kg (459ppk), Kilcoo farmer £101 for 22kg (459ppk), Bryansford farmer £100.50 for 22.1kg (454ppk) and Mayobridge farmer £100 for 22.5kg (444ppk).

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Store lambs: Castlewellan farmer £122 for 18.5kg (659ppk), Castlewellan farmer £112 for 19.8kg (565ppk), Castlewellan farmer £110 for 19kg (579ppk), Castlewellan farmer £108 for 17kg (635ppk), Hilltown farmer £100 for 19.7kg (507ppk), Hilltown farmer £97 for 18.6kg (521ppk), Mayobridge farmer £94 for 18.3kg (514ppk), Kilkeel farmer £93 for 17kg (547ppk), Kilkeel farmer £92 for 18kg (511ppk), Castlewellan farmer £88 for 17kg (517ppk), Rostrevor farmer £86 for 16.5kg (521ppk), Rostrevor farmer £85.50 for 15.9kg (538ppk), Mayobridge farmer £85.50 for 16kg (534ppk), Hilltown farmer £84 for 16kg (525ppk), Hilltown farmer £83 for 16.2kg (512ppk), Hilltown farmer £81 for 15.7kg (515ppk), Attical farmer £76 for 14.5kg (524ppk), Kilkeel farmer £75 for 14.7kg (510ppk), Glassdrumman farmer £74 for 14.4kg (514ppk), Hilltown farmer £73 for 13.3kg (548ppk), Kilkeel farmer £69.50 for 12.7kg (547ppk), Leitrim farmer £69 for 13.1kg (527ppk), Leganannany farmer £68 for 12.7kg (535ppk), Newry farmer £67 for 12kg (558ppk), Attical farmer £66.50 for 13.1kg (507ppk), Glassdrumman farmer £64 for 11.5kg (556ppk) and Ballyward farmer £62 for 11.4kg (544ppk).

Another large entry of sheep to Hilltown mart on Saturday 20th August saw fat ewes sell to £180 and fat lambs to £110.

Fat ewes: Rathfriland farmer £160, Katesbridge farmer £142, Hilltown farmer £135, Rostrevor farmer £132, Mayobridge farmer £127, Rostrevor farmer £109, Rostrevor farmer £104, Newry farmer £94 and Hilltown farmer £93.