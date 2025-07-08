Stores selling to £2450 at Fivemiletown Mart, more cattle needed
More cattle on offer this week at Fivemiletown Mart with stores selling to £2450 and topped 440ppk.
P McGirr £2450/650kg (374ppk) £2290/520kg (440ppk) £2250/600kg (371ppk) £2240/610kg (367ppk) £2200/580kg (379ppk) £2180/530kg (411ppk) £2170/580kg (374ppk) £2160/520kg (411ppk) £2130/550kg (387ppk) £2070/560kg (369ppk) £1930/480kg (397ppk) H Cunningham £1460/420kg (347ppk) £1060/320kg (331ppk) £1040/280kg (371ppk) £1040/280kg (371ppk) M McFarland £1390/380kg (365ppk) £1240/360kg (344ppk) £1170/330kg (354ppk) W Johnston £1390/390kg (356ppk) £1300/400kg (321ppk) £1260/410kg (307ppk) and S Williamson £1210/320kg (378ppk) £1100/310kg (354ppk).
