Storm Franklin: Around 18,000 homes, farms and businesses remain without power

Storm force winds associated with Storm Franklin overnight have caused damage to the electricity network.

The damage, mainly attributable to fallen trees on overhead lines as a result of the high winds, has been most extensive in counties Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim.

Most impacted areas include Milford, Ballyshannon, Donegal Town, Buncrana, Manorhamilton and Arigna.

In difficult conditions, and following three named storms in recent days, crews mobilised early in impacted areas and have made progress in restoring supply to approximately 11,000 homes, farms and businesses.

ESB Networks is currently moving additional resources into the Northwest, including crews who were assisting in repairing damage in South Kerry, West Cork and South Wexford in the aftermath of Storm Eunice on Friday.

Local crews continue to work on Storm Eunice-related repairs to the electricity network in these southern areas.

These crews will work through this afternoon into this evening to restore as many customers without power as possible.

ESB Networks are working towards having power restored to the majority of customers impacted by tonight.

However, such is the damage to the electricity network following three storms in close succession, it is likely that there will be some customers in Counties Leitrim and Donegal without power overnight.

Customers without power can check for real-time updates on when their fault is expected to be repaired at www.powercheck.ie

A spokesperson commented: “It is very important that any impacted customers who use electrically powered medical devices contact their healthcare professional to make alternative arrangements if necessary.

“We apologise for the disruption to family and commercial life these interruptions in electricity supply have caused.

“If you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never, ever touch or approach these as they are live and extremely dangerous.

“Please report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1800 372 999.

“Customers should have their MPRN available to access recorded information specific to their location.”